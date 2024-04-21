Buffalo Sabres’ 2023-24 Team Awards

We’ve said it so many times at this point that it’s beginning to feel like beating the proverbial dead horse, but it still can’t be understated how big of a disappointment the 2023-24 season was for the Buffalo Sabres.

Expected to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, the team took a colossal step backward, resulting in head coach Don Granato’s dismissal the day after the season ended. It was a year highlighted by underwhelming performances across the board, and there was very little to cheer for. Being positive in the aftermath would be difficult, even for the most objective fans.

That being said, a few things kept the season from being a complete failure, and even if it’s nowhere near as high as it was this time last year, there’s still hope for this team going forward. In that spirit, let’s recognize the Sabres’ best (and, in one case, the worst) of 2023-24.

Disappointment of the Year: The Offense

Let’s get the negative out of the way first. This one is the hardest to name because there’s a legitimate laundry list of personnel fitting the billing. A number of players turned in lackluster campaigns, Granato’s failure to adapt behind the bench saw him go from one of the most popular coaches in team history to being fired in the span of 12 months, and general manager Kevyn Adams didn’t make any moves to give the roster a boost. The honor (or dishonor) should be collective and will go to the most egregious failure the Sabres experienced all season: their offense.

One could argue that Tage Thompson should be the sole recipient, but that would be too easy. While he did experience a shocking 38-point decline, it doesn’t take everything into consideration. For starters, he suffered a wrist injury in November and there’s a good chance he was rushed back from it and was playing injured for a time, whether by his own volition or the Sabres’. He was also far from the only one to fall off statistically, as Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner both regressed considerably. All three had solid years by normal standards, but nothing close to what was expected after they combined for over 250 points last season.

Tage Thompson’s production declined sharply in 2023-24, but he was in very good company (Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers).

The list goes on from there, however. Dylan Cozens finished with 18 goals and 47 points, which is far from terrible but still disappointing after he broke out with 30 goals and 68 points last season. The same goes even more so for Rasmus Dahlin. Though he still had a very solid showing and even became the first Sabre blueliner in 34 years to score 20 goals, his aura took a big blow, and he doesn’t feel quite as dangerous as the man who very nearly missed out on a Norris Trophy nomination last season.

Many have conjectured why Buffalo’s offensive attack fell off so precipitously. But regardless of whether it was due to Granato attempting to shift to a more responsible, defense-oriented style or that last season was simply an apparition, a solution is needed. Adams has already begun the search for a new bench boss, and he’ll have to select someone who can breathe life back into the team’s big guns. With all that out of the way, on to happier things.

Rookie of the Year: Zach Benson

Zach Benson was the only true rookie the Sabres had this season but he’d be the winner even if he wasn’t. Though his 11 goals and 30 points won’t earn him a Calder Trophy nomination, it’s tough to put into words how remarkable the freshly drafted winger was. Despite being 18 years old and having less than three full years of junior hockey to his name, the Sabres boldly decided to bring him up to start the season and keep him around permanently. It had the potential to backfire in the worst way, but Benson rose to the occasion and won the admiration of fans in the process.

The teen quickly set himself apart with his hustle and determination and made a number of his teammates look bad by comparison. The gumption he displayed regularly is something the Sabres desperately need as they try to right the ship, and he cemented his place on the team even though he doesn’t turn 19 until next month. His game needs fine-tuning in some respects, but the promise he’s already shown proves that he’ll only get better with age and take on an even bigger role come the fall.

Breakout Star of the Year: JJ Peterka

The fact of the matter is that the Sabres’ persistently poor play throughout the year overshadowed their few bright spots and prevented a number of players from receiving the credit they deserved. Benson fits into that category, and John-Jason Peterka does even more. After a solid rookie year, he bucked the sophomore slump and transformed into one of the team’s biggest offensive pieces.

In a season where the Sabres’ top stars struggled so uncharacteristically, Peterka’s 28 goals, 50 points, and plus-10 rating were a welcome contribution. He was one of their only consistently viable threats throughout, and it’s fair to assume that he could have reached even greater heights had he gotten more help from those around him. The 22-year-old couldn’t have stepped up at a more opportune time, and many of his teammates owe him a major thank you for picking up their slack.

When considering how starved the Sabres were for any kind of offense this season, Peterka could be considered the team’s MVP. He’s shown exactly why Adams traded up to get him in the 2020 Draft. The German has one year left on his entry-level contract, and at the rate he’s progressing, he’ll attract attention should he become a free agent. The Sabres would be wise not to allow that to happen.

MVP: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

We’ve talked so much about Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen this season that it indeed feels redundant by now, but that just goes to show that he truly was the Sabres’ Most Valuable Player in 2023-24. Given that Devon Levi was the talk of the town in October and at the center of everyone’s attention, it would have been hard to picture him being upstaged, but he was. Luukkonen entered the season at the bottom of Buffalo’s list of priorities but stole the show and played so well that fans eventually had no choice but to acknowledge him.

It’s been a long, long time since the Sabres had steady and reliable goaltending, and it’s unquestionably the biggest reason for their struggles over the last decade. After a 2022-23 campaign in which he was good but not great, few would have envisioned Luukkonen as the man to deliver such, but that only makes his newfound success all the more satisfying. In a career-high 54 games, the Finn played to a 2.57 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and recorded five shutouts. The fact that he was tagged with 26 overall losses in spite of that is a testament to how much the Sabres squandered his efforts.

Had it not been for the 25-year-old, the Sabres may have somehow done even worse this season, and he prevented it from ever becoming a trainwreck. He bailed his teammates out of numerous subpar performances and would more than likely be a Vezina Trophy favorite right now had he received more support. He’s slated to become a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer, but it’s not likely he’ll even reach the open market, given how valuable he’s become. One of the biggest hopes entering next season will be that he can replicate that success, but right now, the man known as “UPL” is the best thing about the Sabres, and he’s owed a major apology from all those who disregarded him.

Do you agree or disagree with any of these? What other superlatives for the 2023-24 Sabres would you hand out?