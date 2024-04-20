Canucks 5 Key Role Players in the 2024 Postseason

The Vancouver Canucks return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2020 and will host playoff hockey for the first time since 2015. The organization finished the season with a 50-23-9 record, good for first in the Pacific Division. With home-ice advantage secured until at least the Western Conference Final, the Canucks have an opportunity to make a deep playoff run. The club takes on the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Canucks top players have done their part and will likely continue to do so. Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and Thatcher Demko will look to lead to organization throughout the postseason. However, the top players playing at their best aren’t enough to win the Cup. They will need their role players to step up. Here are five key role players to any postseason success in 2024.

Conor Garland

Conor Garland is the Canucks main role player as someone who can play any role head coach Rick Tocchet places him in. The forward can skate in the top six along with the likes of Pettersson, Nils Hoglander, Miller, and Boeser, or can plug into the third line and provide secondary scoring for the team. Garland has played well throughout the 2023-24 season, scoring 19 goals and posting 45 points. Despite recording his lowest point totals as a Canuck, he has played a role in the club’s success this season.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 28-year-old will make his second playoff appearance and first since his sophomore season with the Arizona Coyotes. That season, he scored one goal and posted two points through eight games. However, he averaged 12:24 of time on ice in the 2020 Postseason. He averaged 14:41 time on ice for the Canucks this season but should see an increase in the playoffs.

Garland’s style of play suites playoff hockey. Despite standing at 5-foot-10, he is relentless in his pursuit of the puck. Combine that with his impressive play-making ability and high compete level, he is bound to make an impact in the 2024 Playoffs.

Dakota Joshua

Along with Garland, Dakota Joshua is bound to make an impact in the postseason. The forward has skated alongside Garland for the majority of the season, and the two have become one of the Canucks best duos.

“I’d be crazy to ever split those guys up, they’ve been terrific for us. Whoever you play them with, they’ve usually tilted the ice or at least been neutral. Very rarely they’re on the bad video because they’re very good chemistry wise,” Tocchet said.

Related: Canucks GM Patrik Allvin’s Moves That Shaped a Winning Team

Joshua had a career season, scoring 18 goals and posting 32 points. He also led the Canucks in hits with 242. He only has one playoff game under his belt, but his style of play fits playoff hockey. In size, he is the opposite of Garland, standing at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds. The combination of size and skill will help create momentum for the Canucks. Add in his scoring ability, Joshua is the perfect role player for the team.

Nils Hoglander

Hoglander worked his way into the top six this season, after starting on the fourth line. After spending most of the 2022-23 season in the American Hockey League (AHL), he returned to the NHL this season and improved immensely. Through 79 games, he has scored 24 goals and posted 36 points. His 24 goals were good for fourth on the team.

The Swedish forward plays a similar brand of hockey as Garland. Both forwards aren’t the biggest players on the ice but play with a physical edge. Hoglander will play key minutes for the Canucks and the club will need him to convert on scoring opportunities created by himself and Pettersson. Hoglander played in the playoffs for Abbotsford last season, scoring three goals and posting six points.

Nikita Zadorov

Having a 6-foot-6, 250-pound defenceman who can skate and stick handle is a massive help, which is why Nikita Zadorov is an important role player on the blue line. He has all the tools to be a player that is hard to play against, especially in the playoffs.

Since joining the Canucks, Zadorov has scored five goals and posted 14 points in 54 games. He has playoff experience as well, as he has played in 45 games, scoring four goals and posting 11 points. Additionally, he has played important minutes, averaging 17:39 minutes on ice over the four years. If Zadorov plays at the top of his game, the Canucks will have an extra boost on the blue line this postseason.

Vasily Podkolzin

The Canucks signed Vasily Podkolzin to a two-year, $2 million deal on April 18. The Russian forward returned to the NHL roster after starting the season in the AHL with Abbotsford. In 44 AHL games, he scored 15 goals and posted 28 points. Since returning to the NHL, he has two points in 20 games. However, he has played with a physical edge with 71 hits and averaged a team-leading 20.74 hits per 60.

Podkolzin’s style of play also fits playoff hockey, as he can attack the net with his size and play with a physical edge. He stands at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. Podkolzin didn’t score an NHL this season, but he still has a chance at scoring his first NHL playoff goal.

Canucks Key Role Players Need to Play to their Strengths

All five key role players play with a physical edge. Garland and Joshua will be important in providing the Canucks with depth scoring from the third line. Both forwards are built to have playoff success after the seasons they’ve had. Meanwhile, Hoglander will play the same role but in the top six and will need to help Pettersson by creating scoring chances. On the blue line, Zadorov’s impact should be felt as his physical tools and skill set should be on display. Also, Podkolzin will have a massive opportunity to step up in the postseason. The Canucks will play the Predators in Game 1 on April 21.