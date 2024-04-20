3 Bold Islanders Predictions for the First Round of the Playoffs

The opening puck drop in the First Round is just hours away as the New York Islanders prepare to face the Carolina Hurricanes. Sure, it’s a rematch of last season’s matchup, but this one looks to be different. The Islanders are looking for revenge, but they have a new coach, Patrick Roy, behind the bench.

The Islanders enter the series as underdogs, and it would be a surprise to see them upset the Hurricanes, who enter the playoffs as favorites to win the Stanley Cup. If they pull off the upset, some bold or wild things must happen to give the Islanders an advantage.

Islanders Limit Hurricanes Offense to Under 2 Goals Per Game

Considering the Hurricanes averaged 3.38 goals per game and scored four goals in each of the four meetings against the Islanders this season, it will be a tall task to shut this offense down. It also doesn’t help that the Islanders struggled on the defensive end of the ice, allowing 3.15 goals per game, making a strong defensive showing for a seven-game series a long shot.

The Islanders do have a few things going in their favor. They ended the season with the defense stepping up, allowing only 2.00 goals per game in April. On top of that, Semyon Varlamov has taken over as the starter in the net and has put together multiple strong starts, including a 41-save shutout on April 6 against the Nashville Predators, and could dominate this series. The Islanders’ defense, which has struggled all season, also has the players in place to limit any offense, with Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and Maki Reilly anchoring the unit.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

They will have their hands full against the Hurricanes, especially Sebastian Aho, who picked them apart last season in the playoffs. However, if they limit the shots on the net and keep up with the Hurricanes’ speed while Varlamov continues to blank them, they can put together a strong defensive performance in the series. This, of course, implies that Varlamov is the goaltender for the entire series, leading to the next bold move that might happen.

Ilya Sorokin Takes Over in Goal

Ilya Sorokin enters the playoffs on the bench, yet there’s no debate about whether he’s the better goaltender for the Islanders. He’s one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL but had a rough season in the net as he was overwhelmed by the workload. However, he can fill in at any time and, like Adin Hill last season, never looks back and leads the team on a deep playoff run.

One of two things must happen for Sorokin to take over. Either Varlamov struggled or was injured at some point, both of which, the Islanders hope, don’t happen. That said, if either does, the Islanders aren’t doomed like other teams would be. Sorokin can blank the Hurricanes and steal this series, especially considering he enters the First Round well-rested.

Mathew Barzal Leads the Islanders in Goals & Assists

The one skater the Islanders have on their roster who can step up and take over this series is Mathew Barzal. He proved this season that he can both find open skaters in the offensive zone with his speed and skill, resulting in 57 assists, and take advantage of open looks on the net, scoring 23 goals. His All-Star selection reflected his ability to round out his game and emerge as an elite player in the NHL.

Barzal can have the best series of his career and carry the Islanders to a series victory. Leading the team in both goals and assists is a tall task, but Barzal’s skill can allow the other skaters on the ice to find open shots, and if the Hurricanes dare him to win with his shot, he can do just that.

Other Bold Predictions

With most of the Islanders’ defensemen struggling to generate offense from the blue line, it would be wild to see a few skaters finding the back of the net from the point. There’s only so much Dobson can do, and having Reilly or Pulock fire the puck on the net to create a few scoring opportunities will go a long way in this series. It’s a bold statement to say the Islanders find three or more goals in this series from their defense, a number that wouldn’t be considered high for the Hurricanes but would be for a defensive unit that struggles in the offensive zone.

Another crazy thing would be to see the power play step up and take over this series. The power play has been hapless down the stretch despite having the talent to make the unit a strength. If Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, in particular, can find open looks on the net, they allow the Islanders to find the back of the net a few times on the man advantage.

Is there a bold prediction you have for the First Round? Let us know in the comments section below!!