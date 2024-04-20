Flames Players’ Optimism Much Higher Than a Season Ago

From a record standpoint, the Calgary Flames were a worse team in 2023-24 than a season ago. Last season, they finished with a 38-27-17 record for 93 points, which was two shy of the Winnipeg Jets for a playoff berth. Though they had the same 38 wins this season, they suffered 39 regulation losses, picking up a single point in overtime/shootout defeats on just five occasions. They ended the year with 81 points, 17 shy of the Vegas Golden Knights for a wild-card position.

Despite taking a step backward, however, the overall vibe from the fan base is much better this year than it was last. After seemingly trying the same thing over and over and putting out a mediocre product more often than not, Craig Conroy has come in as general manager and immediately begun a retooling phase. Though it will undoubtedly lead to some short-term pain, the future of this team is already looking brighter than it has in some time.

Flames Appear Excited

If you’ll recall, many Flames players were frustrated at the end of the 2022-23 season. Tyler Toffoli requested and was granted a trade, while many others, including Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, and Jonathan Huberdeau, were said to be considering their futures.

While the losses and missing playoffs didn’t help, the biggest issue was said to be with former head coach Darryl Sutter. The 65-year-old’s act had worn thin in the dressing room and had gotten to the point where many players were considering asking for trades. The Flames ultimately granted their wish, not via trade but by firing Sutter.

Sutter was replaced by Ryan Huska, who had served as an assistant with the Flames for the past five seasons. Despite having no head coaching experience at the NHL level, the move seemed to please many players, as several never wound up requesting trades, while Backlund even signed a two-year extension.

Those who believed Sutter wasn’t the main issue for the Flames’ negative energy last season were proven wrong today. Despite the lower point total, there is absolutely no question that the players’ energy during today’s end-of-season interviews was much more positive.

“I’ve got nothing but good things to say. The city has really grown on me,” said Nazem Kadri. “I was a free agent that chose to be here, and I know how great a city and fan base that Calgary can be. We truly get treated like NHLers, which is great. I think it’s a great organization with a great family dynamic.”

Hearing that from Kadri, who many would think, at 33 years old, maybe a player who would prefer playing for a Stanley Cup contender, speaks volumes about where the Flames are as an organization from a season ago. He was far from the only player with positive things to say, either.

“My biggest dream is to win and my biggest dream is to win here in Calgary,” Mikael Backlund said. “I think this retool is necessary for this organization. I’m excited fur next year, I think good things are ahead for us.”

As mentioned, Backlund was one of many players who strongly considered leaving after last season. His comments today show how much the culture has improved under the new coaching and management regime.

Brighter Days Ahead

One notable thing was that several players, including Huska, said they expect themselves to be in the playoffs next season. The optimism is great to see, but fans should temper their expectations on that front. The fact of the matter is this team is still several pieces away from contending, but the right pieces are in place. They have plenty of talented youth and should be able to add more over the next few drafts. By the time the new arena opens its doors for the 2026-27 season, the Flames should be a very competitive group.