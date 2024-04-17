3 Teams for Flames Fans to Root For in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Calgary Flames will not be partaking in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and tomorrow’s game versus the San Jose Sharks will be their last of the season. This group battled hard throughout the entirety of 2023-24, but were unable to stay afloat in the playoff race following the departures of Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin.

It marks the second-straight season the Flames have failed to make the playoffs, which is disappointing to is loyal fanbase. That doesn’t mean the postseason can’t be exciting, however, as there are several former Flames who will be taking part, along with several great stories heading in as well. Here are three teams Flames fans may wish to root for this spring.

Winnipeg Jets

It has been nearly 31 years since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, with the 1993 Montreal Canadiens the last team to do so. There are four teams north of the border that have a shot; the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Winnipeg Jets.

Flames fans will have no desire to root for the Oilers, and while some may feel differently, a large majority of hockey fans outside of Toronto can’t stand the Maple Leafs. The Canucks may not be hated by Flames fan on as strong of a level as the Oilers, but still serve as a divisional rival, making them difficult to support. That leaves the Jets.

Sean Monahan, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not only could the Jets break the nearly 31-year drought, but they also have a former fan favourite in Sean Monahan. Monahan has been able to regain his form after going through several gruelling injuries, sitting with 26 goals and 59 points through 82 games split between the Jets and Canadiens. Being able to see him hoist the Stanley Cup after all he’s gone through in recent years would be a heartwarming moment for Flames fans.

Dallas Stars

Though they may not get talked about as much as others, the Dallas Stars are a serious contender in the Western Conference. Despite still having a game remaining on the season, they have already clinched the Central Division title with an impressive 51-21-9 record. For Flames fans, there are numerous reasons to root for them.

Perhaps the most obvious reason is that Chris Tanev is patrolling the blue line. The 34-year-old was beloved during his four seasons in Calgary, as he gave it his all every night and was never afraid to sacrifice his body in order for his team to have success. He’s been every bit as good with the Stars, playing excellent hockey alongside Ryan Suter on the second pairing.

When the Flames elected to move Tanev to the Stars ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline, they received defence prospect Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round pick, and a conditional 2026 third-round pick. The condition on that pick is that the Flames will receive it if the Stars are able to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Having more picks in place will help speed up this Flames rebuilding efforts, making the Stars an easy team to support.

Florida Panthers

This one is a bit more controversial, as opinions on Matthew Tkachuk differ amongst Flames fans. The Florida Panthers forward essentially forced a trade out of Calgary, although many are appreciative that he went about his business the way he did, allowing the Flames to get several pieces back in exchange. It is viewed by his remaining supporters as a classy gesture (as opposed to Johnny Gaudreau leaving the team high and dry when he chose to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency.)

The Panthers were a feel-good story in last season’s playoffs, as they were just barely able to squeak in before going on a run to the Stanley Cup Final. They wound up falling to the Vegas Golden Knights, but by all accounts are a much stronger team this season. They were able to clinch the Atlantic Division title with a 52-24-6 record, and are a very scary matchup for any team they cross paths with in the playoffs.

Along with Tkachuk, the Panthers have another notable Flames alumnus in Sam Bennett. Though things didn’t work out for him in Calgary as the Flames had hoped when they selected him fourth overall in 2014, he gave his best every night and has turned into a very impactful player since joining the Panthers, recording 40-plus points in three-straight seasons.

Exciting Playoffs In Store

It would be a lot more fun for fans if the Flames were one of the 16 teams duking it out for the Stanley Cup, but the 2024 Playoffs should be highly entertaining regardless. It feels as though both conferences have three or four true contenders, which should make for some highly-entertaining games throughout all four rounds.