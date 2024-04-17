Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Lightning – 4/17/24 

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (46-25-10) at LIGHTNING (44-29-8)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Noah Gregor

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lybushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Max Domi, Bobby McCann, Martin Jones, Conor Timmins

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Matt Murray (hip)

Status report

  • The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Sheary — Tanner Jeannot

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba

Calvin de Haan

Matt Tomkins

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Austin Watson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Tyler Motte (lower body), Luke Glendening (upper body)

Status report

  • The Lightning held an optional morning skate. 
  • Glendening will not play after the forward was injured during the first period of a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

