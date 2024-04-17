Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Lightning – 4/17/24 

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (46-25-10) at LIGHTNING (44-29-8)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2, SN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Noah Gregor
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lybushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Max Domi, Bobby McCann, Martin Jones, Conor Timmins
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Matt Murray (hip)
Status report
- The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Sheary — Tanner Jeannot
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba
Calvin de Haan
Matt Tomkins
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Austin Watson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Tyler Motte (lower body), Luke Glendening (upper body)
Status report
- The Lightning held an optional morning skate.
- Glendening will not play after the forward was injured during the first period of a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
