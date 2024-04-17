Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Lightning – 4/17/24 

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Noah Gregor

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lybushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Max Domi, Bobby McCann, Martin Jones, Conor Timmins

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Matt Murray (hip)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

More from THW:

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Sheary — Tanner Jeannot

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba

Calvin de Haan

Matt Tomkins

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Austin Watson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Tyler Motte (lower body), Luke Glendening (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate.

Glendening will not play after the forward was injured during the first period of a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

More from THW: