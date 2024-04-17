Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Woll & Huge Decision Looming

For one period, it looked like the Toronto Maple Leafs would crush the Florida Panthers. By the second, the Panthers overwhelmed the Maple Leafs by throwing a ton of shots and four goals at goalie Joseph Woll. In the end, the Panthers won 5-2.

The Panthers’ decisive victory clinched the Atlantic Division title. Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart scored goals within 10 seconds in the second period, and the Panthers roared off to victory and a four-game winning streak to end the season. That made up a five-point deficit in the standings to win the division title. They enter the postseason on a hot streak with much to prove after last season’s loss in the Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Item 1: 3 Reasons Why the Maple Leafs Lost the Game

There were at least three reasons the Maple Leafs lost last night. First, they had far too many defensive breakdowns. I’ve been writing the phrase “defensive breakdowns” a lot recently, yet it accurately appraises the team’s struggles. Last night, they allowed the Panthers to capitalize on far more than enough scoring opportunities. Florida’s quick goals in the second frame emphasized Toronto’s difficulty maintaining defensive consistency throughout the game.

Second, while it’s harsh to blame an overwhelmed Joseph Woll for the loss, the team faced goaltending challenges once again. Woll did his best to stand up to the significant pressure from the Panthers’ offence and made 37 saves. Despite his efforts, the Panthers scored five goals (with one empty-netter). The season ends with challenges in the Maple Leafs’ defensive coverage and goalie play.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Third, the Maple Leafs missed tons of offensive chances early and late in the game. Despite scoring two goals, including one by captain John Tavares, the team could not convert and keep pace with the Panthers. Auston Matthews, aiming for a historic 70-goal season, had his chances to score and came close several times. Yet, in the end, his total remained at 69 goals.

Item 2: Joseph Woll Gives Up 4 Goals on 41 Shots

In speaking more about Woll’s efforts, he started strong in the opening period and kept the Panthers off the scoreboard. However, facing 29 shots in the second is a lot of rubber. The team in front of him just couldn’t handle the Panthers’ relentless pressure.

Woll’s performance down the stretch mirrored the team’s. He was decent, putting up a 2-2-0 record and a .900 save percentage in his final four games. Overall, assuming he doesn’t play tonight – Martin Jones is scheduled to play, although that’s not confirmed – he will end a season filled with injury with a 12-11-1 record, a .907 save percentage, and a 2.94 goals-against average.

Item 3: Lessons From the Lightning’s Last Game Against the Sabres

The Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning play in a meaningless game tonight. Both teams aim to end the season with a healthy lineup. The only engaging storyline is the potential for Matthews to hit his 70th goal of the season.

However, the Lightning are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Like the Maple Leafs, they are ending the season exactly as they don’t want to – showing tendencies toward sloppy play and turnover-prone habits. Interestingly, Tampa Bay also lost center Luke Glendening to an injury during the Sabres game.

That fact might give Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe pause when he thinks about whether Matthews should sit or play tonight. In the end, I’m wondering if the choice will be Matthews’. These kinds of milestones don’t come around very often. Still, the worst-case scenario is that Matthews plays and goes scoreless but is injured and misses the postseason.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Maple Leafs fans should know several key things about tonight’s game. The Maple Leafs’ playoff destiny completely shifted after a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Panthers. Their first-round matchup flipped from the Panthers to the Boston Bruins in an Original Six showdown.

Additionally, all eyes are on Matthews, who remains at 69 goals for the season, sparking speculation about his potential pursuit of the historic 70-goal milestone in tonight’s game. This might not be an easy decision.

Despite recent struggles, with three consecutive losses (0-2-1), the Maple Leafs are focused on ending the regular season positively while emphasizing player health. Keefe has emphasized the importance of exiting the Lightning game with a healthy roster, balancing the desire for a strong finish with the need to prepare for the upcoming playoffs.