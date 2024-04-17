Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Islanders – 4/17/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

PENGUINS (38-31-12) at ISLANDERS (38-27-16)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS

Penguins Projected Lineup:

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen

Radim Zohorna — Jeff Carter — Jesse Puljujarvi

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Ludvig

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)

Status report

  • Nedeljkovic will finish the season with 13 straight starts.

Islanders Projected Lineup:

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Oliver Wahlstrom

Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin – Kyle MacLean – Cal Clutterbuck

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Alexander Romanov — Samuel Bolduc

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Mathew Barzal, Pierre Engvall, Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body)

Status report

  • The Islanders are expected to recall a forward from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League before game time with forwards Barzal, Engvall and Fasching each not in the lineup for maintenance reasons. 
  • Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 23 saves in a 4-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

