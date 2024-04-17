Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Islanders – 4/17/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

PENGUINS (38-31-12) at ISLANDERS (38-27-16)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS

Penguins Projected Lineup:

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen

Radim Zohorna — Jeff Carter — Jesse Puljujarvi

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Ludvig

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)

Status report

Nedeljkovic will finish the season with 13 straight starts.

More from THW:

Islanders Projected Lineup:

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Oliver Wahlstrom

Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin – Kyle MacLean – Cal Clutterbuck

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Alexander Romanov — Samuel Bolduc

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Mathew Barzal, Pierre Engvall, Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders are expected to recall a forward from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League before game time with forwards Barzal, Engvall and Fasching each not in the lineup for maintenance reasons.

Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 23 saves in a 4-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

More from THW: