Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Islanders – 4/17/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
PENGUINS (38-31-12) at ISLANDERS (38-27-16)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS
Penguins Projected Lineup:
Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen
Radim Zohorna — Jeff Carter — Jesse Puljujarvi
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Ludvig
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)
Status report
- Nedeljkovic will finish the season with 13 straight starts.
Islanders Projected Lineup:
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Oliver Wahlstrom
Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin – Kyle MacLean – Cal Clutterbuck
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Alexander Romanov — Samuel Bolduc
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Mathew Barzal, Pierre Engvall, Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body)
Status report
- The Islanders are expected to recall a forward from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League before game time with forwards Barzal, Engvall and Fasching each not in the lineup for maintenance reasons.
- Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 23 saves in a 4-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Monday.
