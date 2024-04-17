Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Stars – 4/17/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
BLUES (43-33-5) at STARS (51-21-9)
9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Zack Bolduc
Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Kevin Hayes — Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker — Zach Dean — Sammy Blais
Scott Perunovich — Colton Parayko
Nick Leddy — Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)
Status report
- The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.
- Binnington will finish the season alternating starts with Hofer for the seventh straight game.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Seguin
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
- Dadonov will return after missing 29 games with a lower-body injury.
- Seguin, a forward, will be scratched to get Dadonov a game before the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs; the Stars have been managing Seguin’s ice time since he missed 11 games with a lower-body injury from Feb. 24-March 16.
