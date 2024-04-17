Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Stars – 4/17/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

BLUES (43-33-5) at STARS (51-21-9)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Zack Bolduc

Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Kevin Hayes — Kasperi Kapanen

Nathan Walker — Zach Dean — Sammy Blais

Scott Perunovich — Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy — Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)

Status report

The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Binnington will finish the season alternating starts with Hofer for the seventh straight game.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Seguin

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

Dadonov will return after missing 29 games with a lower-body injury.

Seguin, a forward, will be scratched to get Dadonov a game before the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs; the Stars have been managing Seguin’s ice time since he missed 11 games with a lower-body injury from Feb. 24-March 16.

