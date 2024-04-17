Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Coyotes – 4/17/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Arizona Coyotes tonight. This is the team’s last game in Arizona before relocating to Salt Lake City. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (49-25-6) at COYOTES (35-41-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Philip Broberg — Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse

Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)

Status report

Pickard will start for the first of a back-to-back that concludes at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

With the Oilers locked into second place in the Pacific Division, coach Kris Knoblauch said Ceci and Nurse, both defensemen, will be healthy scratches. Broberg was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Kane, a forward, will miss a second straight game.

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alex Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien — Aku Raty — Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok– Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

The Coyotes held an optional morning skate.

Raty was recalled from Tucson of the AHL and is expected to make his NHL debut. He was a fifth-round pick (No. 151) by Arizona in the 2019 NHL Draft.

