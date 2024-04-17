Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Coyotes – 4/17/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Arizona Coyotes tonight. This is the team’s last game in Arizona before relocating to Salt Lake City. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (49-25-6) at COYOTES (35-41-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Philip Broberg — Troy Stecher
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse
Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)
Status report
- Pickard will start for the first of a back-to-back that concludes at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
- With the Oilers locked into second place in the Pacific Division, coach Kris Knoblauch said Ceci and Nurse, both defensemen, will be healthy scratches. Broberg was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
- Kane, a forward, will miss a second straight game.
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Alex Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien — Aku Raty — Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok– Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: None
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
- The Coyotes held an optional morning skate.
- Raty was recalled from Tucson of the AHL and is expected to make his NHL debut. He was a fifth-round pick (No. 151) by Arizona in the 2019 NHL Draft.
