What to Expect From the Coyotes’ Final Game in Arizona

With the move to Salt Lake City imminent, Wednesday will be the last time the Arizona Coyotes play in Mullett Arena and the state of Arizona. For the past 28 years, the franchise has called the Grand Canyon State home. It has built a fanbase that has been resilient and supportive despite numerous ownership issues and relocation threats in the past.

However, April 17 will be the day that many Coyotes fans will remember as the final day of the promising team after avoiding so many issues on and off the ice in the past 28 seasons. Despite it being a sad day, it will be a day of celebration as well. A celebration of the past 28 years that has helped the sport thrive in the desert. Here’s what fans are planning.

Inside Mullett Arena

There will be plenty going on inside the self-proclaimed “party barn.” Fans announced they would be doing a whiteout where everyone would be dressed all in white. The whiteout has been a tradition in the organization dating back to when the franchise was still in Winnipeg. The movement is usually done in the playoffs and was seen heavily at Gila River Arena when the Coyotes made it to the Western Conference Final in 2012. For one last time, fans will don mainly white to honor the team and to bring some sort of playoff energy to Mullett Arena. The Coyotes will also be giving away white shirts to those in attendance.

The 4,600 fans who watch their team play the Edmonton Oilers will also be starting a statement before the puck even drops. During the United States National Anthem, the fans will yell “still there” during the lyrics “gave proof through the night, that our flag was still there.” It’s a statement that the Coyotes fans will be waiting for their next shot at an NHL franchise.

There’s no doubt that the team will be motivated to win their final game in front of Arizona. A player like Josh Doan, who has grown up around the fanbase, knows how special this team is to plenty of people.

“There’s a lot of disappointed people out there and people who are upset,” Doan said. It’s going to hurt and sting for a while. That’s something as a player you want to feel apologetic for everything, but as someone who’s grown up in The Valley and grown up with it, you kinda feel the pain as well. I think tonight you just focus on the game, this one last game, and who knows what’s going to happen down the road. For now, the Coyotes are still Arizona’s team for one more day.”

Former Coyotes Shane Doan, Michael Grabner, and Ray Whitney will be in attendance to witness the team’s final game. Eighty media credentials were granted for the game, which is somewhat similar to the total from the first game at Mullett Arena.

It will be an emotional one inside the rink. Those lucky enough to attend it will never forget it, no matter the outcome.

Outside the Arena

However, many will not be able to get into the arena due to the high ticket prices. Tickets are now going for as high as $10,000. But there is an option for those fans to witness the very last game.

Fans will be setting up a fan experience outside on the Mullett Arena patio. The game will be televised for those who cannot afford to get inside the arena. Fans are also encouraging each other to wear white to the event as well to create an outdoor whiteout.

Mullett Arena (Kyvuh, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

While it hasn’t been revealed if there will be tailgates or any fan experiences outside, former Roadrunners defenseman Jordan Schmaltz, who is also the brother of current Coyotes’ forward Nick Schmaltz, will be handing out specialty t-shirts that fans preordered made for the event. The shirts are white to fit in with the whiteout theme.

The temperature outside is expected to be 86 degrees at the time of puck drop. It will be an incredible experience and a great alternative for fans who can’t afford to be in Mullett Arena. If the massive amount of fans show up as expected, it’ll just be another statement of the continued support of the sport in the desert.

This Won’t Be the Last Professional Hockey Game in Arizona

While the Coyotes will be done in Arizona after this game, it won’t be the last professional hockey game played in the state this season. The team’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, will have one more regular season series against the San Jose Barracuda.

The Roadrunners will be playing in the Calder Cup playoffs and have clinched home-ice advantage in the first round. Fans there will also be participating in a whiteout, a tradition the team has only done twice in its franchise history. Current Coyotes forwards Josh Doan and Dylan Guenther will be sent down to help try to get the Roadrunners as far as they can into the playoffs.

This might be the last chance the fans down in Tucson have to see their team as well. As multiple reports have stated, current Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo will keep ownership of the Roadrunners amidst the sale of the NHL team. He is also interested in relocating the team to Tempe and Mullett Arena. While nothing is official yet, a relocation of the Roadrunners could also be in the works.

If the Roadrunners leave Tucson, it’ll be another city that loses a huge part of their community and another sacrifice in the relocation of the Coyotes. The people of Tucson don’t want to lose their hockey team, but relocation might be imminent.

“We have a large Tucson base that has always loved hockey, and they’ve been thrilled to have the Roadrunners with us since 2016,” Andy Squire, the public information officer for Tucson, said to Craig Morgan of PHNX. “We are certainly hopeful that we will be able to keep the Roadrunners in our community and continue to have great ice hockey for the community and be able to support such a fantastic team.”

There will be at least three more opportunities for celebration of the hockey community in Arizona as its days in the NHL shrink. April 17 will be a tough day for many as they lose the NHL team they’ve watched for 28 years. However, the experiences in Tempe and Tucson will be unforgettable. It could also show the world why the NHL and Gary Bettman have fought so hard to keep Arizona as a market. Coyotes fans have been through so much. April 17 will be the celebration of those people who have stuck by the franchise for so long.