Evander Kane Dealing with Nagging Sports Hernia Injury

Evander Kane was on the ice for practice with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday and he’s hopeful for Game 1 versus the Los Angeles Kings, but it’s not a guarantee. Kane revealed to the media on Sunday that he’s dealing with a sports hernia issue that has been bugging him all season. He wants to play but admits that he’s not fully up to speed.

A sports hernia, also known as athletic pubalgia, occurs when the deep layers of the lower abdominal wall or the tendons connecting muscles to the pelvis weaken or tear. It’s likely a painful issue that explains why Kane has been taking the last few games of the regular season off and hasn’t been at practice. He was a full participant in the Oilers drills on Sunday, bu Dylan Holloway also got a good look, potentially with the plan that he’ll get the nod on the third line if Kane isn’t totally ready.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For Kane and the Oilers, the decision now is what to do with a player who needs to be physically engaged to be his most effective but has also still scored 20 goals with an injury that has been bugging him all year. Kane finished the season with 24 goals and at who knows what percentage of health. Is a 75% Kane better than a close to 100% Holloway (assuming no one is ever 100% in the NHL.)

Related: 10 More Thoughts: Oilers vs Kings 2023-24 NHL Playoffs Round 1

Kane Will Likely Be a Game-Time Decision

The Oilers have offensive depth, which is a good thing. This series with the Kings however is going to be physical and nasty at times and Kane fits that mold of player extremely well. He just needs to be up to the tasks and bring that edge with him. If he can’t, the Oilers may opt to go with a player who has been more effective and is ready to be a game-changer.

Kane has publicly noted in the past he doesn’t like being in the bottom six, but he was on the fourth line in practice on Sunday. Will he relish a role with more limited minutes if that’s what it takes to get the best out of him?