April 21 Hockey Birthdays: Belfour, Goulet, Lecavalier

On April 21, we celebrate the birthdays of 24 past and present NHL players. Today’s list includes two Hockey Hall of Fame members, a handful of Stanley Cup champions, and a former first-overall pick. Let’s look at some big names blowing out candles on birthday cakes on this day.

Ed Belfour (1965)

Ed Belfour is arguably one of the best goalies in NHL history. If he didn’t skate against Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek, and Martin Brodeur, it could be debated whether he was the top goalie in the 1990s. The Carman, Manitoba native was undrafted, signing with the Chicago Blackhawks as a free agent in 1987 after leading the University of North Dakota to the National Championship.

Ed Belfour, Dallas Stars (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

Belfour eventually made his NHL debut at 23 during the 1988-89 season, producing a 4-12-3 record in 23 games. The following season, 1990-91, he became the Blackhawks’ starting netminder and captured the Calder, Vezina, and William M. Jennings Trophies. He finished third in Hart Trophy voting, was voted to the All-Rookie Team, and was selected as a post-season All-Star. During his sophomore season, he backstopped Chicago to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1973, getting swept by Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Known as one of the most competitive netminders in the NHL, Belfour left Chicago in 1997, briefly playing for the San Jose Sharks before signing with the Dallas Stars as a free agent in 1997. By June 1999, he had cemented his legacy as an all-time great by leading the Stars to their first Stanley Cup championship. He finished his 17-season Hall of Fame career with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, retiring after the 2006-07. Belfour won an Olympic Goal Medal in 2002 and ranks fifth all-time in wins with 484.

Vincent Lecavalier (1980)

Vincent Lecavalier was the top pick for the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 1998 Entry Draft. The native of Bizard, Quebec, debuted in the fall of that same year, scoring 28 points as a rookie with 13 goals and 15 assists. Little did anyone know that he would go on to become the Lightning’s all-time leading scorer and the first person in team history to reach 50 goals and 100 points in a single season.

At 19, the Lightning promoted Lecavalier to captain, making him one of the youngest leaders in NHL history. During his 14 seasons in Tampa Bay, he won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard and King Clancy Trophies while hoisting the Stanley Cup in June 2004 and representing his team at four All-Star Games.

Eventually, Lecavalier left Florida and skated three seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers and 42 games with the Los Angeles Kings. In 1,212 games, he finished his career with 421 goals and 528 assists for 949 points.

Michel Goulet (1960)

Michel Goulet was one of the top scorers in the 1980s, compiling 897 points in 744 games to rank eighth among his peers behind Wayne Gretzky, Peter Stastny, Jari Kurri, Denis Savard, Paul Coffey, Mark Messier, and Dale Hawerchuk. The native of Peribonka, Quebec, was a star for the Quebec Nordiques from 1979 to 1990, ranking third in franchise history with 946 points.

Despite not winning any awards during his career, Goulet was a five-time All-Star and played in the 1992 Stanley Cup Final with the Blackhawks. Four years after retiring, he entered the Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the 1998 class. In 1,089 games, he netted 548 goals with 605 assists for 1,153 points, good enough for 1.05 career points-per-game average.

