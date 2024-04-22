Jets and Avalanche Combine for Six Goals in a Wild First Period

The Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche did not waste much time setting the tone for their first-ever playoff matchup.

The two teams combined for six goals in the first period against two of the better goaltenders in the NHL.

Valeri Nichuskin started the scoring for the Avalanche before the Jets answered with goals from Josh Morrisey and Vladislav Namestnikov.

Big goal for Namestnikov after Iafallo makes a great play to direct the puck out front with Georgiev still getting back!



2-1 #GoJetsGo



🚨: Namestnikov (1)

🍎: Iafallo (1) pic.twitter.com/8mgKpcLJDQ — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 21, 2024

The Avalanche answered by getting two goals 18 seconds apart from Miles Wood and Nathan McKinnon. Cale Makar picked up his 50th career assist on the McKinnon goal.

Just 18 seconds after tying the game, Nathan MacKinnon gives the @Avalanche the lead!



3-2 #GoAvsGo



🚨: MacKinnon (1)

🍎: Rantanen (1)

🍏: Makar (1) pic.twitter.com/arpf6unSYE — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 21, 2024

The period ended 3-3 when the Jets got a tally from Mark Schiefele.

Setting the tone for the Series

it’s a meeting of possible award winners, with super-fast Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon in the running for the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP and super-reliable Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck one of the favorites for the Vezina for the top netminder.

It’s a contrast of styles, too, given the high-flying nature of an Avalanche team that led the league in scoring and the stinginess of the Jets, one of the NHL’s best defenses. Colorado was dealt a blow when Jonathan Drouin was ruled out for the series with a lower-body injury.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

The Jets dominated the season series against Colorado, going 3-0 and outscoring the Avalanche by a 17-4 margin. That included a 7-0 win a week ago that chased Alexandar Georgiev from the game.