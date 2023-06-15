Jake Fisher – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jake Fisher

2022-23 Team: Cretin-Derham Hall (USHS-MN)

Date of Birth: March 27, 2005

Place of Birth: Woodbury, MN

Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 187 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings:

Jake Fisher is a player that has flown under the radar for most of the year but is one that should hear his name called in the middle rounds of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. After an impressive season that saw him captain Cretin-Derham Hall in the Minnesota High School league and get some games in at the United States Hockey League (USHL) level, he jumped from 108th at the midterm point all the way to 87th among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting list. A prospect that can impress at both ends of the ice, he is set to attend the University of Denver next year.

In the offensive zone is where Fisher thrives. He can fire home one-timers as good as anyone in the High School system and is dynamic with the puck on his stick. A deceptive player that understands how to take advantage of screens and traffic in front of the opposition’s net, he is always looking for ways to change the angle in order to create the best scoring chance possible before releasing his shot.

Fisher’s transition game is another area where he shines and is able to show off his high hockey IQ. He can beat defenders one-on-one while also having success in the dump-and-chase game. A solid forechecker who causes problems for the opposition on dump-ins, and when they are trying to transition the puck out of the zone, his determination to get to the puck first and create turnovers is one of the traits that makes him such an intriguing prospect heading into the draft.

This season, Fisher was a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award given out to the most outstanding senior high school boys’ hockey player in the state of Minnesota. While he didn’t win, the nomination was a great way to recognize just how successful a season he had. Whether it was scoring 34 goals in 29 games for Cretin-Derham Hall or leading all players in scoring at the Upper Midwest HS Elite League Hockey level while playing for Team MAP South Hockey, he showed he can be a leader and why an organization should take a chance on him this year.

JAKE FISHER WITH HIS FIRST USHL GOAL!🚨 pic.twitter.com/acHBIPKXYw — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) April 22, 2023

The big question surrounding Fisher is whether his game will translate to the next level. While he didn’t get a ton of ice time at the USHL level with the Fargo Force this season, he only scored one goal on seven shots in 12 games. He was also a scratch for most of the playoffs, only playing in two of the Force’s nine postseason games. With him heading to the NCAA next season, he will need to show he can contribute against tougher and older competition.

Fisher has a lot of great attributes which NHL teams are looking for at the draft. Not only is he dangerous in his own zone, but he has shown how strong defensively he can be throughout the season. He should be a late third/early fourth-round pick, with his name being called somewhere between the 90th and 100th overall selection.

Quotables

“Fisher is a dual threat offensive talent who is able to be the main play-driver on his forward line. His puck-carrying ability in transition and shiftiness is where it all starts for him on offense. His big frame does not hinder him from being able to get around the ice well and was something that really stood out to me.” – Douglas Larson, FC Hockey

Strengths

Shot

Hustle on the forecheck

Ability to create turnovers

Puck protection

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Playing against older competition

Skating

Getting his shot off quicker

NHL Potential

Fisher has the potential to be a bottom-six forward at the NHL level. He has a solid base; now it is about whether or not he can continue to develop and elevate his overall game. While it may take some time for him to make it to the NHL, the wait could be worth it.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5.5/10, Defense – 5.5/10

Achievements & Awards

2022-23 Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year

2022-23 Mr. Hockey Award Finalist

Jake Fisher’s Stats

Video