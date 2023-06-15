Maple Leafs’ 2023 Free-Agent Targets: Boston Bruins

Welcome to The Hockey Writers’ 2023 Free-Agent Targets series for the Toronto Maple Leafs. During it, we will be looking at a handful of free agents from each NHL team who the Maple Leafs should consider pursuing this summer.

In this latest edition of the series, the Boston Bruins will be the team of focus. The Bruins have multiple pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) who could be strong additions to the Maple Leafs’ roster. Let’s discuss them now.

Garnet Hathaway

It is not a secret that the Maple Leafs have several free-agent forwards heading into the summer. This is especially so when it comes to their bottom-six options, as Noel Acciari, Zach Aston-Reese, David Kampf, Alexander Kerfoot, and Wayne Simmonds all have expired contracts. If they lose multiple of them, they will be on the hunt for at least one bottom-six forward. One target from the Bruins who would make sense is Garnet Hathaway.

Garnet Hathaway, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hathaway is going to be a popular player in free agency, and it is easy to understand. Besides his ability to produce offensively in a bottom-six role (13 goals and 22 points in 84 games this season), he also plays with an immense amount of tenacity (268 hits). Toronto could use a bit more toughness in their bottom six, and Hathaway would be the perfect answer for this dilemma. With that, his effective defensive play would guarantee him penalty-kill time if signed.

On a three-year deal, Hathaway would have the potential to be a strong signing for the Maple Leafs. This is especially so for when the postseason rolls around, as the games become far more tougher.

Connor Clifton

The Maple Leafs should be looking to add a right-shot defenseman this offseason. Although a Luke Schenn re-signing seems probable, the same can’t be said for fellow pending UFA Justin Holl. As a result, Toronto’s right side could use another NHL-caliber defenseman, and one Bruin free agent who would give them that is Connor Clifton.

Clifton put together an excellent season with Boston this season, and the truth is in his stats. In 78 games on the year, he set new career highs with five goals, 18 assists, 23 points, 208 hits, and a plus-20 rating. Adding that kind of offensive production and physicality to their bottom pairing would be very beneficial for the Maple Leafs. With that, Clifton’s defensive play has also improved rather noticeably over the last few years, so he would be guaranteed penalty-kill time.

If the Maple Leafs signed Clifton, they would improve their right side and add a player who is capable of playing second-pairing minutes if ever needed. Therefore, this is an avenue that general manager (GM) Brad Treliving should consider.

Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi has long been linked to the Maple Leafs, and one has to wonder if this will be the year that they bring him to Toronto. There is an argument to be had to pursue him, as Michael Bunting is a pending UFA and not expected to be brought back. Therefore, the Maple Leafs could look to bring in Bertuzzi and immediately improve their top six in the process.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

When looking for a specific spot for Bertuzzi in Toronto’s lineup, he could make some real magic on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. He would provide that trio with not only more offense but also some much-needed grit. With that, the 28-year-old would also become one of the Maple Leafs’ top offensive weapons on their power play because of his effective playmaking ability.

If the Maple Leafs move out some money, they certainly could find a way to bring in Bertuzzi given their past interest in him. Therefore, we should keep an eye on them in the sweepstakes this summer.

The Bruins have some intriguing options for the Maple Leafs to consider. Bertuzzi would be the grand prize out of this trio, but adding Hathaway and/or Clifton would be good as well. Let’s see if the Maple Leafs can steal one of these players from their longtime rival from here.