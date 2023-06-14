Maple Leafs’ 2023 Free-Agent Targets: Edmonton Oilers

Welcome to The Hockey Writers’ 2023 Free-Agent Targets series for the Toronto Maple Leafs. During it, we will be looking at a handful of free agents from each NHL team who the Maple Leafs should consider pursuing this summer.

In this first edition of the series, we will be looking at the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have some pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) forwards who could help improve Toronto’s depth heading into next season. Let’s discuss them now.

Devin Shore

The Maple Leafs have several pending UFA forwards. They are as followed: Ryan O’Reilly, Michael Bunting, Noel Acciari, Zach Aston-Reese, Alexander Kerfoot, and Wayne Simmonds. Although they may not lose all of them, it is also highly unlikely that each of them will be back for the 2023-24 campaign. Therefore, the Maple Leafs are expected to be on the hunt for some depth forwards this summer, and Devin Shore could be a worthy target because of it.

Devin Shore, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shore has shown over the last few seasons with the Oilers that he can be a decent bottom-six/13th forward to have around. Although he did not make the biggest impact offensively as an Oiler (29 points in 134 games over three seasons), he provided grit and plenty of energy when utilized. This is an area where the Maple Leafs could use some improvement, so Shore should be considered as a free-agent option.

Shore is unlikely to command much more than a league-minimum deal, so the Maple Leafs would have zero trouble fitting him in financially. In the end, signing him would simply give Toronto another option for their bottom six.

Mattias Janmark

If the Maple Leafs lose or move on from players like Kerfoot, Bunting, and/or Acciari, they would be wise to browse the free-agent market for a possible third-line forward. Enter Mattias Janmark.

Janmark would have the potential to be a strong addition to the Maple Leafs’ roster. The primary reason for this is the 30-year-old offers excellent versatility. He is capable of playing all three forward positions, so he would fit virtually anywhere on Toronto’s third line or fourth line if signed. His effective playmaking ability would also make him a candidate to receive time on the Maple Leafs’ second power-play unit. Lastly, he also has been praised for his effective defensive play, so he would be an option for the club’s penalty kill.

After posting a 25-point campaign in 66 games this season with the Oilers, Janmark is unlikely to break the bank and likely would settle for a one-year pact. Therefore, he is another affordable option for the Maple Leafs, but he would have the chance to make a bigger impact than Shore and be a regular in Toronto’s lineup.

Nick Bjugstad

The Maple Leafs’ top free-agent target from the Oilers is 6-foot-6 forward Nick Bjugstad. The 30-year-old is coming off a solid season split between the Arizona Coyotes and Oilers, as he posted 17 goals, 29 points, 168 hits, and a plus-13 rating in 78 games. Overall, the Minnesota native displayed that he can make a notable impact in a bottom-six role, and there should be several teams interested in signing him this summer because of it.

Nick Bjugstad, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

When looking for a potential spot in the Maple Leafs’ lineup for Bjugstad, he could work quite well as the club’s fourth-line center. However, due to his versatility, he also would be an option to replace, say, Acciari at third-line right wing. In either scenario, adding Bjugstad would help strengthen Toronto’s bottom six. Furthermore, Bjugstad also would be an option to receive power-play time due to his strong net-front presence ability.

When noting that Bjugstad had a strong season, he is a player who Toronto should consider signing to a two-year or three-year deal. He would provide them with more secondary scoring, physicality, and strong defensive play. In my opinion, there appears to be a real match here, at least on paper.

It will be intriguing to see if the Maple Leafs bring in any of these players from the Oilers this summer. Bjugstad would be the biggest splash, but Janmark and Shore also have the potential to be decent additions. Alas, time will tell if any of them become Maple Leafs from here.