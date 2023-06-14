1 Free-Agent Signing Prediction for Each Metropolitan Team

It is hard to believe, but we are already less than three weeks away from the first day of free agency. Needless to say, we are entering one of the busiest times of the year in the sport, and we should see some exciting moves in the process. Due to this, I am starting a series where I will predict one free-agent addition that each team will make. In this first installment of the series, let’s take a look at the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina Hurricanes: J.T. Compher

The Carolina Hurricanes have been in need of a legitimate second-line center since they lost Vincent Trocheck through free agency last year. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Paul Stastny were not answers for this issue, so J.T. Compher stands out as a prime free-agent target for Carolina.

The 28-year-old proved that he can handle the 2C role with the Colorado Avalanche this season, posting 52 points in 82 games. With free-agent center options being limited, he is among the best available, and the Hurricanes are in a spot to sign him to a multi-year pact.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Ivan Barbashev

After sporting one of the worst records in the NHL this season, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been very active. Their defensive group has been strengthened significantly already, as they have added Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson. This is clearly a team that is not ready to just roll over and rebuild given these recent moves. When noting that they need forward help, I expect them to be major players in the Ivan Barbashev sweepstakes.

Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Following Barbashev’s move to the Vegas Golden Knights, he has shown that he can be a productive top-six forward forward. He also can play all three forward positions, and that kind of versatility is needed in Columbus. Columbus also has some money to work with, so I could see this coming to fruition.

New Jersey Devils: Kevin Shattenkirk

The New Jersey Devils already suffered their first major loss of the offseason when they traded away Severson to the Blue Jackets. Yet, it was also a necessary move, as they received a third-round pick for a player they were going to lose for nothing in free agency. They now have a hole on their right side, however, and veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk could be on his way to New Jersey because of it.

Latest News & Highlights

The Devils are unlikely to replace Severson with a top-four defenseman, as they have bigger priorities (re-signing Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt). Furthermore, they already have Dougie Hamiton and John Marino on the right side of their top four. Thus, bringing in an experienced defenseman like Shattenkirk to play bottom-pairing minutes could be a worthwhile move. This is especially so when remembering that he has a Stanley Cup on his resume.

New York Islanders: Vladimir Tarasenko

The New York Islanders need to address their scoring issues this offseason. This has been an ongoing problem for them for quite some time. Although they added Bo Horvat before the deadline passed, bringing in a scoring winger is still a necessity, and they should make a major push for Vladimir Tarasenko because of it.

Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tarasenko would be an immediate fit on their top line with Horvat and Mathew Barzal and would simply make the Islanders look much more dangerous on paper. Thus, if the Rangers decide to move on from the veteran, I expect the Islanders to be the lucky club to sign him.

New York Rangers: Garnet Hathaway

After a massive trade deadline that saw them add star forwards Tarasenko and Patrick Kane, the New York Rangers suffered a disappointing first-round loss to the New Jersey Devils. They will be hungry to strengthen their roster this summer because of it. Although they are unlikely to make a major splash with their forward group, they should still focus on improving their bottom six. This is especially the case at the right wing position, so because of this, I could see the Rangers bringing in gritty forward Garnet Hathaway this summer.

Garnet Hathaway, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers have often been criticized for being too easy to go up against over these last handful of seasons. Bringing in a tough winger like Hathaway could be the perfect way to stop that ongoing narrative. After all, the Maine native recorded a whopping 268 hits in 2022-23. There appears to be a fit here on paper, and it will be fun to see if Hathaway ends up on the Blueshirts.

Philadelphia Flyers: Jonathan Drouin

The Philadelphia Flyers are in the process of beginning their rebuild, so they are unlikely to make any jaw-dropping signings this summer. However, I also would not be surprised if they bring in a veteran on a one-year deal. One player who stands out to me as a possible free-agent target is Jonathan Drouin. The 28-year-old is finally ready to get the fresh start he has needed for several years, and a change of scenery could help him get his career back on track. In 58 games this year with the Montreal Canadiens, the 2013 third-overall pick had two goals and 27 assists.

Related: Bruins’ 2023 Free-Agent Targets: Montreal Canadiens

If Drouin signed a one-year deal with the Flyers and performed well, he would instantly become one of the Flyers’ top rental candidates at next year’s deadline. We saw the Chicago Blackhawks do this with Max Domi after his underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, and it worked out beautifully. Thus, perhaps Philadelphia could take a gamble on Drouin for the same reason.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Michael Bunting

The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering what will be a crucial offseason for them. Their 16-year playoff streak came to an end after an inconsistent 2022-23 campaign, and new president of hockey operations, Kyle Dubas, has the monstrous task of turning this ship around. When remembering that top-six forward Jason Zucker could be out of town, the Penguins are likely going to use some of their $20 million of cap space to find a replacement for him. Who will that replacement be? My prediction – Michael Bunting.

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Besides Bunting and Dubas having their past Maple Leafs connection, the former is exactly the kind of winger that the Penguins need. Yes, Bunting provides solid production, but he also is a very gritty and physical player, something that the Penguins desperately need.

Washington Capitals: Dmitry Orlov

Before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline passed, the Washington Capitals traded Dmitry Orlov to the Boston Bruins. The soon-to-be 32-year-old thrived in Boston, and the Bruins naturally want to keep him around. Yet, financially, it will be too challenging. Furthermore, Orlov has expressed excitement about hitting the free-agent market. What’s more intriguing, however, is that he specifically mentioned that he would love to return to DC.

When noting that the Capitals’ blue line needs to improve, an Orlov reunion should be considered. He showed with the Bruins that he is still a major difference-maker at this juncture of his career, and the Capitals could use his mixture of offensive production, steady defensive play, and physicality from the point again. Due to all of this, I see the Capitals and Orlov getting something done.

Alas, it will be fun to see if any of these players end up joining these clubs this offseason. In the next piece of the series, I will be making predictions for the Central Division. Stay tuned.