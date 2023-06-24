Kaden Hammell- 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kalem Parker

2022-23 Team: Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Date of Birth: March 12, 2005

Place of Birth: Langley, BC

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 173 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

Kaden Hammell is a great example of a player whose game improves when given a bigger opportunity. After a midseason trade that saw him move from the Kamloops Blazers to the Everett Silvertips, the right-shot defenceman saw an increase in production as well as demonstrated he could have success as a top pair defenceman in all situations. He has a ton of upside in his game, which should make him an intriguing late-round pick in this year’s draft.

Where Hammell saw the biggest improvement after the trade was in the offensive zone. Playing on a weaker Silvertips team, he was able to generate more offence from the point, thanks to his shot and contributed more on the power play. He was also able to showcase his ability to set up the play, as he wasn’t always looking to pass the puck as soon as it landed on his stick.

One area where Hammell has also worked hard to improve is his skating. He has become a faster player who is able to use his skating to avoid checks and carry the puck into the offensive zone. His improved skating has also helped on the defensive side as he is able to angle off the puck carrier into the boards, ensuring there is no easy path to drive the middle of the ice.

This season, Hammell set new career highs in goals, assists and points. He also recorded the first two game-winning goals as well as the first three power-play goals of his career. Despite missing out on the chance to participate in the Memorial Cup, he had a very productive year, which should translate into a strong 2023-24 campaign.

The next step in Hammell’s development will be if he can improve his puck management skills. While he is a good passer, his decision-making is questionable at times, as he does cause turnovers at both ends of the ice. The hope is that as he continues to develop, this part of his game improves as he works his way to becoming a solid two-way defenceman.

Kaden Hammell- NHL Draft Projection

Hammell is a project piece but still deserves to be drafted. There are a lot of elements to his game that are impressive, and he has shown he can be relied upon at both ends of the ice. Expect him to be drafted in the fifth round or later.

Quotables

“Hammell had a solid start for the Kamloops Blazers, who hosted the Memorial Cup, but he truly flourished after a mid-season trade that gave him a larger role in Everett.” – Donesh Mazloum, FC Hockey.

“Hammell dedicated a majority of his efforts to thwarting high-danger chances from Portland. He utilized his stride, physicality, aggression in close-quarters, and displayed commendable second and third efforts to make offensive opportunities challenging for the opposition.” – Joel Henderson, FC Hockey.

“In some respects, Hammell’s profile is starting to look like that of a modern-day two-way defenceman. He is strong in his own end, but his skating isn’t a liability. He has increased his penalty kill time to over two minutes a game, showing that he’s not only one of the mainstays on that unit but that he isn’t prone to taking a lot of penalties himself.” – Adam Tate, McKeen’s Hockey.

Strengths

Playmaking skills

Ability to read the play

Physicality

Winning battles in front of the net

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Decision-making with the puck

Consistency

Shot selection

NHL Potential

If Hammell can continue to develop his game, there is a place for him in the NHL. As mentioned, there is a lot to like about his game; now it is about whether or not he can continue to develop and cut down on the turnovers. If he does, he could develop into a solid, bottom-pair defenceman.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 2/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 4.5/10, Defense – 6.5/10

Kaden Hammell Stats

