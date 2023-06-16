2023 NHL Draft Rankings: Little’s Final Top-64

During the 2022 offseason, I took on the challenge of creating my own rankings for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. I had done loads of work in the realm of prospects over the last couple of years, but never anything quite like this. After releasing an early top-16 before the beginning of the season, the magnitude of this task really started to sink in. Writing about prospects is one thing, but going through the grind of watching and learning about as many prospects as you can is a whole different animal. Seriously, I don’t know how my THW colleagues Logan Horn and Peter Baracchini were able to put out so many different rankings throughout this season.

But alas, my work is done. It’s true what they say: the 2023 NHL Draft is absolutely loaded. If you’re reading my rankings, chances are you already know who the top guys are and why they are considered the top guys in the class. But beyond that group of five, there is more than a handful of prospects that have the potential to become franchise cornerstones for the teams that select them. The player I have ranked at 16 could very well become his future team’s top winger in five years. Seriously, there is that much talent available in this class, and teams with multiple picks in the early rounds will set themselves up very nicely for future success.

Connor Bedard Adam Fantilli Matvei Michkov (The Hockey Writers)

This is it, the fruit of my labor over the last six months and beyond. Here are my rankings for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft:

1. Connor Bedard – Center, Regina Pats (WHL)

You know his name by now. You’ve heard the hype, and you’ve heard much more qualified people than myself say he’s going to be an absolute stud in the NHL. I don’t need to pile on. There is no question who the top prospect in this year’s draft is.

NHL Certainty: 10/10

Star Certainty: 10/10

2. Adam Fantilli – Center, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Listen, when you win the Hobey Baker Trophy – awarded to the top collegiate player – as a freshman, your draft stock is going to go through the roof. The last player to do that was Jack Eichel, the player that was picked second overall behind McDavid in 2015. We could see a similar result in this year’s draft.

What separates Adam Fantilli from the players ranked behind him is his ability to impact the game from the center position. I don’t think he’s going to be an elite goal-scorer in the NHL (he may very well have a couple 40-goal seasons though) and finding another gear in terms of speed would do wonders for his game, but he simply knows how to make things happen on the offensive side of the puck. He uses his teammates well, and his offensive IQ is off the charts. I wonder about how good his defensive game could get, but I don’t think it needs to be anything more than average for him to become a top-tier top center in the NHL. He is exactly the type of center prospect teams hope to find at the top of the draft.

NHL Certainty: 10/10

Star Certainty: 9.5/10

3. Matvei Michkov – Right Wing, HK Sochi (KHL)

When I rank prospects, I consider a multitude of factors when deciding where to place each prospect. But above all else, I look at talent and potential as the key factors in determining who the best prospects of the bunch are. When I look at Matvei Michkov, I see a game-breaker that has the potential to be the best player to come from Russia since Alex Ovechkin. I can ignore all the noise and all the other stuff surrounding this prospect because I think he has the potential to elevate an entire franchise with his talent. I place him at third here, but he has the potential to be the best player to come out of this draft when all is said and done.

What I like most about Michkov’s game is how unapologetic he is about looking for offense. He won’t be on the ice when his team needs to defend, he’ll be on the ice when his team needs a goal – and he’ll be the one his team is trying to get the puck to. He possesses the puck well and regularly looks for opportunities to shoot it. He can create for himself, and he can beat defenders one-on-one. He’ll have to add strength over the course of his development to handle the best defenders the NHL has to offer, but I’m not too worried about that. Yes, the team that picks him will have to wait a few years before he can come to North America, but he’s going to be worth the wait. The best Russian players in the world play in the NHL – and one day, Michkov will join them.

NHL Certainty: 9.5/10

Star Certainty: 9.5/10

4. Leo Carlsson – Center/Left Wing, Örebro HK (SHL)

The thing about Leo Carlsson is that he gets somewhat overshadowed at the top of this draft because of the talent that ranks ahead of him. But make no mistake, he is no consolation prize. The team that drafts Carlsson will have added their future top center and a player that they can build around for the foreseeable future.

Carlsson plays the game with the patience of a 10-year veteran. He moves the puck with pace and with purpose in the offensive zone and in transition, but he isn’t afraid to slow the game down and allow the passing and shooting lanes to reveal themselves. His mindful game also allows him to make an impact on the defensive side of the puck, but that’s to be expected of any player that plays big minutes in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). His two-way game is already a highlight of his overall profile, making it easy to project him as a future all-situations centerman. He could probably challenge for an NHL spot right away, but one more year in the SHL wouldn’t hurt, depending on the status of the team that drafts him.

NHL Certainty: 10/10

Star Certainty: 9/10

5. Will Smith – Center, USA U18 (NTDP)

Will Smith is one of the biggest stars to emerge from this draft class this season. He’s the type of player that makes hockey fun to watch, combining slick puck skills with an ability to process the game at a very high level. Just like the actor he shares his name with, his talent grabs your attention like a slap across the face.

Will Smith, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Smith moves the puck well as a skater and a passer. From the center position, he elevates his teammates and plays off of them well as both a passer and a shooter. His shot is effective; like his skating, his shot isn’t anything more than average, but he leverages high-level timing and accuracy to beat goaltenders clean. With careful development, I think he can be a perennial point per-game player (and more) during his prime. He stood out from the crowd at the U-18 level this season, and I have confidence that he will continue to do so next season with Boston College.

NHL Certainty: 9.5/10

Star Certainty: 9/10

6. Zach Benson – Left Wing, Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

If you know anything about my opinions on last year’s draft, you’ll know that I was a big Matthew Savoie fan. While watching him play last season with the Winnipeg ICE, another player caught my attention: his teammate, Zach Benson. Then when Benson led his team in points during their 15-game playoff run, I knew this kid was going to be a highly-ranked player in the 2023 draft. Here we are today, and all I can say is that I wish I could rank him higher. The top of this draft class is something else.

The big knock on Benson is his lack of size, standing at just 5-foot-10, 160 pounds. Despite that, he finds ways to impact the game in all areas of the ice. He wins puck battles through sheer grit and determination, he makes finesse passes and thrives when put into position to make a play, and he goes to the scoring areas of the ice with the confidence of somebody six inches taller. His skating isn’t a strength, but he doesn’t let it hold him back. I think his coaches will love him at the pro level, and I think he’ll earn a ton of opportunities along the way because of it.

NHL Certainty: 9/10

Star Certainty: 8.5/10

7. Dalibor Dvorský – Center/Right Wing, AIK (HockeyAllsvensken)

There are two things I know for certain that Dalibor Dvorsky has: a cool name and incredible hockey sense. He’s just a really smart player that does things the right way. I believe Dvorsky has one of the highest floors in this draft because of his ability to find ways to make an impact.

Dvorsky’s two-way game and overall compete level are both in a great place. His ability to read the play at both ends of the ice allow him to deny and create passing and shooting lanes. He grabs your attention without being flashy, but I think he would excel alongside a player that has a bit of flash in their game. He’s a cerebral player that can control the pace of a game. An effective playmaker from the center position as well as the wing; I think the team that drafts him would be wise to utilize him at both positions, to be honest. He doesn’t quite have the same “it” factor that the centers ranked ahead of him have, but I still think he is capable of developing into a top line center in the NHL. He’s a top-five pick in other drafts.

NHL Certainty: 9.5/10

Star Certainty: 8/10

8. David Reinbacher – Right Defense, Kloten (NL)

I think David Reinbacher is one of the safest players available in this draft in terms of his NHL projectability. I think his floor is a reliable, complimentary defenseman that can handle a role in the top-four minutes on the blue line. I wouldn’t be surprised if he becomes something much more, however, as I foresee him developing into quite the minute-muncher on the blue line.

Reinbacher plays a grown man’s game. He’s happy to be a bully along the boards, and he’ll take the body in open ice. He’s already capable of outmuscling his opponents, and he’s only going to get stronger over the next few years. He plays a pro game that should be highly moldable once he makes his way to North America. He makes simple, effective plays to create time and space on offense, and he moves the puck well as both a skater and a passer. He makes mistakes that you would expect from an 18-year-old, but I’m not worried about his ability to overcome his missteps.

NHL Certainty: 9.5/10

Star Certainty: 7.5/10

9. Oliver Moore – Center/Left Wing, USA U18 (NTDP)

Speed kills in today’s NHL. Connor McDavid personifies this fact, and while Oliver Moore isn’t at McDavid’s level, he is another player whose speed can bring you out of your seat. If Moore can learn to translate that speed into scoring chances on a consistent basis, he’s going to be a problem for opposing defenders for the next decade and beyond.

Moore’s speed is his calling card, but his overall compete level is right up there for me as well. He battles for loose pucks, hustles on the backcheck, and is engaged on the defensive side of the puck. I think he will be an all-usage forward in the NHL, contributing as a playmaker and a play-disruptor. I’d like to see him bulk up because he does get tossed aside a little too easily sometimes, and I also think there are times where he needs to be a little more assertive with the puck. I do wonder about whether or not he’ll be a center in the NHL, but I think he’s capable of it. Whether he’s a winger or a centerman, he’s going to become a core piece for whatever team drafts him. His skating alone is worth the price of admission.

NHL Certainty: 8/10

Star Certainty: 8/10

10. Ryan Leonard – Right Wing, USA U18 (NTDP)

You really can’t go wrong with Ryan Leonard. He’s an extremely active winger that plays with high intensity. He’s the type of player that fans gravitate to regardless of how productive they are in the offensive end. Luckily, Leonard is just as dangerous with the puck on his stick as he is without it.

Leonard finds ways to get to the dangerous areas of the ice. Sometimes he makes shifty little plays to create a lane to the slot, and other times he takes the puck to the net with the power of a running back. Once he gets into those areas, he is always a scoring threat, as evidenced by the 51 goals he scored this season with the United States National U18 Team – that’s the same total scored by teammate Will Smith, the fifth-ranked player on this list. I think he’s going to be a player in the NHL, and I think his ceiling is a Matthew Tkachuk-type of player. That’s an exciting possibility, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s picked closer to fifth overall than 10th.

NHL Certainty: 8.5/10

Star Certainty: 7.5/10

11. Colby Barlow – Left Wing, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

One intangible that I love to see in a prospect is the ability to be a leader on and off the ice. When a prospect wears a letter on their sweater, that usually speaks volumes to their dedication to their team and the sport of hockey in general. We’ve heard plenty of horror stories over the past few years that warn of what happens when there is toxicity in the locker room. If you can add a prospect that will contribute to a healthy locker room culture while also being able to put up numbers on the ice, that’s like finding gold when you’re looking for silver.

Colby Barlow, Owen Sound Attack (Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Colby Barlow is the type of player that sets the tone on the ice. He commands attention as a shooter, scoring 76 goals over the last two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He has a lethal shot, and he knows how to use it. He’s got slick stick skills, and he’s always looking for ways to make a difference on the ice. He’s got NHL size already at 6-feet, 190 pounds, and I think he’s one of few prospects in this draft that could challenge for an NHL roster spot right away. I have little doubt that he’s going to be a good player in the NHL someday; the only question is how good of one he’ll become. Personally, I’d bet on his upside.

NHL Certainty: 8.5/10

Star Certainty: 7.5/10

12. Matthew Wood – Right Wing, University of Connecticut (NCAA)

If you want size and high-end skill, Matthew Wood is your guy. At the University of Connecticut this season, he was the youngest player in college hockey, and he was basically a point per-game player with 34 points in 35 games. That total led his team. At 6-foot-4, it’s easy to get excited about what he could become with age. But, to be honest, his physical tools are secondary to what his goal-scoring ability and overall offensive potential.

Wood possesses a strong, accurate shot, and he uses it to create scoring opportunities all over the offensive zone. He knows where the scoring areas of the ice are, and he makes his way into those areas with regularity. He has a long reach, and he does have that magnetic quality you look for in puck-handlers. His skating is a bit clunky, but I don’t think he’ll be inhibited by it as he works his way of the professional ladder. Top six potential for sure, and I think there’s a chance he could become something really special with a bit of luck and the right development.

NHL Certainty: 8/10

Star Certainty: 7.5/10

13. Gabriel Perreault – Left Wing, USA U18 (NTDP)

Gabriel Perreault is one of the most interesting cases in this year’s draft. He is basically a supercomputer on the ice, processing the game at speeds that would fry your smartphone. He’s creative, he’s proficient at moving the puck, and he’s a top-notch competitor with and without the puck. He’s going to make an impact on the power play in the NHL, and he’s going to make a ton of things happen all over the ice.

Perreault’s skating isn’t pretty, and I think it might inhibit him as an option on the rush. That being said, I think he’ll be able to improve that part of his game over time. The thing with him is that I think he’s the type of player that needs another top-tier talent alongside him to really get the most out of his game. In his prime, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the “Nicklas Backstrom” to somebody else’s “Alex Ovechkin”.

NHL Certainty: 8.5/10

Star Certainty: 7/10

14. Axel Sandin Pellikka – Right Defense, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)

In terms of a “modern day NHL defenseman”, Axel Sandin Pellikka is as good as it gets in this year’s draft. He’s a puck-mover that isn’t afraid to join the attack and/or facilitate offense from the blue line. His size (5-foot-11, 181 pounds) isn’t really a strength or a weakness for him, but he is able to maneuver up and down the ice and through the opposition with ease. He’s a treat to watch, and the fans that welcome him to their team will have plenty to be excited about when that moment comes.

I do have my reservations about how effective Sandin Pellikka will be at the NHL level. He’ll produce points and create offense, but the defensive side of his game definitely needs some work. I don’t care who you are or how good your offense is, if your defensive game has noticeable holes – especially as a defenseman – then you’ve got some work to do before you can be relied on at the NHL level. I think another year in the defense-first SHL will do him well. If he hits, he’s going to be a highly potent top-four defenseman, possibly as high as a number two guy on a contending team.

NHL Certainty: 7.5/10

Star Certainty: 8/10

15. Brayden Yager – Center, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

One thing about me: I love two-way forwards. If you can make an impact all over the ice, you have multiple paths forward in terms of finding your niche in the NHL. Furthermore, the best forwards in the world are all capable of moving the needle as attackers and defenders, generally speaking. So when I look at a prospect and I see them moving the needle at both ends of the ice, it’s not hard for me to envision them finding ways to thrive in the NHL.

Brayden Yager is the prime example of this. I think his offense didn’t pop quite as much as some would have liked this season, but 78 points in 67 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) is nothing to scoff at. What really catches my attention about him is relentless pursuit of the puck as both a forechecker and a backchecker. He’s going to give a lot of NHL forwards a headache with how much he tries to create turnovers. When he has the puck, he has a dangerous shot that should pave the way for him to become a consistent goal-scorer at the pro level. If things go well during his development, he has the goods to become a 2C in the NHL, though I wouldn’t be surprised to see him convert to the wing at the pro level.

NHL Certainty: 8/10

Star Certainty: 6.5/10

16. Quentin Musty – Left Wing, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

Some players just excite you. Whether it’s their natural athletic abilities or their nose for the net, certain players just have the ability to grab your attention and bring you out of your seat. Quentin Musty wasn’t that type of player at the beginning of this season, but by the end of his season, he had the ninth-best points per-game rate (1.47) in the OHL among skaters who appeared in at least 40 games this season. If the draft was put off until December, there’s a chance he’s ranked in the top-10.

Quentin Musty, Sudbury Wolves (Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images)

Because of that, I think I might be underrating Musty a bit here. All of the ingredients are there for him to become a legitimate top six power forward that can create just as well as he can finish. He’s got pro size at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, and he uses it to create lanes to the net. He’s an effective shooter from the slot, and he’s able to deliver the puck from the perimeter as a passer. He’s a player that got better over the course of the season and his stock is on the rise because of it.

NHL Certainty: 7/10

Star Certainty: 7.5/10

17. Tom Willander – Right Defense, Rögle BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

I actually think Sandin Pellikka and Tom Willander are really quite close in terms of the value they provide as potential picks in this draft. I think the former has much higher upside, but the latter is a bit more of a “safe” pick, especially in this range. Willander is a smooth-skating defender that reads the play well and consistently makes the “right” play. He is a two-way defender that, in my opinion, will bring out the best in defensive partner as he climbs up the ranks. He doesn’t take charge like the defenders ranked ahead of him do, but he doesn’t have to. I think he’ll develop into a top-four, complimentary defender, and maybe even a top penalty killer in time.

NHL Certainty: 8/10

Star Certainty: 6.5/10

18. Nate Danielson – Center, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

In my opinion, Nate Danielson is one of the most frustrating players in this draft. He’s a September birthday, so he’s one of the older players in this draft, but he doesn’t stand out as much as I would hope for someone with that distinction. I like the way he plays; he’s a north-south player that creates through high compete and effective puck movement. He’s also a leader, co-captaining the Brandon Wheat Kings this season. He even put up 78 points in 68 games, so it’s not like his offense isn’t there. I think he has 2C upside, but I’m a little nervous about how many more levels there are to his game.

NHL Certainty: 8/10

Star Certainty: 6.5/10

19. Eduard Šalé – Right Wing, HK Kometa Brno (Czechia)

Speaking of players I would consider to be “safe”, Eduard Šalé is perhaps the most moldable player in this year’s draft. By that, I mean he’s a Swiss Army Knife that provides a little bit of everything and, with the right development, could become highly proficient in a certain area of the game. I think he’s a future NHL player, but the difference between him becoming a good NHL player and great one probably comes down to how he is developed and utilized over the next couple of seasons.

NHL Certainty: 7.5/10

Star Certainty: 6.5/10

20. Dmitri Simashev – Left Defense, Yaroslavl (KHL)

Similar to Willander, I like Dmitri Simashev for how reliable he is as a defender. He played 18 games in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season and he never really looked out of place (he excelled at the Junior level, including 6 points in 10 playoff games at that level.) He’s got a long reach and good size, and I wouldn’t be surprised if his ultimate upside is on the defensive side of the puck. However, he is a capable puck mover and can contribute to his team’s attack. I think his NHL-readiness is on par with David Reinbacher, but his upside isn’t quite on the same level as the defenders ranked ahead of him. I think he’ll be a capable pro with some two-way ability.

NHL Certainty: 7/10

Star Certainty: 6.5/10

21. Daniil But – Left Wing, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

You want a big guy? Daniil But stands at 6-foot-5, 203 pounds, and has long range and carries an equally long stick. You want a guy that can score goals? But’s shot is up there with the best in the draft. You won’t draft him for his defensive contributions – he’s a player that will only thrive in a scoring role. If his motor can find another gear or two, he could develop into an absolute force on the ice. The Russian factor is there, but he’ll instantly become a top prospect (if not the top prospect) for the team that takes him.

NHL Certainty: 6/10

Star Certainty: 7/10

22. Otto Stenberg – Center/Left Wing, Frölunda HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Otto Stenberg is a player that moves and transports the puck well, but part of me does wonder how much offense that will translate to at the NHL level. It’s not that I don’t think he’s capable of producing offense – far from it, actually. He goes to the scoring areas of the ice and is a highly competent puck carrier. As captain of Sweden’s U-18 team, he had 7 goals and 16 points in 7 games, proving that he can produce in an offensive role. The next step is to prove he can produce against men. I think the foundation is there for him to be a solid NHL player; if a few things go right and the team that drafts him is patient enough, he could turn into something more.

NHL Certainty: 7/10

Star Certainty: 6/10

23. Calum Ritchie – Center, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

At one point in time, I thought Calum Ritchie had Nicklas Backstrom upside in terms of his playmaking abilities. While I still think he is an adept playmaker, he isn’t quite at THAT level. Instead, his two-way abilities are what really struck me this season. While wearing an ‘A’ on his sweater, he displayed a strong positional game with the Oshawa Generals and a produced at a point per-game pace (59 points in 59 games). He’s a capable puck transporter, and his shot is a bit underrated. He has legitimate potential as an all-usage centerman that can play up and down the lineup.

NHL Certainty: 7/10

Star Certainty: 6/10

24. Gavin Brindley – Right Wing, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Gavin Brindley has everything you’re looking for in a small forward. He competes hard, he’s an excellent skater, and he gives his coaches no choice but to give him bigger opportunities. He earned his way up the Michigan Wolverines’ lineup this season and found himself alongside Adam Fantilli towards the end of the season. He will have to overcome concerns about his size (5-foot-9, 170 pounds), but I think he’s capable of doing so. Put him alongside a high-level playmaker like Fantilli and watch Brindley create chaos all over the offensive zone.

NHL Certainty: 6.5/10

Star Certainty: 6/10

25. Riley Heidt – Center, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Reilly Heidt might be the playmaker that I thought Richie was. Heidt is a strong skater with a knack for finding and creating passing lanes. His compete is high, and I don’t believe his size will hinder him from becoming a productive forward in the NHL. I would like to see him assert himself as a shooter a bit more often, but he’s going to make his money as a passer. A future playmaker on the power play, but I’m not sure about his potential on defense.

NHL Certainty: 6/10

Star Certainty: 6.5/10

26. Mikhail Gulyayev – Left Defense, Omskie (KHL)

Small but skilled defensemen aren’t my favorite, mostly because I do believe size matters at least a little bit on defense. There are obviously exceptions to that line of thinking, but those exceptions exist because they find ways to become potent offensive producers for their teams. Mikhail Gulyayev has the tools to become an exception. He’s a good skater, has great vision in the offensive zone, and he knows how to create passing and shooting lanes with the puck on his stick. I have my reservations, but there’s no doubt he’s got some serious upside.

NHL Certainty: 5.5/10

Star Certainty: 7/10

27. Samuel Honzek – Left Wing/Center, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

As you may or may not know, I cover the Detroit Red Wings here at THW. It should come as no surprise, then, that when I’m watching prospects for projects like this, Red Wings players are usually the first to come to mind when I’m thinking about NHL player comps. In short, Samuel Honzek reminds me of Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen. Honzek is big at 6-foot-4 (and he still has room to grow), he’s got some decent puck skills, and he seems to be on the path to becoming an all-usage forward that can play on the wing and down the middle. I’m skeptical that he’ll be a top six guy, but I think he certainly has the potential to become a middle six forward that is crucial to his team’s offensive makeup.

NHL Certainty: 6.5/10

Star Certainty: 5.5/10

28. Ethan Gauthier – Right Wing, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

I’m usually pretty low on players that come from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) because it’s an offensive league that doesn’t quite replicate the tough, defensive play you find in professional hockey. However, I like this prospect quite a bit. Ethan Gauthier is a high-effort forward that displays a nice combination of grit and skill. His compete level should earn him plenty of opportunities throughout his development. I can see him becoming a scrappy winger that pulls an offensive line together. He’s the perfect pick-up for a budding Stanley Cup contender.

NHL Certainty: 6/10

Star Certainty: 6/10

29. Andrew Cristall – Left Wing, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Based on pure upside, Andrew Cristall should be ranked much higher than this (in an early version of these rankings, I had him ranked 13th.) His size (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) doesn’t scare me, though any amount of strength he can add would be welcome. He’s a play creator and a fierce competitor that refuses to let his size hold him back. However, his skating isn’t anywhere where it needs to be to be considered one of the top guys in this class. If he was an elite skater, he’d probably be a top-10 guy in this class. As is, he projects as a middle six playmaker with upside to become more under ideal circumstances. I am a bit concerned about his bust potential as well.

NHL Certainty: 5/10

Star Certainty: 7/10

30. Jayden Perron – Right Wing, Chicago Steel (USHL)

Jayden Perron is just a ton of fun to watch. He’s agile, makes quick reads, and he’s always looking to make something happen on the ice. I think there will definitely be a learning curve for him in terms of what he can and can’t get away with at the pro level, but he’s going to try things along the way that will excite fans on a nightly basis.

Jayden Perron, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Perron’s offensive potential makes him a player worth taking a chance on, and I think there’s a pretty good chance he’s going to fall into the second round due to his lack of size. He’s going to play next season in a top-tier hockey program with the University of North Dakota.

NHL Certainty: 5.5/10

Star Certainty: 6/10

31. Koehn Ziemmer – Right Wing, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Similar to Ethan Gauthier, Koehn Ziemmer plays a heavy game that combines physicality with a desire to score goals. Ziemmer is a strong competitor that can execute the soft plays – he’s a real threat alongside another skater that can create and finish opportunities. He takes what the defense gives him, and he isn’t afraid to take the puck to the net. His play did decline a little bit down the stretch this season, and that does give me some pause on how effective he’ll be as a pro. At the very least, I can see him becoming a pest on the ice that can finish plays in-close on the goaltender.

NHL Certainty: 5.5/10

Star Certainty: 5.5/10

32. Alex Ciernik – Left Wing/Right Wing, Södertälje SK J20 (J20 Nationell)

A pure playmaker, Alex Ciernik excels when he has players he can pass to. At the World Juniors, that player was Dalibor Dvorský, and the two did display some chemistry together at that tournament (something to keep in mind for the team that selects Dvorský?) Ciernik is a fast, north-south player that can create from along the boards. He has power play potential as an NHLer, but I don’t necessarily think he’s going to be a big scorer. Still quite good upside for this part of the draft.

NHL Certainty: 5/10

Star Certainty: 6/10

2nd Rounders

33. Bradley Nadeau (C)

34. Oliver Bonk (RD)

35. Tanner Molendyk (LD)

36. Gracyn Sawchyn (C)

37. David Edstrom (C)

38. Lukas Dragicevic (RD)

39. Oscar Fisker Mølgaard (C)

40. Theo Lindstein (LD)

41. Charlie Stramel (C)

42. Felix Nilsson (C)

43. Carson Rehkopf (LW)

44. Trey Augustine (G)

45. Caden Price (LD)

46. Maxim Strback (RD)

47. Cam Allen (RD)

48. William Whitelaw (RW)

49. Michael Hrabal (G)

50. Kasper Halttunen (RW)

51. Luca Cagnoni (LD)

52. Nick Lardis (LW)

53. Noah Dower Nilsson (LW)

54. Etienne Morin (LD)

55. Danny Nelson (C)

56. Hunter Brzustewicz (RD)

57. Gavin McCarthy (RD)

58. Coulson Pitre (RW)

59. Kalan Lind (LW)

60. Jesse Kiiskinen (RW)

61. Beau Akey (RD)

62. Arttu Karki (LD)

63. Alexander Rykov (RW)

64. Nico Myatovic (LW)