NHL Rumors: Sabres, Oilers, Sharks, Senators, Flames, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres might be looking at a defenseman from the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson have come to an understanding that the best option forward is a trade. Are the Ottawa Senators just positioning themselves with Alex DeBrincat to better facilitate a trade? Finally, are the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs still talking about how involved new Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving can get involved in the draft?

Sabres and Oilers Looking at Brett Pesce

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Hurricanes have expressed their intention to re-sign defenseman Brett Pesce, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, if both parties fail to reach an agreement, in an effort to get the highest return possible, the Hurricanes are prepared to trade Pesce during the upcoming summer. Pesce is currently in the last year of a six-year contract he signed in 2017, which carries a $4.025-million cap hit for the 2022-23 season and does not include any trade protection.

RALEIGH, NC – MARCH 20: Brett Pesce #22 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck during an NHL game game against the Edmonton Oilers on March 20, 2018 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres have already shown interest in acquiring the talented defenseman. In the meantime, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reported that the Sabres are trying to work out extensions with franchise defenseman Rasmus Dahlin as well as Owen Power. He writes that a source familiar with the situation says that agreements haven’t been reached, but adds:

“There’s excitement and optimism on both sides of the negotiations that the deals will get done, though it’s uncertain if the framework of either deal will be complete before they are eligible to put pen to payer in two weeks.” source – ‘Sabres Continue to Grind Through Negotiations to sign Rasmus Dhalin, Owen Power’ – The Buffalo News – Lance Lysowski – 06/15/2023

Darren Dreger added that the Edmonton Oilers have also expressed interest in Pesce. They are among the teams actively seeking to bolster their defensive lineup with another top-four defenseman. However, for Edmonton, the challenge lies in managing their financial constraints and creating enough salary cap space.

In addition to addressing their defensive needs, the Oilers are also looking to add a competitive forward at a reasonable price, such as Connor Brown. As a result, it is possible that players like Cody Ceci, Warren Foegele, Kailer Yamamoto, and potentially others could be involved in trade discussions.

Sharks and Karlsson Have Agreed to Look for a Trade

LeBrun also noted when discussing the future of defenseman Erik Karlsson with the San Jose Sharks, both parties are in agreement that it’s time the Sharks and Karlsson move on and seek a new home for the blueliner. Representatives from Newport Sports, who represent Karlsson, and Sharks management recently met and concluded that they should explore the possibility of a trade.

Latest News & Highlights

Karlsson, aiming to join a competitive team, recognizes that the Sharks are in a rebuilding phase, and is happy enough to move on. However, the contract remains a significant factor. It raises questions about which team could absorb a sufficient portion of the deal or how much the Sharks are willing to retain. As LeBrun points out, it’s important to note that Karlsson possesses a full no-move clause and will ultimately have the final say on whether he is comfortable with a potential trade partner. He did note that several teams have already expressed preliminary interest in recent days.

Senators Taking DeBrincat to Arbitration is About a Trade

As per Chris Johnston, the Senators have opted to pursue salary arbitration with Alex DeBrincat. This decision essentially indicates that they have set a timeframe for when they need to trade him. In a salary arbitration case, a one-year contract is awarded, but there is a consensus that DeBrincat’s value as an asset would be maximized with a multi-year deal.

Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Consequently, the Senators will need to complete a trade by the end of July or early August, coinciding with the arbitration hearings. It is anticipated that they will make a concerted effort to finalize the deal well in advance, possibly before the upcoming draft this month. DeBrincat and his representatives have reportedly received significant interest from a smaller list of teams the player has provided. Currently, the Senators are engaged in discussions to determine the most favorable return they can secure from potential trade partners.

Flames and Maple Leafs in Ongoing Discussions About Treliving’s Draft Involvement

Dreger also noted that ongoing discussions are taking place between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames. The Flames have implemented certain limitations that Toronto must navigate that pertain to Brad Treliving being involved at the draft table in this summer’s draft. As of right now, he’s not permitted to be present with the rest of the scouting team.

In contrast, Kyle Dubas, the current general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, does not face any similar restrictions.