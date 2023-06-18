Montreal Canadiens 2023 Draft Coverage

With their first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens will pick fifth overall. While that takes general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and his staff out of contention for Canadian phenom Connor Bedard, they will still have an excellent chance of adding elite skill to their prospect pool.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft Guide

Latest News & Highlights

The 2023 Draft class is not just top-heavy, but is also very deep and teams like the Canadiens who hold multiple first-round picks and several top-90 selections will benefit from the talent available. With the Florida Panthers surprising the hockey world not only by making it into the playoffs but also becoming the Eastern Conference champions, their pick dropped from 15th to 31st. There is significant discussion among the media and fans on social media about Hughes’ plans at the draft, who he will pick at five if he will trade up or down, or trade for an established NHL player. He will certainly provide fans with lots to talk about leading up to and after the draft.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canadiens team here at The Hockey Writers is pleased to bring you some of the most in-depth team-based draft coverage you will find anywhere – and this page is your key to all of it. Get up-to-date information on all things to do with the Canadiens between now and the draft (scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28 and 29). It will be continuously updated with articles, videos, and anything else about the Canadiens’ prospects and their plans for the 2023 Draft.

Draft Preview

Pre-Lottery

Ryan Szporer

Ken MacMillan: Canadiens’ Prospect Joshua Roy Trending Toward Top-Line Spot

Trege Wilson: Canadiens Need To Be Patient in Primeau’s Development

Blain Potvin

Prospect Reports

Blain Potvin

Post-Lottery

Blain Potvin: Canadiens Prospect Report: NCAA Hobey Baker Class

Ken MacMillan: Canadiens’ Prospect Riley Kidney Dominating QMJHL

Adam Kierszenblat: Canadiens’ Prospect Owen Beck Recaps His Whirlwind Season

Draft Targets

Shawn Wilken: 5 Draft Targets for Canadiens’ Other 1st-Round Pick

Blain Potvin

Trege Wilson: Canadiens Trading Up in 2023 Draft Would Indicate Change of Plan

Canadiens Trade Options

Blain Potvin: Canadiens Need to Decide if They’re Keeping Late 1st-Round Pick

How Canadiens Prospects Will Help Improve the Club in 2023-24

Ryan Szporer: Montreal Canadiens: Where Habs Improve by Position for 2023-24

Juraj Slafkovsky’s 2023-24 Season

Ryan Szporer: Montreal Canadiens: Why Shouldn’t Juraj Slafkovsky Play in AHL?

Habs Unfiltered Interviews

Videos

Kent Hughes Addresses the Media After the 2023 Combine

The Hockey Writers Prospect Corner – 2023 NHL Draft Combine Reaction