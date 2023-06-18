Montreal Canadiens 2023 Draft Coverage

With their first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens will pick fifth overall. While that takes general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and his staff out of contention for Canadian phenom Connor Bedard, they will still have an excellent chance of adding elite skill to their prospect pool.
The 2023 Draft class is not just top-heavy, but is also very deep and teams like the Canadiens who hold multiple first-round picks and several top-90 selections will benefit from the talent available. With the Florida Panthers surprising the hockey world not only by making it into the playoffs but also becoming the Eastern Conference champions, their pick dropped from 15th to 31st. There is significant discussion among the media and fans on social media about Hughes’ plans at the draft, who he will pick at five if he will trade up or down, or trade for an established NHL player. He will certainly provide fans with lots to talk about leading up to and after the draft.
The Canadiens team here at The Hockey Writers is pleased to bring you some of the most in-depth team-based draft coverage you will find anywhere – and this page is your key to all of it. Get up-to-date information on all things to do with the Canadiens between now and the draft (scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28 and 29). It will be continuously updated with articles, videos, and anything else about the Canadiens’ prospects and their plans for the 2023 Draft.
Draft Preview
Pre-Lottery
Ryan Szporer
- Montreal Canadiens Won’t Trade Kirby Dach for Pierre-Luc Dubois
- Montreal Canadiens: No Shortcuts with Sean Farrell’s Development
Ken MacMillan: Canadiens’ Prospect Joshua Roy Trending Toward Top-Line Spot
Trege Wilson: Canadiens Need To Be Patient in Primeau’s Development
Blain Potvin
- 4 Canadiens Prospects Who Earned an NHL Call-Up
- Canadiens’ Owen Beck Takes Advantage of His Opportunities
Prospect Reports
Blain Potvin
- Canadiens Prospects Report: CHL Playoffs Edition
- Canadiens’ Hutson Has All The Makings of a Star Defenseman
- Canadiens Prospect Review: Jared Davidson
- Montreal Canadiens Prospect Pyramid: Midseason 2022-23
Post-Lottery
Blain Potvin: Canadiens Prospect Report: NCAA Hobey Baker Class
Ken MacMillan: Canadiens’ Prospect Riley Kidney Dominating QMJHL
Adam Kierszenblat: Canadiens’ Prospect Owen Beck Recaps His Whirlwind Season
Draft Targets
Shawn Wilken: 5 Draft Targets for Canadiens’ Other 1st-Round Pick
Blain Potvin
- Canadiens’ Mid-First-Round Targets in 2023 NHL Draft
- Canadiens’ Top Pick Targets in 2023 NHL Draft
- Montreal Canadiens Hold Pivotal Pick in 2023 NHL Draft
Trege Wilson: Canadiens Trading Up in 2023 Draft Would Indicate Change of Plan
Canadiens Trade Options
Blain Potvin: Canadiens Need to Decide if They’re Keeping Late 1st-Round Pick
How Canadiens Prospects Will Help Improve the Club in 2023-24
Ryan Szporer: Montreal Canadiens: Where Habs Improve by Position for 2023-24
Juraj Slafkovsky’s 2023-24 Season
Ryan Szporer: Montreal Canadiens: Why Shouldn’t Juraj Slafkovsky Play in AHL?