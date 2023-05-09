Red Wings 2023 Draft Coverage

With their first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings will pick ninth overall. The last time they picked ninth overall was 2017, the year Michael Rasmussen was their top pick.
The 2023 draft will forever be known as “the Connor Bedard draft.” The Canadian center is an elite talent that may be the best prospect to come through the draft since Connor McDavid in 2015. The Chicago Blackhawks own the top pick in the 2023 draft, and they will almost certainly select Bedard with the pick. But fret not – this is a very deep draft, and teams that hold multiple picks through the first two rounds , such as the Red Wings, should be able to add multiple high-caliber prospects to their organization.
The Red Wings not only hold the ninth pick in the draft, but they also hold the New York Islanders’ first round pick because of the deal that sent Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks. That pick is currently set at 18th overall, but it will move to 17th overall if the Florida Panthers punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final.
Clearly there is much to talk about and consider when it comes to the Red Wings’ plans for this year’s draft. The Red Wings team of writers here at The Hockey Writers are pleased to bring you some of the most in-depth team-based draft coverage you find anywhere – and this page is your key to all of it. Between now and the draft (scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28 and 29) this page will be continuously updated with all sorts of articles, videos, and anything else pertaining to the Red Wings’ prospects and their plans for the 2023 draft.
Our coverage team includes Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Delaney Rimer, Logan Horn and Caleb Kerney.
