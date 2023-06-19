Canucks 2023 Draft Coverage

Barring any trades, the Vancouver Canucks will select 11th overall at the 2023 NHL Draft. The only other time they held that pick was way back in 1982 when they drafted Michel Petit. He went on to have a long and winding NHL career suiting up for 10 teams and playing 827 games. Historically, it has been known to produce a few stars too, like Jarome Iginla and Anze Kopitar. So, hopefully, the Canucks can get lucky and grab someone like that in 2023.

While the Canucks won’t be able to get their hands on Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, or Leo Carlsson, they should still find value at their spot at 11th overall. The 2023 Draft class is loaded with talent – especially in the first round. Before the Filip Hronek trade robbed them of their second first-round pick and an additional selection in the second round, they had the chance to add three elite talents to their prospect coffers. Unfortunately, they will now have to wait until the third round to make their second choice of 2023. In total, they have seven picks across the seven rounds, but only one in the top-75.

Latest News & Highlights

Hopefully, general manager Patrik Allvin can do some wheeling and dealing in the days before the draft and on the draft floor to gain more picks in the first and second rounds. But even if he doesn’t, the Canucks writing team at The Hockey Writers will still bring you in-depth draft coverage leading up to the big event in Nashville on June 28 and 29. From articles, videos, and anything else pertaining to the Canucks prospects and their plans for the 2023 Draft, this page will be your central hub for all of it.

Our coverage team includes Matthew Zator, Adam Kierszenblat, Sartaaj Bhullar, Alex Wauthy, Charles Watch, and Scott Clarke.

Prospect Reports

Post-Lottery

Draft Targets

Video Clips

What Need Will the Canucks Fill at 11th Overall?

Post-Lottery 2023 Mock Draft – Canucks Select Nate Danielson

Jonathan Lekkerimaki Highlighted on Prospect Corner