Michael DeAngelo

2022-23 Team: Green Bay Gamblers

Date of Birth: November 19, 2004

Place of Birth: Itasca, IL

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 82nd (amongst North American skaters)

Michael DeAngelo may not be the most enticing name on the board when it comes to smaller-sized forwards, but his value shines in his play away from the puck. He’s a reliable player who does all the little things right and will give everything he’s got each shift, putting his life on the line for his teammates and leaving nothing left in the tank as he returns to the bench. His hard-working attitude was contagious to his teammates on the Green Bay Gamblers, as they fed off his energy and emotion.

DeAngelo debuted in the United States Hockey League (USHL) in the 2021-22 season, dressing in 38 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and amassing three goals and six points during his tenure. It wasn’t the start he hoped for, but the team was booming with good talent, and competition among the roster made it difficult for him to get ample playing time. This changed the following season when he joined the Gamblers. His offensive game made positive strides, as he completed the following season with 11 goals and 35 points in 52 games.

If consistency is the key to success, DeAngelo should draw plenty of interest among teams looking to add a sleeper to their prospect pipeline. You won’t find a player as dedicated and committed to giving his all each shift and ensuring his linemates have a player they can depend on at both ends of the ice. He is one of three Michigan State players that should go in the draft this year, and while he doesn’t hold the shine that Trey Augustine and Maxim Strbak do, his steady play should garner enough interest to join the two other prospects on draft day.

His vision and decision-making skills make DeAngelo deceptive and dangerous when the puck is on his stick. An opportunistic player, he always finds himself in the right position to jump into the play, grab the puck and create a scoring chance out of nothing. When a passing lane doesn’t open up, his quick wrist shot can fool a goaltender, while his slap shot holds enough power to cause mayhem in front of the net with rebounds bouncing into the high slot.

A couple of areas DeAngelo can target during his development are his explosiveness after taking his first few strides and his defensive awareness. His agility and balance are good enough to get him by at his current level, but he’ll need to add an extra dimension if he hopes to turn pro. His defensive side contains some strong points, like an active stick and knowing when to jump into passing lanes, but his gap control and corner battles can improve. Adding some muscle could be beneficial to both areas in this case.

Michael DeAngelo – NHL Draft Projection

DeAngelo’s positive attitude and hard-working nature should be things NHL teams covet and make them willing to take a flyer on him. He doesn’t possess any outstanding strengths, nor does he have weaknesses that will turn most away, so one can expect him to be a mid-to-late-round pick this year. If his name is called, it shouldn’t be before the conclusion of the third round.

Quotables

“DeAngelo moved down around 30 spaces in the NHL Central Scouting rankings over the last year. He was going to participate in the All-American Game, but was injured and unable to play. Teams will be interested in him if they are looking for a steady and smart hockey player with solid bottom-six forward NHL potential.”- Brad LaPlante, Michigan State (from ‘NHL Draft Profile: Michael DeAngelo’, Spartans Illustrated, 5/16/23)

“DeAngelo gets a “C” grade from Elite Prospects. He had 35 points for Green Bay last season and has a solid shot. Once he gets to Michigan State, he could be lethal.”- Brad LaPlante, Michigan State (from ‘Elite Prospects releases NHL scouting report on three MSU prospects’, Spartans Illustrated, 6/6/23)

Strengths

Agility

Vision

Playmaking

Hard-working attitude

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Explosiveness

Strength

Defensive awareness

NHL Potential

If DeAngelo develops a stronger two-way game and improves in the defensive zone, he could excel as a strong bottom-six player at the NHL level. His commitment to Michigan State University of the NCAA should bode well for his confidence at both ends of the ice.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 5/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

DeAngelo was a part of the Chicago Mission 13U AAA that captured the HPHL 13U Championship, where he registered five goals and seven points in 17 games. He also represented Team USA at the 2021-22 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing the tournament with two goals and six points in four games.

Michael DeAngelo Statistics

