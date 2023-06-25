Tommaso De Luca- 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tommaso De Luca

2022-23 Team: Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Date of Birth: Dec. 29, 2004

Place of Birth: Aosta, ITA

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 178 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings:

After spending his entire junior career in Switzerland, Tommasso De Luca decided to move to North America, joining the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League (WHL). This ended up being the right move, as he was able to show just how strong of a prospect he is in front of a larger network of scouts. While he may not be ranked high according to NHL Central Scouting, he is an intriguing prospect who should hear his name called on Day 2 of the draft.

Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli (The Hockey Writers)

While it took a little bit of time for him to get used to the WHL game, De Luca eventually was able to showcase his talents. He started driving play more often and was able to demonstrate just how elusive he is with the puck. His ability to read and react to whatever the defence presented him was also on full display as he would change speed or direction frequently to create space for himself.

One area of De Luca’s game that doesn’t get enough credit is his defending. He displayed good positioning when in his own zone and was able to cut off passing lanes thanks to his stick placement and body positioning. This also applies to his forecheck game, as he is able to create turnovers thanks to smart stick placement and set up teammates for scoring opportunities.

Playing on a Spokane Chiefs team that missed the playoffs, De Luca was able to shine, recording 49 points in 65 games. He was tied for the team lead with three game-winning goals while also posting a faceoff win percentage of above 50%, winning 431 of his 851 faceoffs. Considering the environment he was in, it is safe to say his rookie season in the WHL was a success.

Moving forward, De Luca needs to continue to improve parts of his game, like his skating and physicality. He relies heavily on his stick work, which is a nice skill to have but will only take a player so far. Set to play in the Swiss National League (NL) next season, he will have plenty of time to round out his skill base as he gets set to face older competition back home in Switzerland.

Tommaso De Luca- NHL Draft Projection

De Luca has potential, which should lead him to be drafted. He showed that he can adapt to new surroundings while also displaying that he is continually looking to evolve his game. For that reason, expect him to be drafted in the fifth or sixth round.

Quotables

“De Luca is an all-around center who is slowly becoming one of my favourite players from this 2023 draft class from the WHL. Offensively, he can do it all — he’s got a strong wrist shot with a quick release, allowing him to score from distance. But more impressive to me is what he’s able to do off the rush.” – Mitch Savard, FC Hockey.

“De Luca is a strong all-round skater, with excellent form, stride, power, agility, and edgework. He is also highly competitive, and he shows both of these strengths in his forechecking.”- Luke Sweeney, DOBBER PROSPECTS

Strengths

Stick placement

Skating speed

Forechecking

Ability to find openings in the offensive zone

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Physicality

Decision-making while playing at a fast tempo

Skating mechanics

NHL Potential

If De Luca continues to round out his game, he could develop into a bottom-six forward who plays on the penalty kill. While he is a long-term project, playing in the Swiss NL should help his development now as he will be forced to go up against pros as an 18-year-old. If he can have a successful 2023-24 season, it will go a long way in showing that he is capable of playing in the NHL one day.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 2.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defense – 6.5/10

Tomasso De Luca Stats

Video