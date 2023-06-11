Alexander Hellnemo – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Alexander Hellnemo

2022-23 Team: Skellefteå AIK J20

Date of Birth: Jan. 5, 2004

Place of Birth: Böblingen, GER

Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 183 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: G

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 second-year eligible

Rankings

After not being included on the NHL Central Scouting List in 2022, Alexander Hellnemo finds himself as the number one European goaltender heading into the 2023 Draft. He is a project piece for any organization hoping to build up their goaltending prospect pool, as there are some parts of his game that still need to be developed before moving to North America. Scheduled to play for Rögle BK next season, he is expected to split time with the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) club as well as their J20 Nationell team as he did this season with Skellefteå AIK.

Hellnemo is arguably the most agile goaltender in this class, as he frequently makes spectacular cross-crease saves. He has a great glove hand and seems to thrive when facing pucks around shoulder height. His agility is also on full display when facing low shots, as he is able to drop to the ice and block off the bottom of the net.

This was a busy season for Hellnemo as he played in the J20 Nationell, HockeyAllsvenskan, and SHL as well as for Sweden’s U-19 team. He had the most success at the J20 level, where he went 15-8 on the season while being named J20 Nationell Best Goaltender. As for his time at the SHL level, he showed well, going 5-3 with a 2.39 goals-against average. This is very encouraging to see, as it shows he can compete at the pro level without getting too overwhelmed.

Vilken SHL-debut för målvakten Alexander Hellnemo 🔥 som ser till att Skellefteå vinner efter straffar pic.twitter.com/piBHaMpQsB — C More Hockey (@cmorehockey) December 1, 2022

As mentioned, Hellnemo is a project piece, as he still needs to develop parts of his game. He can be too aggressive at times, which is fine at the junior level but could cause problems when he is playing against faster and more skilled pro players. Another issue is that while he has decent size, he likes to play low and has trouble seeing through screens and getting set. So far, this hasn’t burned him too much as he is quick enough to react at the last second and make the save. In the end, the good outweighs the bad, but he needs to break some of his bad habits if he wants to make the NHL one day.

Alexander Hellnemo- NHL Draft Projection

Just like most goaltenders in this draft, it is very hard to predict where Hellnemo is going to be drafted. It really comes down to team preference, which is why oftentimes goaltenders aren’t picked in their ranking order. While he should be drafted, expect him to go in the fifth round or later.

Quotables

“Hellnemo is a second-year draft-eligible goaltender who plays an athletic hybrid style and relies on smooth crease movements and arriving early to save locations for success. He has good athleticism and can turn away shots to the lower portion of the net and direct pucks away from danger with quick pads.” – Shaun Richardson, FC Hockey.

“The top-ranked European goalie on NHL Central Scouting wasn’t viewed highly on many public charts, but he has a solid 6-foot-2 frame and is quite athletic. He has had some impressive outings in the SHL and has been one of the better goalies in the Swedish U-20 league.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff.

“Hellnemo has decent size that he uses well in the butterfly. He keeps his shoulders high when down on the ice. He has a spread out stance, but tends to compact himself when initially getting ready to make the save.” – Kellen Eyre, FC Hockey.

Strengths

Athleticism

Taking away the bottom of the net

Glove hand

Ability to recover and make diving saves

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Positioning

Rebound Control

Not standing his ground in the crease

NHL Potential

Based on his size and athleticism, there is definitely a path for Hellnemo to the NHL. This next season will be telling, as he needs to make an impact at the SHL level rather than continue to play in the J20 Nationell. He has a lot of potential; now, it is about whether or not he can develop correctly.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 2/5

Achievements & Awards

2019-20 TV-Pucken Best SVS% (.939)

2021-22 J20 Nationell (Forts) Best SVS%

2022 U18 WJC Gold Medal

2022-23 J20 Nationell (North) Best SVS%

2022-23 J20 Nationell Best Goaltender

Alexander Hellnemo Stats