Oilers’ 3 Bargain Free Agent Options to Bolster Right Wing

One position that needs addressing for the Edmonton Oilers as they head into the offseason is right-wing. Zach Hyman is a lock to play the right side next season and TSN’s Tom Gazolla recently mentioned on “The Oil Stream” podcast that the club expects to re-sign veteran Derek Ryan, who’s best suited at right wing at this point of his career.

Additionally, the general consensus is that forward Kailer Yamamoto may be on his way out of Oil Country after another subpar playoff performance and if Edmonton decides to move on from him, there will be a need to upgrade his spot at right wing. Recently, there’s been chatter about the right-shot Connor Brown and how he’d be a good fit in Edmonton and I’ve also recently mentioned he’d be an ideal pickup for the club.

Let’s say hypothetically Yamamoto is swapped out for Brown at right wing in the top six. Still, based on what I can see, there could be one opening on the right side, potentially two, among the forward group. Dylan Holloway is looking to push for a full-time NHL job next season and as a left-handed shot, he could play on his off-wing; however, The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell feels the Oilers have two right-shot players in the pipeline that are due for auditions at right wing in Xavier Bourgault and Tyler Tullio (From “Lowetide: Edmonton Oilers Position-by-Position Depth Chart Entering OffSeason,” the Athletic, 6/07/23).

The perfect situation is that those two prospects come to training camp ready to compete for a spot on the right side, but in the event that the youngsters aren’t ready for prime-time action, the Oilers should look for a cheap right wing veteran and below are three players that fit that description.

Corey Perry

Veteran forward Corey Perry has rubbed fans the wrong way with his agitating style of play over the course of his 18 years in the NHL. At the same time, he’s a player you’d love to have playing on your team. He’s scored 417 goals and tallied 466 assists in his career while playing with an edge and he’s a former Rocket Richard and Hart Trophy winner and also a Stanley Cup champion.

The 38-year-old is in the final stages of his career, but over the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he’s played in 163 out of 164 games, meaning he’s healthy and he scored 12 goals this past regular season. Also, because he’s only 17 points shy of reaching the 900-point plateau, there’s a likelihood he’s motivated to keep playing. That said, the right winger would be a good addition in Edmonton and The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman mentioned Perry’s name in a recent Oilers’ related article, saying:

“[The Oilers] will be looking for veteran talent in the bargain bin. Think Corey Perry signing for the league minimum with the Canadiens in 2020 and then for $1 million a year for two seasons with the Lightning after that. Oh, look, the longtime Oilers’ nemesis’ contract is up..” – Daniel Nugent-Bowman (From “What I’m Hearing About Oilers’ Offseason Plans: Trade Candidates, Erik Karlsson Interest, More” the Athletic, 6/01/23).

Perry has reached the Stanley Cup Final twice in the last three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens and the Lightning, and he could have some unfinished business in pursuit of adding a second Stanley Cup. As well, hockey insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned Perry is going to hit the market, and there’s a good chance he recognizes Edmonton as a good fit.

Corey Perry, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images)

He earned $2 million last season and because he recorded 15 points less than in 2021-22, I’d imagine he could be signed for a marginally lower cap hit in the $1.2-$1.5 million range per season. Simply put, the Oilers are notorious for opting for the pretty play, and Perry’s game is anything but that. His ability to muck it up in front of the net and play a greasy game is the kind of depth in the bottom six that’s needed to go along with Edmonton’s star players.

Phil Kessel

Veteran forward Phil Kessel was a player the Oilers were rumoured to be interested in last offseason. He’s won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins and he’s potentially on the verge of having his name engraved on Lord Stanley for a third time with the Vegas Golden Knights. He dressed in all 82 regular season games with the Golden Knights this past season, scoring 14 goals and 22 assists, but he’s been a healthy scratch in the playoffs, playing in only four games, and hasn’t seen the ice since the opening round. Because of that, there’s a likelihood he doesn’t return to Vegas next season.

The Golden Knights signed Kessel to a one-year $1.5 million AAV contract last August and he’s a pending unrestricted free agent, and considering the 35-year-old played in every regular season game this season, there’s likely plenty of gas left in the tank. He’s a right-handed shot who’s scored over 400 goals in the NHL, and perhaps there’s interest to play with Connor McDavid before he calls it a career. His 36 points from this past season were his lowest point total since the 2007-08 campaign, so I’d imagine he’d cost less than his current cap hit.

Ideally, if the Oilers could sign him for just over $1 million on a one-year contract, he could provide depth scoring on the third line at a low cost. He’s also only one season removed from recording a 52-point campaign with the Arizona Coyotes, with 33 of the 52 points coming at even strength that year. While he wouldn’t necessarily be signed to play in the top six, it’s still an intriguing thought about what he could do if given the opportunity to play on the right side with one of the Oilers’ elite centermen.

Sam Gagner

Sam Gagner was taken sixth overall by the Oilers in the 2007 NHL Draft and played his first seven seasons with Edmonton. He had a memorable eight-point night in 2012 with the Orange and Blue but was traded to Tampa Bay for Teddy Purcell in 2014. He had a second stint with the club in 2019-20 before he was traded again by the Oilers to the Detroit Red Wings.

Sam Gagner, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Gagner signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Winnipeg Jets last offseason, playing in 48 games and scoring eight goals and six assists, but his season came to a premature end due to having surgery on both his hips. He’s a veteran of over 1,000 games played, and he still feels he can contribute at the NHL level, as he stated he’ll have more mobility in his hips due to the surgery.

Could a third stint with his first NHL team be in the cards? There are some positives in Edmonton signing him – he’d likely cost only around league minimum and he’s very familiar with the team and city. Having played 542 games in an Oilers’ uniform, that familiarity could translate to comfort on the ice. He’s a fan favourite, and because he’s scored over 20 goals over the last two seasons, he could potentially add between 10-15 goals at 5-on-5 in a bottom-six role. The downside is that he’s never been fleet-footed and his stride isn’t gaining any extra zip at soon-to-be 34 years of age and at 5-foot-11, he doesn’t intimidate physically. Still, if the Oilers are looking for a veteran presence at right wing that could score roughly ten goals, Gagner could be an interesting pickup.

While each of the three players mentioned would provide distinct benefits to a Cup-contending Oilers’ roster, I feel Perry would be the best pickup out of the bunch if he would sign for a cheap one-year contract. He has gamesmanship, he’s gritty, he is a proven winner, and still knows how to put the puck in the back of the net.

Would any of the three players mentioned be a good fit for the Oilers? Have your say in the comments below!