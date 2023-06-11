2022-23 Arizona Coyotes: Reviewing the Left Wingers

With Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final coming and going between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, our team of writers over at The Hockey Writers continue to dive into offseason player/position reviews for the remaining 30 teams who have moved onto the offseason. In the second installment of our five-part offseason review series, we take a look at the left winger position for the Arizona Coyotes and how they fared this past year.

The Coyotes ended the 2022-23 campaign with a total of three left wingers listed on the roster: Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse, and subsequently Nick Schmaltz (center/winger). With two of the three currently labeled as core players for the future, and with the potential that Coyotes add and/or potentially subtract from the left wing position this offseason, we break down each player’s past season and what to expect ahead of next season.

Matias Maccelli

Entering the season, the hottest rookie emerging out of the desert wasn’t Matias Maccelli, but rather, Dylan Guenther. But as the season unfolded, it was the former that ultimately turned heads around the league, cementing himself as one of the top rookies in the league. Despite an eye-catching rookie campaign, in which he recorded 11 goals and 38 assists for 49 points in 64 games, second among rookies, Maccelli ultimately ended the year on the outside as a top-three finalist for the Calder Trophy. Regardless of the disappointment that came with the three finalists being named, he made his name known in other areas besides the scoring department.

Among the list of accomplishments/accolades, Maccelli ranked fairly well among other rookies — first in assists, first in points per game with 0.77, second in even-strength points, fourth in power-play points, six multi-assist games (tied for second), and second in multi-point games with 11. He enters next season with a focus on building off this past year’s success, where he developed chemistry with linemate Lawson Crouse.

Lawson Crouse

Two years ago, Crouse was projected by this writer to have a breakout season, and he did just that. He registered 34 points in 65 games on 20 goals and 14 assists — a 25-goal, 43-point pace over 82 games. While not a breakout in most people’s opinions, it was nevertheless a year of career highs for the Ontario native. He set a new career high in goals, reaching the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his NHL career, and set a new career high in assists. By the end of the 2022-23 season, the appropriately nicknamed “Sheriff” broke his previous career high in goals, assists, and points, finishing the year with 24 goals, 21 assists, and 45 points in 77 games.

Not only did Crouse finish the season stronger than the year before, but his overall play took a huge leap forward. He drastically cut down on his penalty minutes, registering 35 compared to 52 in 2021-22. His play with and without the puck improved as well, becoming a strong, reliable two-way forward, thanks in part to the chemistry he developed with rookie Maccelli. He took on a leadership role, assuming the duty as one of the team’s three alternate captains alongside Clayton Keller and Christian Fischer. Coming off last month’s World Championship win against Germany, management will be expecting the 25-year-old forward to yet again take another step forward in his game.

Nick Schmaltz

Nick Schmaltz makes an appearance once again in this week’s article as he alternated between center and left wing, although he spent the better half of the year as a winger alongside Keller and Barrett Hayton. Nevertheless, we will mention him again here. Tabbed as one of the most interesting stories to watch this summer, the 27-year-old center/winger’s future as a part of the core is currently up in the air. Coming off a 22-goal and 36-assist season, good for 58 points in 63 games, including six power-play goals and a plus/minus of plus-4, the rumors will only continue to grow this offseason. His lengthy and well-known injury history will ultimately play a factor in general manager Bill Armstrong’s decision ahead of this month’s 2023 NHL Draft.

Schmaltz’s history as a streaky player also plays an intriguing role if the team decides to move on from him this summer. The Coyotes hold the cards here and have the ability to move him while he’s productive for a fairly good return, or they could possibly keep him around in the desert to help mentor the upcoming wave of Coyotes prospects next season. Only time will tell.

Final Thoughts

This past season saw the Coyotes dress three left wingers, amassing a total of 152 points. With free agency approaching, trades happening, and the likelihood of some prospects making the 2023-24 opening night roster, next year’s Coyotes left wing depth isn’t expected to change drastically. Regardless of what happens, we’ll keep you up to date at The Hockey Writers. Next week, we will take a look at the right wing position.