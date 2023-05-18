Jordan Tourigny – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jordan Tourigny

2022-23 Team: Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 28, 2005

Place of Birth: Victoriaville, Quebec

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 168 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defence

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible

Rankings

In a generation, the role of a defenceman has drastically changed. In the early 2000s, defencemen were still largely expected to help out the goalie and moved the puck out of the defensive zone; only the most talented of the group, like Scott Niedermayer or Nick Lidstrom, could play a hybrid style where they also helped out in the offensive zone, acting like a fourth forward.

Now, however, this style is more the norm than the exception. Modern defencemen are expected to make solid passes and help out the offense, and the best of the group not only act like a fourth forward but essentially are a fourth forward. It’s a throw-back to the early days when the game had an extra position called the rover, which was exactly as it sounds – a hybrid between defenceman and forward. It was often filled by the team’s best skater, who played more like a modern center, but the position was removed permanently in 1923. But with the rise of Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, Miro Heiskanen, and Rasmus Dahlin, the rover has made a surprising return.

Jordan Tourigny could join that new cohort of dynamic, puck-moving defencemen. Last season, as a rookie with the Shawinigan Cataractes, he emerged as the team’s power-play quarterback, taking the reigns from forwards Mavrik Bourque and Zavier Bourgault, finishing 2021-22 with four goals and 21 points in 64 games. This season, the Cataractes lost both their top forwards, as well as top scorer Oliver Nadeau, but Tourigny remained, and he stepped up to fill that offensive void, upping his totals to six goals and 41 points, ranked fifth on the team and second on defense.

Jordan Tourigny invité au match des meilleurs espoirs https://t.co/vdflZvrNu8 pic.twitter.com/xFaOy3uwV3 — Le Nouvelliste (@le_nouvelliste) December 12, 2022

What makes Tourigny such a dangerous offensive force is his ability to see the ice like a forward because, until three years ago, he was one. However, the change opened up a new world for him and allowed him to play in all areas of the ice. When the Cataractes are on the offensive, he can anticipate plays and move the puck deceptively to avoid turnovers, and he knows where to be to pick up a rebound or fill in an opening that his opponents leave open. He is slippery and difficult to pin down, using his strong skating stride and quick turns to get him out of many sticky situations, especially when he’s carrying the puck.

On defense, Tourigny is more than capable. He has an active stick that he uses to break up passes and create turnovers. He’s aggressive when applying pressure, as well, and doesn’t shy away from physicality despite his smaller frame. In fact, he uses his size to his advantage, getting underneath bigger players and forcing them off the puck. That’s just one example of what made his transition to defense so seamless – his ability to problem-solve quickly.

Some flaws in his game are holding Tourigny back from hitting a new level. For a player that is so graceful on his skates, he lacks top-end speed and can be beaten in a foot race. He can avoid turnovers with a smart, quick pass, but if he wants to become more of a puck carrier and playmaker, like his idol Makar, he will have to improve that area of his game. He also doesn’t have the defensive consistency that is expected of the position, although that will likely come with age and experience. Right now, he’s trying to find his game, and he has the competitiveness and aggression that will help him succeed. He’ll just need a little time to get there.

Jordan Tourigny – NHL Draft Projection

Tourigny sat 63rd overall on the Central Scouting Service’s midterm ranking, which put him in the third or fourth-round range. But on the final report, he fell to 123rd and can now expect to be taken in the fifth or sixth rounds. While he didn’t have the strongest end to his season – he put up just one point in March – it certainly didn’t justify a drop of 60 spots. So, where he ends up on draft day is a bit of a mystery. However, if he’s passed over, he shouldn’t worry; his brother, Miguël, was selected in the 2022 Draft by the Montreal Canadiens after getting passed over twice.

Quotables

“Tourigny’s strongest asset is his problem-solving ability in all situations, but especially with the puck; he often blends head fakes with shoulder checks and pivots to make him extremely difficult to read along the boards. He will often double or even triple-fake his way out of a forechecker’s reach, making them believe he’s headed one way, then momentarily presenting his body in the opposite direction before pivoting back the other way. Tourigny’s problem-solving at high speeds is also very evident on offensive rushes, especially as a power-play puck carrier. He rids himself of wave after wave of pressure effortlessly before making a smart lateral pass on the zone entry for an easy set-up.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“Quality skater with a solid skating stride. Smooth mechanics and showcases great agility and edge work. Confident player with the puck on his stick. Finds his passing options well and executes at a high rate. Joins the offence whenever possible and is creative with his offensive blue line work. Strong hockey sense in all three zones. Potential high-ceiling when projecting him with added physical strength.” – NHL Central Scouting

“His strength is puck retrieval and transitional play, using strong crossovers and good vision to pick up speed and make an accurate first pass. He is aggressive on defence, closing gaps quickly, but this approach tends to beat him wide by a forward with good speed. He defends well, thanks to his positioning and stick placement. Offensively, he has a good shot that he uses to create rebounds, is adept at walking the blue line, using movement to open passing lanes.” – Blain Potvin, The Hockey Writers

“Tourigny participates in every facet of the play. Aggressive and confident, he jumps into every rush, tries give-and-goes, dances around forecheckers, and opens up passing plays, but his game would improve with an extra dose of control and foresight. The defenceman’s feet lead the way. They allow him to outmaneuver opponents and stop their rush, but his mobility alone won’t be enough to lift him up to an NHL role. If Tourigny can learn to better take care of the defensive end, while also continuing to diversify his offensive plays, he will move up significantly on our board.” – David St-Louis, EP Rinkside

Strengths

Skating

Intelligence

Confidence

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Strength

Speed

Defensive consistency

NHL Potential

Tourigny has the potential to be an excellent 200-foot defenceman, following in the footsteps of so many other modern defenders. However, that could translate into many different roles in the NHL. It’s unlikely he reaches the same height as Makar or Hughes but could become someone like Ty Smith, another forward-turned-defender who was taken in the first round of the 2018 Draft. But, like Smith, it’ll take him some time to find his footing in the NHL, making him a riskier pick.

Risk-Reward Potential

Risk – 5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10, Defense – 6/10

Jordan Tourigny Statistics

