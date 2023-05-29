Ty Halaburda – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ty Halaburda

2022-23 Team: Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Date of Birth: April 22, 2005

Place of Birth: Victoria, BC, Canada

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 178 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

The Vancouver Giants may not have gone far in the playoffs this year, but they had plenty of exciting players to watch throughout the season. From Samuel Honzek, Mazden Leslie, and the focus of this prospect profile, Ty Halaburda, fans were treated to a lot of highlight reel plays at Langley Events Center.

Halaburda in particular was noticeable every time he was on the ice due to his intense motor and blazing speed. He seemingly never took a shift off and ended the season as one of the Giants’ top scorers and players overall. Drafted 32nd overall in the 2020 Bantam Draft, he has developed into a legitimate scoring threat in the Western Hockey League (WHL), using his speed and tenacity to score a career-high 21 goals and 37 points in 2022-23. Behind only Honzek (23 goals) and Ty Thorpe (37 goals) in terms of goals, he could be an under-the-radar selection in the later rounds – just like his counterpart on defence Mazden Leslie.

Ty Halaburda, Vancouver Giants (Rob Wilton)

Halaburda’s play also impressed Team Canada brass as he was named to their roster at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship. While they had to settle for a bronze medal, he had a good tournament overall recording three points on a goal and two assists.

Speed is definitely Halaburda’s calling card, but his two-way game is what might ultimately get him to the NHL one day. His hockey IQ is exceptional away from the puck, and that combined with his work ethic and motor could make him a very effective bottom-six player in the future. The fact that he’s already a top-notch penalty killer in the WHL is just an added bonus given his already well-rounded defensive game.

Ty Halaburda – NHL Draft Projection

Halaburda’s speed, smarts, and overall work ethic undoubtedly caught a lot of scouts’ eyes this season. But, that unfortunately only got him on one ranking outside of NHL Central Scouting. THW’s own Logan Horn has him getting selected right at the end of the third round at 95th overall. He has the tools to become a great bottom-six player, but his low ceiling as an offensive threat and lack of creativity might make teams hesitate to take a chance on him. As such, I think he might drop into the fifth or sixth round.

Quotables

“He is not only one of Vancouver’s fastest skaters, but also one of its hardest workers, and his motor never stops. Always around the puck, he is a pest for opposing puck carriers, often forcing turnovers with his speed and tenacity. In the offensive zone he has a nose for the slot, working his way into the tough area of the ice with and without the puck. The area of concern for Halaburda is his shooting and offensive consistency.” – Adam Tate, McKeen’s Hockey

“Definitely my speed. I feel like I can generate a lot with my speed and my IQ. I feel like I can get in the dirty areas and compete while also throwing some hits too.” – Ty Halaburda speaking to Area 51 Sportsnet

“Halaburda is a ton of fun to watch and, while he may have some hurdles in transitioning to the pro game, I think there is no doubt that he’s destined to become one of the better players in this league. He is already trusted in every scenario for the Giants due to his seamless combination of game sense and effort. Without the puck he is intense and relentless, chasing down puck-carriers, hustling to cut off passing lanes, and sacrificing the body for shot blocks” – Donesh Mazloum, FC Hockey (from ‘24264 – Vancouver vs. Edmonton Game Report’ FC Hockey, 11/9/22).

Strengths

Speed

Acceleration

Motor

Work ethic

Hockey IQ

Two-way game

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Shot

Consistency

Lack of creativity offensively

NHL Potential

Halaburda has all the makings of a tough-to-play-against bottom-six forward. Speed kills in the NHL and he has it in spades. However, given that he relies on it too much right now to generate offence might make him more of a one-dimensional player. If he can learn to adapt, he might have a future in the middle-six. Regardless, I still believe his speed and relentless motor will make him a favorite of an NHL head coach both at even strength and on the penalty kill; even if he doesn’t become a huge threat offensively.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 5/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Halaburda won a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championship. He also walked away with the Giants’ White Spot Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Ty Halaburda Statistics

