Oilers’ Upcoming Offseason One of the Most Vital in Team History

The 2022-23 season was supposed to be the time when the Edmonton Oilers were to take the next big step in the Connor McDavid era and make it to the Stanley Cup Final. However the Vegas Golden Knights had a big say in determining the Oilers’ fate in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and now the Oilers and their fans are left wondering what happened, and what to do now.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

When the Oilers lost in six games to the Golden Knights in the second round of the playoffs, fingers were being pointed everywhere. From Stuart Skinner’s .883 save percentage (SV%) and 5-6 record to Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft going back to Skinner in Game 6 and not starting backup Jack Campbell, there were a lot of theories as to why the Oilers lost. When you look closer, Vegas was better 5-on-5, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy won the strategy battle over Woodcroft, and despite what some fans may think about the penalty calls going against the Oilers, in the end, Vegas had a deeper overall team.

Is This the Most Important Offseason in Oilers’ History?

On the May 19 edition of Oilers Now on 630 CHED, host Bob Stauffer declared that this offseason will be the most important in Oilers’ history. The well-informed Stauffer makes a strong argument but it’s truly up for debate. He did mention a key point to the Oilers contending for the Stanley Cup in the 2023-24 season, and it comes down to an overall commitment to team defense right from the beginning of the season all the way through. I agree wholeheartedly. Many times during the regular season and the playoffs the Oilers goaltenders were sitting ducks as teams were given grade A scoring chance after grade A scoring chance.

Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers GM (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That has to be addressed and fixed by Oilers general manager Ken Holland if the Oilers are going to have any hope at all of winning a Stanley Cup while they have the dynamic duo of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl under contract.

What Do the Oilers Need To Do To Contend Next Season?

Sorry to say this Kailer Yamamoto fans, but the young, undersized winger with the big heart might have to get shipped out. The kid has a lot of try in him, but the Oilers might need to shed his $3.1 million salary. The same could be said for winger Warren Foegele and his $2.75 million cap hit. Younger, more inexpensive talent such as Dylan Holloway and Raphael Lavoie, who both played well for the Oilers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Bakersfield Condors, deserve a hard look at staying up in Edmonton next season. There are currently a few calls for the Oilers to move on from defenceman Cody Ceci and his $3.25 million salary, but unless there is an adequate, cheaper replacement available I’m not sure I’d go there. However, Holland and his scouts might unearth a less expensive alternative to Ceci, which will be interesting to watch if it happens before the Oilers hit training camp in September.

Oilers Need To Keep a Close Eye on Their Goaltenders

I think Skinner will only get better from his challenges in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has a good mental makeup and the size and skill to be a top NHL goaltender. He’s a ways away from reaching his potential, and the Oilers should stick with him, especially at his low cap hit of $2.6 million. Jack Campbell also needs to bounce back big time in the 2023-24 season.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If he can recapture some of the form he showed in relief in the playoffs this year, the Oilers might be in a strong position goaltending-wise all of next season. However, if Campbell begins to regress again, Holland and staff might have to look at finding a trade partner close to the trade deadline to see if there’s a market for him. With a $5 million cap hit, the Oilers might have to retain some of Campbell’s salary in order to move him. But that’s a discussion for another day.

Oilers Need to Improve 5-on-5 and Rely Less on the Powerplay

The Golden Knights schooled the Oilers in the playoffs by rolling four lines. The Oilers looked tired near the end of the series and I think Woodcroft relied too much on his stars and top-six forwards such as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Evander Kane to carry the load. When you have the best power play unit in NHL history, it’s easy to rely on that group to get you the spark your team needs. However, in the end, it just wasn’t enough. The Oilers ended up finding themselves overwhelmed in their own zone too many times, as Vegas continually cycled the puck, sometimes for minutes on end.

The Oilers can ill afford to go into the 2023-24 regular season with the same game plan that they had in 2022-23. They need to learn from their past mistakes, get better 5-on-5, and commit to overall team defense. If they address these aspects of their game in the offseason, Oilers fans could be enjoying a long run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season. But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. It’ll be interesting to watch what moves the Oilers make this offseason. Holland doesn’t have a lot of cap space to play with, but with the Mattias Ekholm trade at the deadline this year, he has proven he can get creative.

Fans and the media will be watching to see what Holland and company have up their sleeves in this immensely important offseason. If they play their cards right, they could get McDavid that coveted Stanley Cup that will cement his legacy as one of the best players of all time.