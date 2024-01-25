NHL Rumors: Senators, Oilers, Avalanche, Devils

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators and defenseman Jakob Chychrun are denying any speculation that the two sides might be looking at a trade before the deadline. Neither is too sure where the rumors came from. Meanwhile, would the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames be suitable trade partners in a deadline deal blockbuster? Is Zach Parise close to returning to the NHL and could it be with the Colorado Avalanche? Finally, where are the New Jersey Devils at with Tyler Toffoli and a possible extension?

Chychrun Denies Trade Rumors Out of Ottawa

While speaking with The Athletic on Tuesday, Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun didn’t shy away from addressing recent trade rumors circulating around him. Chychrun emphatically refuted any notion that he is no longer committed to staying with the Senators and says he’s loved every minute of being in Ottawa and being a Senator.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

While the defenseman understands the team isn’t in a good spot and tough decisions might need to be made, Chychrun stated, “I think it’s ridiculous, if I’m being honest. I went through it in Arizona, and that was a different situation. But to see it now is a bit absurd. And I don’t think it’s based off anything.”

GM Steve Staios also spoke about Chychrun’s status with the team at a recent media conference and said he’s a fan of the defenceman. He says he’s disappointed that Chychrun’s name is out there. “He’s a great player for us and loves Ottawa.”

Oilers Targeting Elias Lindholm?

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now suggested on his show this week that he likes Elias Lindholm for the Edmonton Oilers. While technically this is just the host of a show spit-balling trade ideas before the deadline, when Stauffer name drops people, he tends to be speaking about things the organization might be considering.

He suggested that Edmonton work to have Calgary retain half of Lindholm’s $4.8 million cap hit, the Oilers move out a $2.5 million player and then the team move the 2024 first-round pick and a former first like Xavier Bourgault to make the deal work. This seems highly unlikely given the Oilers depth and history of trading with the Flames, but Stauffer doesn’t traditionally just throw things out there.

As for who he’s referring to, the likely candidate would be Brett Kulak ($2.75 million) and have Philip Broberg come up to fill the hole left with Kulak’s exit.

Are the Avalanche Close to Signing Zach Parise?

Colorado Hockey Now’s Evan Rawal referenced insights from The Athletic’s Michael Russo, who is contemplating the possibility of winger Zach Parise joining the Colorado Avalanche.

During an appearance on the “Talk North” podcast, Russo shared his anticipation that the 39-year-old Parise would finalize a signing in the coming days, with his debut likely scheduled after the All-Star break. Russo confidently stated, “I think he’s going to Colorado, by the way,” while acknowledging the Boston Bruins as another potential destination.

With the departures of Tomas Tatar in September, and with Valeri Nichushkin entering the player assistance program, there is an immediate need on the wing. Parise could potentially help fill a hole at a cost-effective price.

Devils and Toffoli Talking About a New Deal

Devils’ team reporter Amanda Stein writes, “Tom Fitzgerald has had multiple conversations with Tyler Toffoli’s agent to gauge where Toffoli is at and what’s next in terms of a potential contract. Toffoli is a UFA.” There have been other reports that the two sides aren’t necessarily close and that there’s a chance he could be departing this summer if the Devils feel the forward is too expensive.

Toffoli reached the 20-goal mark on Monday when he potted a hat-trick in the Devils’ 6-5 OT victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.