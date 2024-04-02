Jets’ Cole Perfetti Provides Offensive Spark in Win vs. Kings

The Winnipeg Jets just snapped their six-game losing streak with a massive 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings. In one of the most unlikely circumstances, Cole Perfetti drew into the lineup when Tyler Toffoli was ruled out with an illness. He was placed on the second line with Kyle Connor and Sean Monahan, and he seized the moment.

Winnipeg Jets’ New Look Lines Provide a Much-Needed Spark

Coming into this game, having lost six straight, Rick Bowness said that “something had to change.” The most notable changes he made were up front, where he reunited the Jets’ best line from earlier in the season, the trio of Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele, and Gabriel Vilardi. While that line didn’t live up to their lofty expectations on this night, the second line stole the show.

Cole Perfetti scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season, including the game-winner, and got the primary assist on Josh Morrissey’s goal which tied the game at three. It has been an incredibly up-and-down season for the 22-year-old, who after the game, explained how much this game did for his confidence: “It was huge for my confidence… really happy that I could contribute, and help, and get back into that. I missed that for a little bit. Just feels really good to get back and help this team win.”

Bowness was also impressed with how well he handled the role, saying in the post-game: ” I did tell him, when you get back in, we’re gonna give you more time with the top-six. That’s more his game, so he took full advantage of it… we put him in there and he did a great job tonight.” With Toffoli out of the lineup, now was the perfect time to re-insert Perfetti into that top-six role, and he rewarded the coaching staff in a big way.

It will be interesting to see how the lines are handled when Toffoli is healthy. I do believe that Perfetti earned himself at minimum another game, to follow up what was one of the best games of his career. However, most Jets fans will be happy as long as the top line remains together, a trio that outscored their opponents 15-4 in the month of Dec.

On the back end, Neal Pionk jumped up to the top pairing to play alongside Morrissey, while Dylan Samberg and Dylan DeMelo made up the second pairing. That left Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt for the third-pairing, and in a game where the Jets only allowed five high-danger chances, they played with the defensive structure that made them so dominant for the first half of the season.

Plenty of Measuring Stick Games Remain for Winnipeg

The Jets found a way to win this game, something that has eluded them as of late, as they lost some games that the analytics say they should have won. However you look at it, their process has improved mightily over the past four games, and they finally got the two points that they deserved on this night.

The tough competition doesn’t end in this game against the Kings. On Thursday, April 4, they will welcome the Calgary Flames to town to close out the five-game homestand. They will then hit the road for a four-game road trip against Central Division opponents. The Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche all have a matchup against the Jets on the road trip, one where the Jets will have the opportunity to prove if they are prepared for playoff hockey.

This game was a solid start to earning that reputation back, as they defeated a playoff opponent on home ice with the style of play that made them so dominant in the early portion of the 2023-24 season. If they can follow it up with a solid performance on Thursday, carry that momentum through the road trip, and gain some confidence heading into the playoffs, they could be one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference.

I know what you’re thinking, how could you make that claim on the heels of a six-game losing streak? I mentioned the process earlier, and the analytics (and eye test) would both tell you that they have played well in their past three games. Tonight, they finally got rewarded, but the process improved before the results did. Now they will look to combine the two over their final seven regular season games.