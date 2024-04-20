NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Flyers, Avalanche, Devils

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t revealing if William Nylander will play in Game 1 versus the Boston Bruins and there’s speculation of an injury. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom told the media he doesn’t know if he’ll be on the Flames’ roster next season. Are the Philadelphia Flyers open for business this summer? The Colorado Avalanche have lost the services of Jonathan Drouin for the first round. Finally, did the New Jersey Devils let the players run the show this season and things got away from them?

Nylander a Maybe For Game 1 vs. Bruins

Amid injury speculation, William Nylander‘s availability for Game 1 with the Toronto Maple Leafs remains uncertain. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports Nylander is nursing a “tweak,” though details from the organization are scarce and head coach Sheldon Keefe has been told not to reveal specifics.

Nylander refutes questions of injury preceding the regular season finale, emphasizing he didn’t aggravate it during the Tampa Bay Lightning game. With Nylander absent from practice but present at the arena, it ruled out the likelihood of an illness. As such, concerns mount regarding the severity of whatever it is that might be nagging the forward. The Maple Leafs remain tight-lipped.

Bobby McMann is likely a no-go for the Leafs and it appears T.J. Brodie will not be in the top six on the team’s blue line to open the series.

Markstrom Says, “I Don’t Know” When Asked About Future With Flames

While speaking to the media as the Flames cleared out their lockers to end the season, goaltender Jacob Markstrom was non-committal about his future with the team. He noted, “I don’t know.” when asked if he could see himself playing the next few seasons in Calgary.

Markstrom wasn’t keen to commit to anything given the status of the team and considering how his trade deadline went. His name was everywhere and a trade had been finalized with New Jersey (one that he approved), but was squashed at the last minute. It’s not clear if his relationship with the organization has been soured. He said he had a conversation with GM Craig Conroy, but wouldn’t divulge any of the details of that conversation.

“I love winning hockey games. That’s the competitive side of me,” Markstrom noted. That statement is leading insiders to believe that if the Flames can’t show him they are ready to compete next year, he wants out.

Flyers Open to Making Moves This Summer

According to GM Daniel Briere, the Flyers are moving on from veteran defenseman Marc Staal along with right-winger Denis Gurianov. These may not be the only moves the organization makes. According to Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff, Briere has stated that the team is willing to entertain trade offers.

Even though the Flyers are committed to a long-term rebuild, they will not rule out deals that could make them better immediately. Briere will look for any opportunity to enhance the team’s roster, assuming it’s not a deal that requires the team to give up their top draft picks or prospects.

Drouin Is Out for Round 1 of the Playoffs

According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have announced Jonathan Drouin is out for the first round vs Winnipeg with a lower-body injury. Drouin was believed to be an X-factor in the series for Colorado and had a career year in terms of offensive production. He had 19 goals and 56 points in 79 games.

Did Devils Show a Lack of Professionalism?

According to comments made by Travis Green and Tom Fitzgerald of the New Jersey Devils, there’s going to be a focus this offseason on conditioning and professionalism when it comes to the roster and the players on the team. Making comments at the post-season media available about conditioning and dress code issues, it sounds like the organization let things get too relaxed and it may have played a factor into why the Devils didn’t live up to expectations this season.

It’s not clear if that means roster changes are coming or if the team singled anyone in particular out, but it’s certainly concerning.