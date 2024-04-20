Nylander Squashes Injury Rumor Ahead of Uncertain Game 1 Status

William Nylander may not be available for Game 1 as the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday, but it’s not because he was playing on an injury in the final game of the regular season. Talk of Nylander’s availability became a story on Friday when it was learned the forward wasn’t at practice. Head coach Sheldon Keefe called Nylander a possibility for Game 1 but also noted that he was under strict instructions from general manager Brad Treliving not to reveal the injury status of his players. Without much to go on, stories started to surface that perhaps Nylander played the final game of the season on an injury.

Why would he do so? If he did, the assumption was, that it would have been to reach 100 points in the season.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nylander finished the season with 98 points and dressed despite not playing well in the final few games of the season for Toronto. Specifically, he looked almost disinterested at times in that game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Some wondered if he was being hampered by something. Others wondered if he was going through the motions. When news of a possible injury surfaced, fans and media quickly began calling out the coaches and management for letting Nylander play when he should have been resting.

Darren Dreger of TSN reported on Saturday morning, “William Nylander’s availability tonight remains uncertain. It’s believed he felt something on the off day after the last game. Likely a “tweak” but not something he was playing with. Remains questionable for Game 1.” Obviously, any injury is not good news. That said, it is positive that this wasn’t something he and the organization knew about and had Nylander playing in a meaningless game anyway.

What Now for the Maple Leafs?

If Nylander can go, the question will be how effective is he going to be at less than 100%. This is a player that has been criticized in the past for being among the most talented players in the league but also the most frustrating because he isn’t always engaged. If Nylander can’t go, Calle Järnkrok will take Nylander’s spot on a line with Pontus Holmberg and Nick Robertson.

Unfortunately, it also looks like Bobby McMann is out for the Leafs.

Having two important forwards possibly out is not great news to start a series the Maple Leafs have a history of struggling in.