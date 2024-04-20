3 Free Agents That Fit the Devils’ Offseason Needs

As the disappointing 2023-24 season finishes for the New Jersey Devils, the sights are now set on a pivotal offseason. The season was a failure for the organization and its fans. Going into the season, New Jersey was considered a Stanley Cup contender, but after a plethora of disappointments, fans are disgruntled. Now, Devils fans will once again tune into the draft lottery in May.

The season’s disappointment can be attributed to multiple factors. New Jersey’s luck with injuries derailed the season early on, with their key players such as Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton, and Ondrej Palat missing a combined 81 games. Furthermore, to replace the likes of veteran defensemen in Hamilton, Damon Severson, and Ryan Graves, the Devils chose to rely on two rookie defensemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec.

Poor goaltending, questionable coaching, and a spiraling power play unit were other equally damaging factors that hurt the season. With lessons learned during this season, the Devils will turn to the offseason to improve their roster. Luckily, there are a few players who can surely help the roster for next season.

Devils’ Overall Needs

When the season began, there was no secret that the team needed an upgrade in net. Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid got New Jersey through their playoff series against the New York Rangers. However, both were unimpressive against the Carolina Hurricanes. After being eliminated, it was clear that an upgrade was needed to take the team to the next level.

Vitek Vanecek of the New Jersey Devils dives to stop a loose puck against the Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, general manager Tom Fitzgerald made zero upgrades over the offseason and stuck with the Vanecek and Schmid tandem for the majority of the 2023-24 season. Eventually, the Devils replaced the tandem with Jake Allen from the Montreal Canadiens and Kaapo Kahkonen from the San Jose Sharks. However, it was too little too late for the Devils and the acquisitions would not boost them into a playoff spot.

Over the course of the season, other roster needs became apparent. Depth scoring, a veteran presence on the backend, and annoying players were lacking. Too often throughout the season, the Devils’ immaturity and inability to play a full game cost them countless points. However, some names on the unrestricted free agency list can address all of these needs.

Adam Henrique

New Jersey committed the same mistakes repeatedly every game. Sloppy passes, overpassing, and being too fancy on the power play were frustrating realities that fans had to watch almost every game. Therefore, Adam Henrique is a consistent and experienced depth forward who could bring a jolt to the lineup.

Always Special to come back!! pic.twitter.com/jI5dkPkVcT — Adam Henrique (@AdamHenrique) December 18, 2023

The 34-year-old center is currently on the Edmonton Oilers after being traded by the Anaheim Ducks as a trade deadline move. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 14 seasons in the NHL. He is a fan favorite in New Jersey and has played 455 NHL games with the organization, the most out of the three teams he has played for. He was drafted 82nd overall in 2008 and scored two overtime series-clinching playoff goals in the 2012 Playoff run. Not only would the Devils be reuniting with a beloved player, they would be signing a solid hockey player.

Related: 2023-24 New Jersey Devils: What Went Wrong?

Henrique played in 82 games this season and scored 24 goals and 27 assists for 51 points. Furthermore, he averaged 15:22 of ice time and was 55.5% in the face-off circle. He can also play on special teams and slot into the top six if needed. Lastly, the Devils would not have to face Henrique, who scored four goals in two games against New Jersey this season.

Brenden Dillon

The final defensive roster of the 2023-24 season boasted an average age of 25 for the Devils. With Hughes, Nemec, and Kevin Bahl being 23 or younger, there is bound to be inexperience on the defense. With inexperience comes costly mistakes that lead to goals against. Furthermore, Brendan Smith is the oldest defender on the team at 35 years old. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent and his future with the team is undecided. Therefore, New Jersey will have to add veteran defensemen to play with their young guys. Brenden Dillon is a 33-year-old, 6-foot-4, 225-pound defenseman who has played 892 career NHL games.

Dillon is a solid defensive defenseman who throws hits non-stop. He finished the regular season with 241 hits, good enough for 12th in the entire league. In 77 games, he scored eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points. Furthermore, due to his lower point totals, he will not cost a lot for New Jersey. Consistent defense, heavy hitting, and durability are elements that the Devils’ defense is sorely missing.

Tyler Bertuzzi

The Devils organization took a massive step back this season. Instead of playing to the best of their abilities, they often looked flat and easy to play against. Tyler Bertuzzi is a player who styles his game to get under the opponents’ skin. His play style is unique in today’s NHL as it combines grit, skill, and aggressiveness. He does not give up on plays and makes sure to play hard every shift. (from ‘Tyler Bertuzzi’s unique style, skill set, not lost on his new Maple Leafs teammates,’ Toronto Sun, 9/27/23). Bertuzzi signed a one-year deal to play with the Toronto Maple Leafs last offseason. In 80 games this season, he finished with 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points.

Bertuzzi primarily plays on the left wing and would pair well with Hughes or Hischier. Furthermore, with the possibility of Alexander Holtz being dealt during the offseason, there would be room for Bertuzzi on the left side. However, he will likely cost a decent amount due to his uniqueness and versatility in the league. Moreover, the 2024 NHL free agent class does not have many ‘big fish’ in the mix. Therefore, this can increase the cost of free agents and could lead to teams overpaying due to the market. Nevertheless, Bertuzzi would bring energy and peskiness to the Devils, which would be very welcome to the team.

This offseason will be pivotal in the Devils’ efforts to get back into the postseason. The free agent market has suitable names that will surely upgrade their current roster. However, trades will likely be a huge factor in bringing a starting goalie to New Jersey and hopefully more roster pieces. With approximately a $4.2 million increase to the NHL’s salary cap ceiling, New Jersey will have room to make substantial upgrades to their roster.