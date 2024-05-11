Utah in Familiar Territory With 6th Pick in 2024 NHL Draft

Hours before the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, a post on Twitter/X showed what seemed to be the lottery results, which saw Utah jump four spots, picking second overall. Of course, this would be the only time the team would’ve moved up in Arizona Coyotes/Utah history. That image was deemed to be a rehearsal and has since been deleted. It was too good to be true, as there was no movement in the NHL Draft Lottery.

It’s disappointing because a player of Macklin Celebrini or Ivan Demidov’s talent would undoubtedly propel the future of hockey in Utah. While not moving up is a bummer, on the bright side, they didn’t move down either, which has also hurt the team in the past; thus, general manager Bill Armstrong will draft at sixth overall in Las Vegas.

The Coyotes were drafted sixth overall last year and went off the board, taking Russian defenseman Dmitri Simashev, which surprised nearly everyone. This time around, while the 2024 class isn’t quite as star-studded as the 2023 class was, it still offers plenty of different types of players who would immediately jump into the organization as top prospects.

Armstrong Unpredictable, Working in the Shadows

Regarding drafting, GM Armstrong seems to always work in the shadows, leaving other teams and fans guessing at his next move. A perfect example was when he drafted 6-foot-4 defenseman Simashev and his teammate Daniil But. Both were projected slightly further down the first-round rankings, and despite that, Armstrong still jumped the gun in drafting both of them. It’s too early to tell whether those were the correct picks, but if anything, he will be unpredictable heading into the 2024 Draft.

Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another example was when the team drafted Logan Cooley third overall in 2022. Indeed, having the consensus first-overall pick, Shane Wright, fall into your lap would be an easy pick, right? Again, it’s not that easy, as Cooley was the player drafted, and he certainly looks to be off to a better start to his career than Wright.

This draft has lots of potential throughout, but it’s more than likely Armstrong will remain unpredictable.

History of the Sixth Overall Pick

As mentioned, the Coyotes drafted here last year, taking Simashev, but who else has been drafted sixth overall? Well, multitudes of current stars in the NHL have taken the sixth spot. In 2009, the Coyotes drafted former captain and long-time defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The Swedish defenseman had his ups and downs in the desert, but he always showed up despite the criticism.

In 2016, the Calgary Flames took Scottsdale, Arizona native Matthew Tkachuk, who has since become one of the biggest stars in the league. Currently playing for the Florida Panthers, Tkachuk has seen tons of success already at only 26 years old. In 2019, the Detriot Red Wings were able to snag defenseman Moritz Seider, who has developed into a rock on the Red Wings blue line and has an extremely bright future ahead of him.

There is no shortage of talent in drafting at sixth overall, with players such as Sam Dickenson, Anton Silayev, Zayne Parekh, and more likely being available. This opportunity gives Utah plenty of routes they could take come June 28 and 29.

High Expectations for Armstrong and Company

This draft not only offers Armstrong and company a massive opportunity to get another elite prospect, but it’s also the first draft in Utah’s history. Understanding that this draft puts more pressure on selecting the right players, At least in the first round at sixth overall, they know what to expect since they drafted there last year. It’s always a coin toss with what Armstrong will do, but they will likely be taking a defenseman, deepening the blueline for years to come.