Maple Leafs Among Early Suitors for Top UFA Brett Pesce

Brett Pesce, the pending UFA defenseman from the Carolina Hurricanes, is attracting early and preliminary interest from several teams. Likely to test free agency and with the Hurricanes looking at other options, the early belief is that Pesce won’t be returning to the club. Carolina is already evaluating its options should they not be able to get Pesce or Brady Skjei signed to new deals. That leaves the door open for other teams to pitch Pesce in free agency on July 1.

If Pesce departs, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators are said to be among the interested teams. According to a report by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period:

“Circling back to Pesce, he will be a player both Nashville and Toronto pursue if he’s available July 1. Clearly, there will be other potential suitors, but the Predators and Maple Leafs will go after him if they can. Remember, Nashville tried to trade for him last summer.”

Pagnotta isn’t the only one saying there’s already interest in the player. Sportsnet’s Luke Fox wrote in May:

“Rumblings that teams were calling on the player and/or the Hurricanes were considering moving him have become an annual tradition in Carolina — largely because a right-shot, penalty-killing, shutdown defenceman with a stable track record is such a rare commodity.”

Why Is Pesce Leaving Carolina?

The Hurricanes have enjoyed having one of the deeper blue-line corps in the NHL for years. But, despite ongoing efforts by the Hurricanes to extend Pesce’s contract, negotiations have stalled. With other big contracts that require big extensions and with the departure of former general manager Don Waddell last month, the team is in a state of transition. It is believed interim GM Eric Tulksy has the authority to make deals, but Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman notes that the Hurricanes have been firm on offering around $5 million annually over five years. It appears, Pesce believes he can get more.

Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pesce is known as a well-rounded defender and has averaged over 20 minutes per game for eight consecutive seasons. Despite a dip offensively with three goals and 13 points in 70 games, he’s capable of much more. The 29-year-old has miles left to give in the NHL and as a former Norris Trophy vote-getter, he could be the kind of player Toronto needs.

He’s steady, mostly maintenance-free, and he’s a lock in the top four.

The Maple Leafs Won’t Be Alone in Their Pesce Interest

Nashville, who previously showed interest in Pesce last summer, is again in the mix. The Predators are seeking a top-four defender to fill the void left by Ryan McDonagh, who was traded back to Tampa Bay as the NHL playoffs were underway this season. The Predators want to remain competitive and don’t have some of the salary cap hurdles Toronto might have if the Maple Leafs elect to bring back some key names from this season’s team.

Toronto is also keen on Pesce because they believe he can be a reliable fit with Morgan Rielly. He would be an upgrade over Jake McCabe and many believe T.J. Brodie is on his way out. But, how much are the Maple Leafs willing to pay for Pesce when you factor in their other needs?

Early projections are that he could earn anywhere between a five and a six-year deal worth $5-$6.5 million annually on the open market. If enough teams show interest, the number could go beyond what the Maple Leafs deem comfortable. Toronto has room now, and will have a lot more room if they trade Mitch Marner, but there is a lot on Brad Treliving’s to-do list, with eight pending UFAs and four restricted free agents.