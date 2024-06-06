Top 5 Playmakers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is just over a month away, and the Draft Lottery has set the order for the first 16 picks, so it is time to start ranking prospects and determine the top players in each position.

This draft has some unique forwards, all equipped with their own skill sets; some are greater than others. No matter what they possess, this list will cover the five forwards with the best playmaking skills in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. From hand-eye coordination, seamless passing, and an excellent knowledge of the game, these five forwards are expected to set up many goals in the NHL in the future.

Michael Hage, Centre, Chicago Steel (USHL)

Like most of his peers in this position, Michael Hage is a small forward with quickness, agility, and intelligence. However, his greatest attribute is his excellent skating ability. His pristine edgework and powerful first three strides allow him to move quickly and overwhelm his opponents. He combines his speed with his hands to blow by defenders and create numerous scoring opportunities. Hage exhibits a high level of intelligence in all three zones, which many young players require assistance with. This enables him to be in the right place at the right time. It frequently causes opposing teams to lose possession of the puck as he anticipates its trajectory and adopts the appropriate angles to chase down opponents.

Chicago Steel center Michael Hage — who was just ranked as the 10th-best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting — is one of my favorite dark horse prospects this draft. Oodles of skill and upside, but has flown under the radar a bit so far



Here are some of his highlights: pic.twitter.com/ToZ7Z0xToR — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) April 17, 2024

Another impressive attribute is Hage’s hockey IQ. With the puck, he can anticipate plays and execute smart, seemingly effortless moves. Additionally, his creativity is a significant asset and bodes well for his professional prospects. Without the puck, he excels at evading opposing defenders to seek out open areas. He adeptly maneuvers and spins with the puck before bursting into open space. He makes smart passes and is very patient with the puck on his stick. He doesn’t just try to get rid of it immediately. Hage excels at generating scoring chances for his teammates and for himself. He always seems to know where his teammates are and is very good at drawing opposing defenders towards himself to open up a teammate for a pass.

Teddy Stiga, LW, U.S National U18 Team (NTDP)

He may not be a top scorer at higher levels, but he has worked hard, plays strong defence, possesses a high hockey IQ, and can contribute to both the power play and penalty kill. Teddy Stiga is a versatile attacker, capable of playing both wing and center, but he excels as a left-winger due to his defensive limitations at center.

He possesses strong skating ability and skills that allow him to adapt to different situations. He can use his speed to help with defensive exits from the zone when playing on the wing. He is an elite playmaker with excellent vision and a top offensive threat with a quick release and an extremely accurate snapshot. He is willing to go into high-traffic areas but doesn’t seek out physical contact, relying on his swift stick to engage in puck battles. He capitalizes on numerous scoring opportunities and maintains a high pace of play, giving maximum effort every shift.

He is a skilled handler who can deceive opponents by moving his upper body separately from his feet, causing them to freeze or shift in one direction before quickly moving in the opposite direction. Although he may not have the largest body on the ice, his ability to find and attack space is so precise that it usually does not hinder him, except in small areas. He plays with a high-end pace and relentless competitiveness. He never disappears from the play and is always involved. He was used in all situations at the USNTDP and is not the type of player to slow the game down with too much creativity with the puck; he is reliable in all three zones and tracks back the entire 200 feet.

Konsta Helenius, C/RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

Konsta Helenius is considered one of the most NHL-ready forwards in this draft. This is partly due to his ability to compete effectively in a men’s league. He is known for being well-rounded and having solid skills in all aspects of the game rather than being exceptional in just one area. His hockey IQ is frequently highlighted; he has a talent for anticipating how the play will unfold and making the right moves. This includes his ability to create turnovers and regain possession for his team, whether on defense or the forecheck. The team that selects this Finnish playmaker will acquire a brilliant player. He has exceptional vision and reads the game well. When he has the puck, his creativity, and excellent passing skills come into play as he quickly finds and creates space.

Related: 2024 THW NHL Draft Guide

He is also quick in reading the ice, making him very fast overall, in acceleration and everything else. He always seems to be the first to notice how a play develops and moves quickly to capitalize without hesitation. The standout quality of Helenius is his fearlessness. Despite being smaller in stature, he doesn’t shy away or stay on the sidelines. Instead, he frequently approaches the net and engages physically with players much older and larger than him. This ability keeps him actively involved in the game and makes him a threat from anywhere on the offensive end. Coupled with his confident and stylish play, he is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable offensive players in the draft.

Berkly Catton, F, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

His vision and speed make him a great outlet for creating chances off the rush if he possesses the puck. However, he appears less involved or energized without it. He is a mechanically efficient skater who conserves his momentum by using his edges during transitions. When he has the puck, Berkly Catton utilizes his acceleration and stride pattern to deceive defenders, using a hesitation before bursting through the neutral zone. With his excellent puck control, he frequently beats defenders to the outside and gets to the net.

He is a potent force on the offensive end and can be the X-factor in creating scoring opportunities. His exceptional vision allows him to see the game at an elite level. Knowing when to shoot and when to pass, his offensive intelligence enables him to make the right play almost every time. He has the skills to execute a wide range of passes and shots. When he has the puck, he showcases creativity and always seems to be two steps ahead of his opponents.

Making a no-look pass to an open teammate or finding the top corner with pinpoint accuracy looks effortless for him. Catton often looks for the pass to create offense. Although this doesn’t hinder his game much, being a bit more selfish sometimes would be good. However, with his high offensive awareness, shot, creativity, and passing, any team looking for a player to take over offensively would be happy to have him.

He can slow the play down, attacking precisely and maintaining a controlled pace. However, he occasionally tries to make big plays and gets caught in tight spots, relying on his stickhandling skills to get out. Regarding passing, Catton is consistent and doesn’t force plays. He demonstrates an excellent ability to read the ice, make plays, and execute them. Although he excels as a playmaker by maneuvering through tight spots and creating opportunities for his teammates, he also has a good shooting ability. Improving his use of his shot would make his offensive impact even bigger.

Ivan Demidov, RW/C, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

Ivan Demidov has incredibly smooth hands. Even under pressure, he remains calm and uses his puckhandling skills to escape trouble. His movements are fluid and captivating, showcasing a great blend of patience and creativity. He lets the play unfold and then uses his array of offensive skills to generate high-quality scoring opportunities. He is best known for his exceptional passing ability, as he frequently finds opportunities to break through defenses with his passes. He can thread a pass through even the tightest spaces, although he sometimes prioritizes passing overtaking a good shot, which can be a drawback.

Nevertheless, Demidov’s creative style often puts opponents in immediate trouble. He also has the ability to read the play and make thread-the-needle passes that few others could see. Although he isn’t a fast skater, his elusiveness allows him to throw off defenders while carrying the puck. He excels at transitioning the play and entering the attacking zone with possession.

Ivan Demidov, SKA Saint Petersburg (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He is highly efficient at getting the puck to his teammates in dangerous areas, combining exceptional vision and puck skills to find openings that most players can’t. His passing is remarkable, as he effortlessly navigates crowded lanes to feed the puck to his teammates. His strong offensive awareness is advanced for his age and is expected to improve further as he faces more challenging competition. With his exceptional hockey IQ, he is always aware of his teammates’ positions and puts them in the best position to score. His ability to distribute the puck should make him an elite power-play player at the next level.

Demidov’s biggest weakness is his skating. It could be more fluid, and he needs more top-end speed to get open or quickly pass defenders. Instead, he uses his edges for deception, creating a unique style. Although not very fast, his great hands allow him to maneuver through tight spaces. He keeps his feet moving, which enables swift and sudden movements, making it difficult for defenders to keep up, even though speed is not his strong suit.

This turns what could have been a major weakness into a slight strength due to his distinctive style. His hips initiate the movement, allowing him to swiftly change direction and create a new opportunity to use his stickhandling abilities. This is most evident when he enters the offensive zone with pressure from behind and a defenseman ahead. He maneuvers the puck towards the defenseman, pivots his lower body to shield off the backchecker, and then makes a skillful move to get past the defender.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter