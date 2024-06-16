Beckett Sennecke Is a Fit for the Red Wings at Pick 15

For the first time in seven years, the Detroit Red Wings are picking outside of the top 10 with their first pick in the NHL draft. The team has seen a substantial improvement in the standings ever since Steve Yzerman took over the general manager’s job in April 2019. The days of competing for a top spot in the lottery seem to be something of the past as the rebuild forges ahead in the Motor City. But what kind of player will Detroit select with the 15th overall pick when management takes the podium on June 28th at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada? The Red Wings should get an impact forward in a top-heavy draft of quality defensemen. In this article, we look at the Oshawa Generals’ Beckett Sennecke, a 6-foot-2, 181-pound right winger who could fill a “big” need for the club.

The Toronto native posted 27 goals to go along with 41 assists in 63 games with Oshawa this past season. He then registered 22 points in 16 games (ten goals, 12 assists) while helping lead the Generals to the Ontario Hockey League finals before bowing out to the London Knights in five games. Unfortunately, an injury would prevent him from playing in the final series, and his club had no chance against the high-powered London offense without him. But Sennecke has been skyrocketing up draft boards almost as fast as he’s been buying new clothes the past two seasons. Sennecke experienced a five-inch growth spurt during that time frame, and as a result, he’s had to adjust his game – most notably his skating. But make no mistake, his talents are undeniable.

Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa Generals (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Sennecke is a big winger who blends size and skill while also being able to play on both wings. He’s a strong skater with good edge work, but his soft hands have scouts drooling. Sennecke is a “dangler” with some of the best moves you’ll see coming out of this draft. His playmaking ability is exactly what Detroit needs in their top six, and when you combine that with his size, you can see why he’s an enticing pick for the Red Wings at 15. He won’t shy away from contact and is willing to battle on the boards and in front of the net. Assuming he adds muscle and weight to his somewhat lanky frame, Detroit could land, in my opinion, the “steal” of the draft.

Beckett Sennecke put on a show tonight 🌟



The 6-foot-3 forward finished the night with 2 goals and 5 points thanks to a 3-point final frame 📈#NHLDraft | @Oshawa_Generals pic.twitter.com/xgPx178VmX — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 20, 2024

He’ll have to work on things at the next level if he wants to reach his full potential. At times, he will try to do too much and really needs to rely on his teammates more consistently. The NHL is a different game, and he won’t be able to easily drive through the defense like he’s used to. He needs to work on his speed at the pro level, but that is something he’ll have the chance to improve upon during the offseason. Sennecke will also have to work on his two-way game if he wants to crack Detroit’s lineup.

Landing Spot

Sennecke will, no doubt, be a first-round pick, but where he lands is still a mystery. He’s been mocked anywhere from eight to the late twenties. But the potential to be a star power forward is worth the risk at 15 if he’s available. As of now, I see him going somewhere in the 12-15 range in this draft. Depending on how the board plays out, the Red Wings would be wise to consider him with their first pick. In their top six, Detroit lacks highly skilled playmakers, and his potential is too enticing.

Quotables

“Sennecke provides a great balance of intensity, skill, and awareness on both sides of the puck. He excels down low, along the boards, and in small spaces to win puck battles, as he has soft hands to maintain control and manipulate defenders in the offensive zone. He’s extremely crafty, and his improved size allows him to protect the puck effectively and push his way through traffic. He definitely has the strengths that could make him a strong power forward.” – Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers

“Sennecke’s combination of height and his long stride make him a unique prospect. A lot of players can be described as explosive skaters or have really high acceleration, but Sennecke gains space on opponents with his long stride and his size. He has the edge work to slice into tight areas of the ice, and he has strong agility to change direction quickly.” – Joely Stockl, The Hockey News

“Sennecke is a supremely talented player who’ll try anything to gain an advantage or generate offence. He might not always succeed with the things he attempts, but he’s really testing out what works and doesn’t, all while expanding his creativity. Sennecke can make game-breaking plays splitting the defenders en route to the net where he’ll deke a goalie and bury it for a highlight reel goal.” – Jordan Harris, Dobber Prospects

“Beckett Sennecke is a big winger with very impressive puck skill that allows him to regularly deke through several layers of defense. However, he can get a bit of tunnel vision and try to play hero-puck a bit, losing sight of the best play and turning the puck over by trying to deke too much.” – Logan Horn, The Hockey Writers

The Final Word

Yzerman has a plethora of exciting, young, defensive prospects in the cupboard. Prospects who will see legitimate NHL action in the not-so-distant future. With Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Albert Johansson, Andrew Gibson, and William Wallinder, the future of the blue line looks bright. I have to believe the pick here is a winger. If Berkly Catton and/or Konsta Helenius drop for some reason, then there’s an argument to be made about what direction the team should go with the pick. But both of those prized prospects will most likely be gone by 15. Will Sennecke? I think he’ll be available and would look damn good wearing the Winged Wheel.