Maple Leafs’ Fearful Decision-Making Has to Stop

I had to shake my head when I listened to Elliotte Friedman’s recent interview. His insights, which I respect as much as any NHL insider currently working, made me wonder just how efficacious NHL general managers are. If Friedman is correct, they walk a thin line between making wise decisions and worrying about whether the fanbase will view these decisions positively.

If so, what’s that deal? Are they really afraid they might offend the fanbase or come off looking like they made a mistake? If a general manager thinks that way in Toronto, they’d never make a decision. As a writer who covers the Toronto Maple Leafs, I accept that some readers will believe anything I write will be stupid. If these readers are correct, I probably haven’t had an intelligent thought in six years – including this one.

Maple Leafs’ Decisions Cannot Be Governed by Fear

In his interview earlier this week, Friedman shared the rumor that former Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was highly cautious in treating star player Mitch Marner. Why? Because Marner was sensitive. By saying that, a logical conclusion is that Keefe was wimpy.

According to Friedman, this “careful” approach has impacted Marner’s time in Toronto. Friedman contrasted how Keefe treated Marner with how he treated William Nylander over the years. As Friedman explained, it was because Nylander had a thick skin. And, while he worked hard to improve his game, Nylander didn’t care what people thought.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Friedman then contrasted new head coach Craig Berube’s more straightforward style, predicting that Berube will not avoid tough conversations with Marner if he remains with the team. From my perspective, this is all well and good.

Friedman Then Noted Toronto’s Concern that Marner Might Move and Thrive

Now, for me, the interview got even more curious. Similarly, Friedman suggested that the negotiations between Marner and the Maple Leafs were more complex than people might believe. He noted that neither side wanted to appear to lose in a trade. Specifically, he thought that Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving worried that Marner would be traded and then do well in a different (quieter and less stressful) market.

If this is true, then GM Treliving treats the Maple Leafs fans with the same kid gloves that Keefe treated Marner. The sum of Friedman’s remarks suggests that the organization is deeply concerned about looking bad and being criticized by fans. If so, I’m calling the organization out. It is not doing its job well enough. If Keefe was wimpy in how he treated Marner because of Marner’s sensitivity, then Treliving is no less wimpy in how he treats the Maple Leafs fanbase.

This overly cautious approach will harm bold decisions that could benefit the team in the long run. Treliving and the Maple Leafs should focus on making the best decisions, trusting their decisions will lead to success. Even if Marner were to go on and shine with another team, the organization shouldn’t be paralyzed by the fear of looking bad.

The Case of Zach Hyman Is a Perfect Example

Consider the case of Zach Hyman. He never fully reached his potential in Toronto but has flourished in Edmonton with the Oilers. That’s good for him. No one will ever convince me he would have had the same success had he stayed in Toronto as in Edmonton. It’s a different context, and he fits it better.

Organizations that act too cautiously and avoid making tough decisions risk missing out on significant chances for growth and improvement. The Maple Leafs’ concern about potentially regretting a Marner trade is reminiscent of their feelings about Nazem Kadri’s success after he left Toronto. The truth is that Kadri’s time was up in Toronto, and he was better off (for everyone) somewhere else. A trade helped everyone.

The Maple Leafs Need to Decide and Then Do

Despite these worries, as always, this team must decide where to hold pat and where to make significant changes. As Friedman reminded us, the Maple Leafs were shopping Nylander before last season started. Then, Nylander had too good a start to ignore. Marner’s ability to start the season strong could influence the team’s decision and the pressure to secure his future with the team. That’s probably good for everyone. Still, whatever happens, the organization must overcome its fear of criticism and make whatever decisions it believes are in the team’s best interest.

It’s time for Treliving to be bold in his actions. If I don’t like it, I will say – as will fans. Still, it’s not his job to listen to me or to you. It’s his job to build a strong team regardless of what outsiders think.

There’s a balance between supporting players and maintaining accountability. The upcoming season under Berube will determine if this new approach can finally lead the Maple Leafs to postseason success. The organization must prioritize the team’s long-term success over the fear of short-term backlash and trust that their decisions will ultimately lead to the best outcomes.

By the way, for the record, like Hyman, I expect Berube to surprise many as a coach in Toronto. It’s a different context, and reprising his same old self here won’t work. If he’s smart, he’ll blend what he did best in St. Louis with what he needs to do in Toronto. Let’s hope he won’t ask fans what they would like first.