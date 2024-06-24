5 Must-Have Prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft

Welcome to 2024 NHL Draft week. We are just days away from the San Jose Sharks being officially on the clock at the Sphere in Las Vegas. With that, things are about to pick up in a big way around the NHL.

We continue our countdown to the 2024 NHL Draft by looking beyond the obvious names. You know by now who is expected to go early in the draft. Macklin Celebrini, Artyom Levshunov, Anton Silayev, Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom will hear their names called early. You also know about the run of defenseman that will go early.

That’s just the start. Over 200 prospects will hear their names called this weekend in Las Vegas. A vast majority of them will go late on Friday in Round 1 or on Saturday in Rounds 2-7. Potential impact players and stars are available.

We try to identify five must-have prospects here. These are prospects who are expected to go late in the first round or anytime later in the draft and could exceed expectations by providing higher first-round value. If you’re a playoff team looking to add an important piece or a team who doesn’t pick until Saturday, this piece is for you.

2024 Must-Have Prospects

Teddy Stiga

Coming in at 31st on our Peter Baracchini’s June rankings is perhaps one of the hardest working players on the USNTDP in Teddy Stiga. This was reflected by his rapid rise in the draft rankings overall.

Stiga worked his way from being a late-round pick to someone who could hear his name late on Friday night. His performance at the Five Nations in Plymouth put him on the map for good when he put up nine points in his four games.

Teddy Stiga’s overall package makes him a must-have prospect. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Where Stiga separates himself is his ability to be a play driver on his line from the wing. He’s as aggressive on the forecheck as he is with the puck on his stick. He’s also one of the smarter players available in this draft.

There’s even some who believe Stiga is the best player in this draft from the USNTDP. Should he be available in the mid-late 20’s or after, he becomes an instant must-have prospect who could provide significant upside to the team who drafts him.

Andrew Basha

Checking in at 28th on Baracchini’s final rankings is Andrew Basha. Anyone who went to Medicine Hat to watch Lindstrom probably came away just as impressed with Basha. It is easy to see why.

While Basha is already highly thought of in the industry and not the rapid riser that Stiga was, he is expected to be a late first-round pick primarily because of the energy he brings and the way he can play multiple roles well.

Anytime you are compared to Berkly Catton in the playmaking department, you are doing something right. His speed and creativity make him difficult to defend.

At this part of the draft late in the first or after, you won’t find many better playmakers available. This is what elevates Basha to must-have. If the drafting team gets him to be more consistent, look out.

Cole Beaudoin

Coming out of the NHL Combine, one of the names that got buzz for his performance there was Cole Beaudoin. Whoever drafts him is getting one of the strongest players available.

Beaudoin is 34th on Baracchini’s final list. Most of the industry has him pegged as a solid second-round prospect. It wouldn’t shock anyone if someone jumped in late in the first if they see the two-way impact he can have.

At the Combine, Beaudoin compared himself to Blue Jackets’ captain Boone Jenner. There are similarities in their games. Jenner plays a no nonsense in your face style and is willing to go to the dirty areas. Beaudoin is the same way and will use his frame to his advantage in all situations.

Beaudoin is someone who could thrive in the playoffs when it’s tight checking and physical. This is what elevates him to must-have as there are few prospects that could have that kind of impact available on Saturday.

Lucas Pettersson

Every draft seems to bring a prospect or two who has clear first-round talent but has significant questions around them that cause them to fall on draft day. No more is this true than in the case of Lucas Pettersson.

When he’s at his best, Petterson plays the game at a high rate of speed and can take over games at times. But too often, he couldn’t consistently play at that level especially on the big stage.

This seems to be the sentiment in the industry as most outlets have Pettersson solidly in the second round. Why he elevates to must have is because he has first-round skill. Most teams believe they will be able to coach the rest of his game into shape.

Two-way centers become premium assets when available later in the draft. Petterson’s combination of speed and skill will be hard to overlook when Saturday gets underway.

Cole Hutson

While Pettersson will test how far he might fall due to consistency, Cole Hutson will test the size argument. While he does so many things well, playing defense as an undersized player will present its challenges.

However, every time you watch the tape on Cole, someone always seems to pop with him. Whether it’s his skating or decision making in the offensive zone or his creativity with the puck, the younger Hutson makes the game look so easy at times.

Why Hutson elevates to must have is because there will come a point where his good traits outweigh his question marks. Teams that miss out on the top defenders who want to take a chance on an offensively-minded defenseman will take a long look here.

Hutson’s overall defensive game is certainly a work in progress but it’s not as bad as some make it to be. Teams would be wise to invest in him should he fall too far. He will have a massive chip on his shoulder to prove the doubters wrong.

