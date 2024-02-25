3 Players the Devils Could Target with Their First-Round Pick

The New Jersey Devils’ playoff hopes are dwindling, with the team currently sitting five points back of a wild card spot and five points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division. There’s certainly an argument to be made that the Devils can make a playoff push with a trade or two, even potentially making a deep run with the incredible amount of talent strewn up and down their lineup. Still, it’s entirely possible that GM Tom Fitzgerald doesn’t see a deep run with the current roster and, instead of trading it, opts to use their first-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. As it stands, the Devils would get the 15th overall pick. I’m not a fan of drafting for positional need; instead, I choose to look at the most talented players available, regardless of position, and I would rather the team select that player. With that in mind, there are a few prospective picks I think the Devils should certainly consider.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård drew some attention to himself at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he was unequivocally Norway’s best player. He plays in Sweden’s second-tier league, HockeyAllsvenskan, where he’s put up seven goals and 16 points in 37 games. I must admit, the production is a bit lackluster for what a mid-first-round selection should be putting up — he’s pacing for just 18 points in a league in which sixth-round pick Jesper Bratt put up about the same — but his skillset gives reason to believe that he’s well worth the look at this spot.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Team Norway (Photo by BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

At 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, Brandsegg-Nygård is pretty filled out for an 18-year-old. The right winger is relentless on the forecheck, often annoying defensemen into submission. He’s extremely strong on the puck and has soft hands to boot. I would argue he’s the most hand-crafted-for-cycle-offense player in this draft — the Devils may opt to use a rush-oriented system, but having players like Brandsegg-Nygård on the team would certainly help them in keeping pressure in the offensive zone. He’s an expert in tracking down pucks deep in the offensive zone, and his shot, skating, playmaking ability, and hockey IQ are all above average. He’s projected to go right around pick No. 14.

Tij Iginla

Usually, being the son of a Hall of Fame hockey player inflates a prospect’s draft-day value. Somehow, Tij Iginla has flown a little under the radar. Stylistically, he’s not much of a comparison to his father, Jarome Iginla, but he should certainly come with a similar offensive upside. In 53 games with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, Igninla has 38 goals and 28 assists for 66 points. For 17-year-olds, he ranks third in total points and points per game.

He, much like Brandsegg-Nygård, is excellent on the forecheck. The difference is Iginla’s bread and butter is off the rush. He’s incredibly eager to shoot on odd-man rushes and is able to shift past defenders in the neutral zone using his speed and shiftiness. His two-way game needs some work, but his goal-scoring abilities are undeniable. His hands are soft, to begin with, but they’re particularly impressive when he doesn’t have much space to work with, and his hand-eye coordination is incredible. I’ve seen Iginla ranked anywhere from 10th overall down to 23rd, but I would personally rank him towards the top of that range. If the Devils have their pick in the 10-18 range, I would certainly keep him in the back of my mind.

Liam Greentree

If there was one player I’ve watched who I don’t think is particularly great at anything but is good at just about everything, it’s Liam Greentree. I have to admit, his skating is rough around the edges — no pun intended — but the Devils drafted Lenni Hameenaho last year despite his poor skating technique, and he’s not only improved his skating but has become one of the Devils’ better prospects. Other than the skating, he’s quite literally above average at everything. His hands are solid, his shot is sneakily good, his passing is extremely underrated, and he plays a full 200-foot game with success. He doesn’t shy away from physicality and tends to play with a little bit of an edge at times, which would be a welcome addition to just about any team. Even if he burns out quickly in terms of skating speed, his motor never stops running.

Windsor Spitfires’ captain, Liam Greentree (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Then there’s his production. His 77 points in 51 OHL games is good for 9th in the entire league and second among skaters who are under 18 years old, though the only competition above him (Zayne Parekh) has played three more games. He’s scored 30 times, with 10 goals coming on the man advantage. With his skating being as below-average as it is, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Greentree fall a little bit from his projection — he’s anticipated to go around 14th overall — however, his production could entice some GMs to take a flier on the Ontario native.

Devils Should (Conservatively) Sell Their First

If I were Tom Fitzgerald, I would probably be trading away the Devils’ first-round pick. The talent on the team is undeniable, and the season’s record is as poor as it is for a number of reasons. Health has been a major issue this season, but just about everyone is back from injury. The bigger concern is goaltending, which is where I would spend the first-round pick. Acquiring a Juuse Saros or Jacob Markstrom — both of whom have been linked to the Devils in recent days — could be all the Devils need in catapulting them into a postseason run and Stanley Cup contention. If Fitzgerald chooses not to spend the prime asset, though, Brandsegg-Nygård, Iginla, and Greentree are as good a bet as any to turn into a meaningful player down the line.

