3 2024 Draft Prospects Whose Dads Played in the NHL

For hockey fans, some of the best memories you had as a child were watching your favourite players play. Well, most hockey fans born between 1990 and 2005 will be delighted to realize that those same players now have children of their own.

If you don’t already feel old, buckle up! We are now entering the years when those kids are eligible to be drafted into the NHL. There are three big-named former NHL players whose sons you will want to keep an eye on in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Miroslav Satan Jr. & Miroslav Satan

Miroslav Satan Jr. is the son of former NHL forward Miroslav Satan. Satan was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft, as the 111th pick. He played with the Oilers for two seasons before being dealt to the team that made him famous, the Buffalo Sabres. He spent eight years with the Sabres, where he scored 456 points in 578 games. After he left the Sabres, he played for the New York Islanders, where he became a father to Satan Jr. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins before heading to Russia to play a season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Satan retired from pro hockey in 2014. In his career, he scored a total of 735 points in 1,050 NHL games.

Miroslav Satan, Buffalo Sabres (Rick Stewart /Allsport)

As for his son, Satan Jr., he is a beast. He is 6-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, making him one of the biggest forwards in the 2024 NHL Draft. He was born in New York, USA, but he represents his father’s country, Slovakia, nationally. The 17-year-old centerman scored 30 points in 25 games with the HC Slovan Bratislava U20 in the Slovakia U20 league. He is ranked 50th in the 2024 Draft amongst European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Tij & Jarome Iginla

Jarome Iginla had an excellent NHL career; he showed toughness, and grit, as well as the ability to lead his team in scoring. Iginla has two sons, Joe and Tij, both of whom are currently in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Tij, born in 2006, is draft-eligible for this year’s draft. Jarome also played in the WHL for the Kamloops Blazers, where in his last season, he scored 136 points in 63 games. The Dallas Stars drafted him with the 11th pick in the first round; he was traded to the Calgary Flames, alongside Corey Millen for Joe Nieuwendyk. He played 16 seasons with the Flames, where he scored 1,095 in 1219 games. After his time with the Flames, he went on to play for the Colorado Avalanche, Penguins, Bruins, and Los Angeles Kings. He retired after his 20th season in the NHL, ending his career with 1,300 points in 1,554 games.

As for Tij, he has been lighting it up with the Kelowna Rockets. He has 66 points in 52 games and is projected to finish on pace for 81 points. He is slotted to go in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, which could make things interesting since he is expected to go in the range of 10–15. There could be a chance that he is selected with the 11th pick to match his father. Furthermore, there could also be a world where the Flames are in and around that spot in the draft and could draft him. That would be a surreal moment for both Jarome and Tij.

Other Notables: Vladislav & Igor Bryzgalov, Derek & Max Plante

Aatos & Saku Koivu

As a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, this one is fun to see. The Montreal Canadiens and Maple Leafs never fail to disappoint, but when you look back to the years 2000–2010, there were some fun games. Mats Sundin vs. Saku Koivu was the highlighted matchup during those times. Well, Sundin doesn’t have a son who’s going to be drafted in the NHL, but Koivu does, Aatos Koivu. Saku had a hard-fought career; between playing in the NHL in a pressure cooker market like Montreal and battling cancer, he deserved to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Saku played for TPS in the SM-liiga, before being drafted by the Canadiens. He played for 13 years with the organization, scoring 641 points in 792 games. He would then go on to play for the Anaheim Ducks for five seasons, after which retired with 831 points in 1,124 career games.

Aatos Koivu, Team Finland (Photo credit: Pasi Mennander)

Aatos followed in his father’s footsteps and is playing for TPS in the SM-liiga. He has been a name that many fans who grew up watching his dad have kept an eye on. He is currently ranked 30th amongst European skaters by NHL Central Scouting, which is 20 ahead of Satan Jr. TSN’s insider Bob McKenzie has Koivu ranked 60th in his 2024 draft rankings, which would be the fourth-last pick in the second round. If you look at the Canadiens draft picks, they have the Avalanches’ second-round pick, which could be in the last five picks of the round, depending on how they do in the playoffs. Aatos could fulfill a dream by being drafted by Montreal, following in Saku’s footsteps.

For most hockey fans, it is such a cool experience to see your favourite players’ children being drafted into the NHL. These players are just the beginning, though; there are so many more former NHL players whose children will be in the NHL for years to come.

