3 Canadiens Bold Offseason Predictions

The Montreal Canadiens have had a slow offseason so far, with only one minor free-agent signing and locking up one of their top players, Juraj Slafkovsky, long-term; it’s been crickets ever since. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes hinted before the draft they wanted to make a few moves but nothing that would hurt the long-term goal or get in the way of a prospect advancing. The summer isn’t over, and there is still lots of time to make moves. There are also a few trade rumours involving players that could help their top six, but nothing has materialized yet.

Since the offseason is getting a little boring, let’s add a little more excitement by making bold predictions about what could happen between now and the start of the 2024-25 season.

1. Canadiens Will Trade Josh Anderson

When Josh Anderson first came to the Canadiens, the team hoped he would be the significant offensive power forward they had been looking for. After scoring 27 goals and 47 points for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2018-19, Anderson had a shoulder injury and missed most of the next season. Then GM Marc Bergevin took a gamble and signed Anderson after his injury to a seven-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $5.5 million. It seemed like a good deal for a young power forward with 30-goal potential.

In his first season with the Habs, he struggled with consistency and injuries but scored 17 goals in 52 games; he followed that up with a 19-goal campaign in 69 games in 2021-22. Things were looking up. In 2022-23, Anderson hit 21 goals but still struggled with consistency and, once again, injuries, playing 69 games.

Josh Anderson, Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season was a disaster for Anderson; he stayed relatively healthy but couldn’t get anything going consistently and seemed to drag down whatever line he was on. He had the worst season of his career, scoring nine goals and 20 points; whether it was injuries that caught up to him or he lost confidence, it’s hard to know why he struggled so much.

If he can remain healthy again this season, he could bounce back for another 20-goal campaign. With a few teams near the cap floor, Anderson’s $5.5 million contract could be enticing, especially if Hughes can convince other GMs that last season was an anomaly and Anderson can be a reliable power forward.

2. Canadiens Will Try to Aqcuire Mitch Marner

Everyone is waiting for the Canadiens to trade for Patrick Laine, Rutgar McGoarty, Trevor Zegras, or Martin Necas; at least, they are the top rumoured players heading to Montreal. The Habs have assets that can help them acquire top-level talent, with an abundance of young top-four potential defencemen, a solid deep goaltending prospect pool, and seven draft picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 Draft.

They also have the cap space to take on a bad contract if that’s what is needed to get the player they want. The Toronto Maple Leafs have a player who can put up points and provide offence; however, due to his playoff performance, fans are starting to grow tired of him, even though he’s a huge reason they make the playoffs. The Canadiens need offence; the Maple Leafs need to clear cap space.

Of course, I’m talking about Mitch Marner. He has 639 points in 576 career games, and only his first two seasons were under a point per game (P/G). Marner is the type of offensive player the Canadiens could use in their top six. He’s only 26 and still in his prime. There are issues, however.

His contract is only for next season, and he will want to get paid big money for his new one. He now has a $10.9 million AAV, which could go up to $11.5 – $12 million when he becomes a free agent. At some point, Montreal will need to go over their cap limits of $8 million, and Marner is the player they could do it for. As for the playoffs, the Canadiens have built a good enough team that he won’t need to be the guy to take them far. Like a wise GM once said, you have players who get you to the playoffs and players who get you through them. (Yes, it’s the same GM that signed Anderson for $5.5 million).

3. Canadiens Trade Carey Price

This prediction may not be as bold as people think. Carey Price has two seasons left on his contract, with an AAV of $10.5 million. It would be easier for Montreal to move his salary and have that $10.5 million as part of their cap to deal with any cap issues or sign players. Having his deal on long-term injured reserve complicates matters with its rules and restrictions, and the GM must be careful when and how it is used. Price will never play hockey again, and to hold on to that AAV until the end would be poor cap management by Hughes.

Several teams are close to the cap floor right now, like the San Jose Sharks, Calgary Flames and, oddly enough, the Detroit Red Wings, which is a little over $60 million, and all three teams are under $70 million in projected cap space at the time of this article. The Canadiens could move Price’s contract for a mid-range draft pick and help one of these teams over the cap floor for at least the next two seasons. The Habs then benefit by having the actual money and not needing to use LTIR. Montreal could also move Price to a team that is over the cap and can use the LTIR for cap relief, like the Washington Capitals.

If any of these predictions happen, it would be a miracle, especially the first two. With Anderson’s play and cap hit, I don’t see teams wanting to acquire him, and Marner is too rich for Hughes’s blood. The only realistic move here is the Price trade, which is probably a better move for next season. Hopefully, something will happen soon, and we will have something to talk and write about. Until then, enjoy the offseason.