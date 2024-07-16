Calm Before the Storm: Current Status on Marner and Maple Leafs

The uncertain future of Mitch Marner with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been front and center in Toronto over the past couple of months, with no real solution forthcoming. Endless speculation and debate among fans, analysts, and insiders have led to persistent rumors suggesting that a trade is imminent, while the reality remains much less obvious. As the situation unfolds, there’s a break in the buzz and steady NHL offseason action. This break may be only temporary as it’s clear that Marner’s fate with the Maple Leafs is far from decided.

A Summary: Marner Rumors and Speculation

Dating back to June, fans didn’t have to look very far to find rumors about Marner, reflecting a mix of fascination and fatigue. Elliotte Friedman and Darren Dreger, respected hockey analysts, were among the many who provided insights that hinted at several behind-the-scenes conversations by the organization and Marner’s agent. Everyone is aware of how talented Marner is, but there is also concern about contentious contract negotiations and a need to change things up in Toronto because the status quo hasn’t worked.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Some believe a trade is still possible while others think that time has passed. The consensus belief seems to be that Marner is staying put, but whether he plays out the season without a new deal or the two sides talk extension early isn’t clear. If it’s the latter, Marner’s agent’s aggressive tactics with former GM Kyle Dubas left a sour taste, and many hope for a smoother process this time around.

Dreger believes that the Maple Leafs are equally likely to re-sign Marner as they are to trade him. Marner reportedly prefers to play out the final year of his current contract, which adds another layer of complexity to the decision-making process. This stance raises questions about how the fan base, clamoring for change, will react if Marner remains in Toronto and discussions shift toward a delayed contract extension.

Trade Discussions Have Quieted

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs had been actively exploring potential trade scenarios involving Marner, but no concrete offers materialized that were serious enough to take to the player. Little more than ideas and theories were tossed around and of late, those trade theories have essentially stopped as new head coach Craig Berube has fully embraced the idea of coaching Marner next season.

Berube was asked about Marner and the coach praised Marner’s character and talent, expressing his eagerness to get to work for the upcoming season. Marner shared the excitement This suggests that, despite the trade chatter, the organization may be leaning towards retaining Marner, at least for now.

General Manager Brad Treliving has remained tight-lipped about trade rumors, neither confirming nor denying Marner’s potential departure. However, buzz that the Leafs were attempting to sign forwards in free agency by selling the idea of playing with Marner and Auston Matthews suggests the Leafs believe Marner is going to be on the 2024-25 roster. NHL insider Chris Johnston confirmed that the Maple Leafs are leveraging Marner’s name to entice free agents. For instance, they reportedly pursued Jeff Skinner. Although Skinner ultimately signed with the Edmonton Oilers, this tactic reveals the Leafs’ intention to keep Marner as a central figure in their lineup.

With a new blue line, the strategic decision might be to keep the forward core of the team intact. The challenge for Berube will be to unite the star forwards into an effective unit, something his predecessors struggled to achieve.

Contract Extension Possibilities for Marner

Friedman recently reported that the Maple Leafs might be preparing to offer Marner a new contract. Marner, who has one year left on his six-year, $65.4 million deal, was eligible for an extension on July 1. What a new deal looks like is unknown, but the assumption is that he’ll be in the range of the other core members of the team, if not the second-highest-paid player. The Leafs recognize Marner’s value and the best return might be to keep him.

Bob McKenzie of TSN echoed this sentiment, noting that trading Marner might not yield the best return for the Maple Leafs. Meaning, if the plan was originally to trade Marner, this realization could prompt a shift in strategy, focusing on extending his contract and not taking the loss in any potential move.

So Where Are Things Now With Marner and the Maple Leafs?

The Marner saga is far from over, simply because there is work to do on the trade or extension front. As for which direction the organization is now leaning, keeping him has taken the lead as the two sides enter the final chapters of this page-turner. Fans may not like the idea of keeping the Core Four but the Leafs have likely explored alternatives, and ultimately, Marner has the hammer and the keys to decide his fate. He can stop any trade from happening and he can wait to sign, even if the Leafs pivot towards offering a new deal.

Whether Marner stays in Toronto or moves on, his journey with the Maple Leafs will continue to be a focal point as the summer rolls along. Fortunately, with the mad rush of news now over, there’s a calm before another inevitable storm.