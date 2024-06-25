Avalanche 2024 Draft Target: Cole Beaudoin

The Colorado Avalanche heads into the 2024 offseason with some thinking to do. It feels as though the 2022 Stanley Cup Championship season was a lifetime ago. After being sent packing by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Avalanche need to address a few issues.

Related: Avalanche Must Prioritize Re-Signing Pending Free Agent Drouin

In addition to a few important free-agent decisions, the team also has to deal with whether winger Valeri Nichushkin will ever suit up for them again. With the 24th-overall pick in the NHL Draft, the team needs to stock its cupboard and prepare for the future, which is why center Cole Beaudoin of the Barrie Colts could be the pick.

A Deep Dive Into Cole Beaudoin’s Game

Beaudoin took a major leap forward in every way in his sophomore campaign with Barrie. He added an “A” to his sweater in a leadership role, but it is his growth on the score sheet that has perhaps been the biggest.

Beaudoin jumped substantially in virtually every category. He set new highs in goals (28), assists (34), and points (62) while logging more important minutes. He also flashed potential during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Team Canada, making him an interesting option near the end of the first round.

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

His size is good, and he has the frame to get into the muck at the NHL level. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, he already has the bulk to win battles. Beaudoin could conceivably step in at the NHL level in a couple of years and be ready to handle the rigors of the season.

The thing that jumps out about Beaudoin is his two-way game. Unlike the vast majority of prospects at his age, he is already strong defensively, playing well without the puck. He has good vision as well, utilizing his teammates and finding openings.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Beaudoin’s game is his shot, which is above average and can get on top of goalies quickly. If he can hone his release, he could become a good middle-of-the-lineup scoring option.

What Can Beaudoin Work On?

The first thing that jumps out about area Beaudoin needs to improve on is his skating. Though he has grown leaps and bounds from his first season with Barrie, there is still room to improve. He lacks burst, especially in his first few steps.

There are also concerns about his compete level for a full 60 minutes. He sometimes looks as though he coasts through plays. If he is going to become an asset in the NHL, the effort is going to have to be there.

His shot can be an asset, but he needs to work on becoming more selfish with the puck. He tends to dish a bit more often than not though he has the kind of shot that could make him sneaky productive in the NHL.

How Beaudoin Would Fit With the Avalanche

Beaudoin has the potential to be a good middle-six forward at the NHL level. His strong two-way game would make him an option on the third or fourth line within a year or two, which is great for the Avalanche considering their potential salary-cap issues.

From there, Beaudoin will likely depend on his ice time. If he can get time on the power play, his shot could be advantageous. It also wouldn’t be a shock to see him on the penalty kill given how strong he is defensively and his priority on a 200-foot game.

Picking 24th overall, the Avalanche don’t have to reach because the likelihood of finding a player who makes an immediate impact is slim. Taking the best player available is ideal and Beaudoin could potentially fill a role that has been sorely missing since Nazem Kadri departed.