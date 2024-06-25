Lightning Mid-Round Targets For 2024 NHL Draft

The Tampa Bay Lightning and their fans will probably have to wait quite a while before the organization makes a pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. They currently have selections in the fourth round (128), fifth round (149), sixth round (181), and two in the seventh round (195 and 206).

That could change in the days leading up to the draft, as the Lightning have some work to do to prepare their roster for the 2024-25 season. One of the bigger challenges is the re-signing of captain Steven Stamkos. The Lightning likely will have to clear some more salary-cap space before they can sign Stamkos, especially after trading for defenseman Ryan McDonagh and taking on his $6.75 million cap hit. This may require a trade, as players such as Tanner Jeannot ($2.665 million cap hit) or Erik Cernak ($5.2 million) are frequently mentioned as possibilities.

2024 NHL Draft Targets Tampa Bay Lightning (The Hockey Writers)

However this situation works out in the days leading up to the draft, the Lightning are still likely to have these mid-round draft picks. They will be looking to make selections that have worked out well for them, such as when they drafted Ross Colton in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft and Ondrej Palat in the seventh round of the 2011 Draft. Here is a list of players who could potentially see themselves in a Lightning sweater that they could draft with their late fourth-round or early fifth-round draft pick.

Players Who Might Drop to the Lightning

Aatos Koivu

Aatos Koivu is the son of former NHL forward Saku Koivu. He started the season with the U18 team at TPS but has played most of the 2023-24 season with the U20 team. He’s earned a few call-ups to the Liiga. He has to work on the physical side of his game since he doesn’t have much of a hitting style, but he possesses a solid shot and good skating ability. Originally thought to be a top 100 pick, Koivu’s stock took a bit of a hit with an underwhelming performance in this year’s Under 18 Worlds.

Thomas Desruisseaux

When you analyze his toolkit, Thomas Desruisseaux has many of the pieces you look for in a breakout selection. His offensive instincts are top-notch, as he knows how to feed his scoring wingers for big scoring chances, leading to 44 assists in 68 regular-season games throughout the 2023-24 season. He needs to improve his overall strength to take the next step in professional hockey, but he has all the hockey tools to be a successful NHL player.

Players Ranked at the Lightning’s Draft Spot

Jared Woolly

Like a number of young London Knights’ players in recent memory, Jared Woolley started the season with the GOJHL’s St. Thomas Stars in Junior B, where he played 19 games and scored six goals and 21 points. He finished with 32 penalty minutes, and as a big-body defenseman, he isn’t afraid to add a physical aspect to his game. He has gone a little under the radar due to his lack of playing time early in the season.

He did, however, make the jump to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where his offensive game took a step back, but his defensive game was put on display. In 37 games with the Knights to close out the season, he had three goals and five points, with another three points in 16 playoff games. He was a force on the back end and made a major impact in helping the Knights win the OHL championship and make it to the Memorial Cup Final. He laid some big hits along the way, and at 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds, he is a frightening opponent to go up against.

Lucas Van Vliet

A powerful skater blessed with a 6-foot-2 frame, Lucas Van Vliet uses crossovers to build up speed through the neutral zone and push defenders on their heels before working inside the dots with a deke or quick cut. He’s a gifted shooter who can make goalies pay by using curl and drag wristers through screens and in open ice. As a Michigan State commit, Van Vliet has time to develop his game further and hone in on some skills he lacks. There is a chance that he could make a move from the center position to the wing just because he possesses the IQ and all-around game that allows him to handle it.

Lucas Van Vliet, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Van Vliet uses his bigger frame to his advantage in the dirty areas. He can get into those areas, battle opponents, and further benefit his team in the offensive zone. When his team does have the puck, he makes his presence felt in front of the opposing goaltender and drives the net with a purpose. To build off of being a strong force at the front of the net, he also possesses a strong enough shot to be a secondary offensive option.

Players Worth a Reach

Matyas Melovsky

Matyas Melovsky is a 20-year-old who has been passed over twice in the draft. Part of this was because he missed three months of his draft season on injured reserve, but his performance this season has rekindled interest in the center. He may have only had 18 goals across 53 games, but he coupled that with 42 assists for 60 points. He showcased his playmaking ability further at the World Juniors, where he scored one goal and ten assists in helping Czechia win the bronze medal. This performance put him on the radar for NHL GMs as an over-age prospect who should not be ignored in the upcoming draft.

Hiroki Gojsic

Hiroki Gojsic is a big forward with a long reach that benefits him defensively, and he has a terrific shot. While he may be a mid-to-late-round draft pick, he has offensive upside and plenty of room to grow. In his first season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), he scored 21 goals and 50 points through 68 games, which is a 0.74 points-per-game average. Those numbers stand out for a player who transitioned from the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) to the WHL. He has plenty of upside that scouts should be willing to take a chance on. He isn’t nearly ready for professional hockey, but he could become a solid contributor down the line.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29. This will be the first time the event will be held in Las Vegas. Round 1 will be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports, starting at 7 p.m. ET, and Saturday, June 29 (Rounds 2-7, televised on ESPN+, NHL Network, Sportsnet, and SN1), starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.