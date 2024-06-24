Matyas Melovsky – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Matyas Melovsky

2023-24 Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: May 25, 2004

Place of Birth:

Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 175 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: Draft Eligible +2

Rankings

Matyas Melovsky is a 20-year-old who was passed over twice in the draft. Part of this was because he missed three months of his draft season on injured reserve, but his performance this season has rekindled interest in the center. He may have only had 18 goals across 53 games, but he coupled that with 42 assists for 60 points. He showcased his playmaking ability further at the World Juniors, where he scored one goal and ten assists in helping Czechia win the bronze medal. This performance put him on the radar for NHL GMs as an over-age prospect who should not be ignored in the upcoming draft.

Melovsky drives the offense with give-and-go’s and efficient zone entries. Despite the label of being a playmaker, he is offensively proficient but also a stalwart in his own zone. He had already drawn some interest in the NHL, getting an invitation and participating in the Detroit Red Wings’ 2023 rookie camp.

At 6-foot-2, Melovsky already has the physicality to play an NHL-checking game. His all-around projectable tools, attention to detail defensively, and ability to engage and strip opponents off the puck project well to the NHL. He has a mature game and is a real play-driver for his team. A deceptive set-up man, he is poised with the puck and takes as much time as given before distributing. He shows great decision-making and puck management, as he usually picks the good option and rarely makes mistakes.

It is Melovsky’s physical skills that help feed his overall game. He will lean against opponents, squeeze them off the puck, and immediately send it to open teammates. But he’s not just a complementary player. His give-and-go’s and occasional dangles under sticks are skills that also have gotten him noticed. These skills also make him a catalyst on the power play, where he attacks through the seams of the opposing penalty kill unit.

Matyas Melovsky – NHL Draft Projection

Even though Melovský is much older than the other players in this class (D+2), many things about his game show that he can still improve. While this will likely see him being drafted in the later rounds, don’t be surprised if he is taken in the fifth or even the fourth round.

Quotables

“I think it’s fairly easy to project that Melovsky can play a role at the NHL level and if it’s not in a top six, it’s bottom six because he can work the power play, kill penalties. He’s an excellent skater, very agile, with good vision. He’s a pass-first type guy. He’ll finish once in a while, but he’s a playmaker at the base. He does so many things well that you got to think a team’s going to step up for him.” – Jean-Francois Damphousse, NHL Central Scouting

“The playmaker Melovsky had a monster performance at the world juniors, registering 10 assists and 11 points en route to a bronze medal. It helped highlight an otherwise great season for the second-year QMJHL forward, who’s inching towards a 50-helper season. Few overage guys can move the puck and find his teammates in open space like Melovsky – especially on the man advantage. I don’t love him at 5-on-5 all the time because I feel like he can be caught floating a bit too much, but I think a team will pick him up.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Melovský continues to light up the scoresheet in the QMJHL, building on last year’s point-per-game season by getting to 1.26 this season. His versatility is what really stands out. He’s a highly intelligent forward with a good shot and that makes him a threat to score every time he steps onto the ice. When the puck’s not going in for him, Melovský can just as easily chip in as a playmaker.” – Merek Novotny, EP Rinkside

Strengths

Physicality

Compete level

Solid two-way player

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating

Improve overall offensive skills

NHL Potential

Melovsky has made some nice improvements over the past couple of seasons, and is now primed to get a chance to play in the NHL. If he can work on his shot and skating, it is likely he could become a three-zone distributor at the NHL level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5/10, Defense – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2024 – U20 WJC Bronze Medal

2024 – U20 WJC Most Assists (10)

Matyas Melovsky – Stats

Videos

